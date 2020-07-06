Daily Love Horoscope, July 7, 2020

Give thanks!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Aquarius where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

In astrology, the waning gibbous lunar phase symbolizes the relief a person feels once they have let go of a problem in order to hold on to a new solution.

Just a few days after a Full Moon during the last lunar eclipse in Capricorn, we felt an intense pull between the home and our work.

Now, with awareness, all zodiac signs can be thankful.

What is your zodiac sign thankful for the most? You may be thankful that you have let go of a barrier in your relationship.

Perhaps you and your partner have been fighting and you've finally come to a working solution the two of you can live with.

This week, Venus in Gemini harmonizes with Mars in Aries.

This brings harmonious energy to relationships between the masculine and the feminine. You may find yourself alive and awake to romance and passion.

It's great energy for starting a new relationship or flirting with a mate.

The Moon in Aquarius brings a spirit of innovation.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Gemini. We are thoughtful and inventive.

Venus has a tough relationship with both Jupiter, the planet of growth, and Pluto, the planet of change this week, too.

There may be difficulty in progress due to these restrictions, so be patient with your mate and with yourself, too.

It's a great week to think of new ways to connect with each other romantically.

Squeeze in some couple's time watching a movie, cooking your favorite meal or playing a board game.

Ask each other thoughtful questions and listen to one another's day.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take a gentle approach to your relationship today. Speak kindly and complementary to your partner to bring out their desire to open up with you.

Even though you may be longing for passion and romance, taking the approach of a good friend can be exactly what your relationship needs at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be focusing too much on the details right now and it's important for you to get caught up in the feelings that are here for you to share with your partner.

You may be simply trying to make sure that everything is getting taken care of, and your practical hat is on.

However, your partner may be looking for something more beyond the details of life and without it, your relationship may appear to be try.

Try to do something romantic and sentimental before the end of the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't have to explain yourself all the time. Sometimes saying less is more.

Being a little bit mysterious with your thoughts and feelings can actually be a wonderful way to stimulate curiosity in your partner.

You may also find that you learn something about yourself when you are forced to be discreet about every detail that you share.

Just because something happened in your day doesn't mean it has to become the topic of conversation with your mate.

Silence can be a beautiful thing because it gives the person an opportunity to long for the sound of your voice and to ask you how you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thinking about someone from the past can sometimes make you feel as though they are still with you or that love is still there when it is not.

This can be a dangerous thing to do when you are trying to build a relationship with someone new.

It can be a sign also that you still have something that you need to heal from your past relationship.

You may still need to grieve or just talk about your thoughts.

Rather than compare your current partner to your ex-lover in your mind, talk things over with a friend who knew you when you were dating the other person, so that you can vent but also hear some sensible advice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A relationship takes time to grow, and there are going to be points where you feel more like friends than lovers.

This does not mean that the relationship is coming to an end.

You may simply be going through a new development in your relationship and need time to work things out.

You may be coming to a place where are you value friendship more than you do romance at this time.

This can be a good time for you to also see how much you have matured when it comes to loving well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you carry the entire load of the relationship on your shoulders it can be disappointing.

You may be feeling like your partner doesn't respect you as much as he would like for them to do. Dropping subtle hints will not be enough at this time.

Today be open and transparent about how you've been feeling.

Ask to see if they are willing to change so that the relationship feels like one between equals or how you can bring things together so that there is more harmony between you and your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Learning to love someone as a lifetime process.

You may find yourself stretched and challenged with regards to the way that you love because your languages are very different from one another.

Today can be a good time for you and your partner to talk about how you communicate love best.

Perhaps as a couple you can read the book Five Love Languages and try to understand one another better.,

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, you may be looking for the type of romance and love that you observed your grandparents having that lasted forever.

These types of relationships take effort and a different mindset.

Talk to someone who is older and has been married for a very long time.

Getting advice from them to see what they say and how it challenges your way of viewing love now.

Read stories about people who have shared their love stories on the internet.

Searching for knowledge from those who have experience and not necessarily what you read in a book may prove to be worth your while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Spend some extra time talking to your partner today.

You may find that you have not truly listened to or shared with each other for a very long time.

Your partner or you may not feel connected in an intimate way.

But, making it a point to spend time talking with one another can reconnect you both with each other on a deep level while setting the week up strong for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money problems can cause anxiety in a relationship, and it's important to be able to feel as though you and your partner are working together not at odds with one another.

Take a moment to find what has merit in your relationship. Focus on the wealth of your love.

It will require an effort for you to see your partnership as a unified front against the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Self-love is important for you to participate in today.

You may have put your needs aside for a period of time, but now allowing yourself to claim your wants and desires can give you a sense of empowerment.

This week, you will need to be strong when it comes to matters of love.

Try your best to communicate your needs clearly and anticipate them being met by your partner, if they are not, be strong enough to not let it slide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today there can be a quarrel about money and finances.

Perhaps one partner has acted more reckless than the other when it comes to spending.

You may feel the need to set a new standard when it comes to how you and your partner handle joint finances today.

Perhaps look for inexpensive or free things to do when spending time together to help take the pressure off your relationship this week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.