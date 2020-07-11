Daily Love Horoscope, July 12, 2020

Enjoy your Sunday, star signs.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Aries where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

At 6:30 p.m. EST the Moon enters the Final Quarter Moon phase while in the zodiac sign of Aries.

The theme of Cancer season has been spiritual awakening and awareness.

This month, Mercury, the planet of communication (and thinking) has been retrograde in Cancer, too.

Retrograde season is a time of reflection, and today...Mercury stations direct in Cancer.

Mercury retrograde started on June 18. Mercury retrograde in Cancer encourages reflection and self-evaluation.

The Moon in Aries squares Jupiter in Capricorn, it's a time to restrict yourself from doing too many new things or approaching new topics with a partner.

Instead, sort through your feelings. Figure out what you want. Try to understand yourself better, and do what is best for you. Make Sunday a self-care day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Beautiful day for love and you are compassionate and full of hope.

You find it easy to relate to others and to encourage them.

It's easy for you to be a good listener if you want to be today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a great day for celebrating love with someone special.

Relish in long walks and to share your feelings straight from your heart.

It's easy for you to demonstrate sincerity and compassion.

Your vulnerability is truly enticing to your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a beautiful day for you because you're able to see all sides of the big picture.

You may understand the needs of your partner deeply and can find a way to meet them.

It's a perfect time for writing love letters and to demonstrate your sincere concern for friends who live far away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are able to make your house feel like a home.

You're naturally gifted in hospitality and showering others with sincere affection and attention.

You have a soft approach toward others. Today, you might be able to break through a barrier with a friend who has had their guards up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a good day to ask a friend for advice.

If you've been struggling in a relationship, you may find it necessary to speak about the matter privately with a good friend and get to the heart of the matter.

You will be able to address problems with honesty and not want to avoid conflict.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are interested in changing a dynamic that has been holding your love life back.

You might find it important to share openly with your partner a concern about your interaction with each other so that you can resolve it before the end of the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have a dreamy mindset today.

It can be easy for you to get caught up in the romance and illusions of things.

It can be hard for you to see a person's flaws when in love and not overlook them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are drawn to the difficulties that come to romantic love and desire to work through them.

You won't be easily discouraged today, even during hard times.

You might find that even the moodiness of a partner is somewhat endearing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a good day to discuss the upcoming holidays and potential travel plans with your significant other.

It's a good time to start making alternative arrangements if it looks as though things are going to have to be changed from what you ordinarily do, as n individual or a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a good day to say, "I love you" to parents or people in your life that you are related to and don't get to speak with often.

If you've not had a chance to connect with your grandparents or aunts and uncles, consider sending a handwritten note in the mail as a sweet surprise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Show your sentimental and romantic side.

You don't have to buy a gift to make someone happy. Something handmade can be a sweet touch to the day.

You can bake cookies, write something sweet on a note, and put it next to their seat before dinner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a wonderful day to do something sweet and kind for yourself.

Buy some flowers when you go to the grocery store.

Consider ordering a bottle of your favorite scent.

You don't need to wait for someone to gift you anything you want.

Treat yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.