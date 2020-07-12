Daily Love Horoscope, July 13, 2020

Have a loving Monday, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Monday, July 13, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Aries entering Taurus where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon will enter the sign of Taurus at 1:32 p.m. EST.

What makes you fall in love easily? You may find that the flirting style of a person brings your guards down without even trying.

You might prefer an assertive approach and find a strong, alpha personality type the right vibe for a relationship.

Monday's astrology can bring up a desire to be pursued by someone who seems to know what they want in life and love.

On the flip side, there can be a desire to enjoy subtle hints that indicate a mysterious connection with potential chemistry.

Venus in Gemini, where she is flirty and fanciful is in harmony with Mars in Aries, where the masculine is brought to its peak.

Their astrological dynamics can bring out the best and worst in all zodiac signs in the area of love.

The miracle of meeting a soulmate can take place on Monday for people using social media or dating apps during this time.

Monday is a good day for searching out new adventures in love and taking this as they come.

The Moon in Taurus is slow and pensive. It's methodical and practical too.

So, even though there's lots of energy bringing love to the surface, keep both feet firmly planted on the ground when letting your heart soar.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Reaching for the stars in your love life. You may be giving birth to a new part of love that you've longed for. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable today may require naked honesty and turning your back to what used to be and is no more. You may have some doubts about this process, but letting your feet leave the ground when it comes to love can be good for you and your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Healing in love requires you to be focused, but you will have to show up to do so, too. You may finally be tired of running away from your own heart. Being so bold may give you the passion you desire to find again in your love life, too. You have to be willing to try and let your guards down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Having faith in a person or what you don't understand can almost seem dangerous when you have been hurt before. You may miss out on the miracle if you turn your back on what you have an opportunity to work on. You may be thinking that fate has taken you in a new direction. If you don't face your situation, you will wonder later on if you made the right choice. Seek closure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your sensual side can come into play today and lure the one you love closer to your side. If you're relationship is going through a patch of trouble, you may be tempted to try harder and reach into your partner's life more. However, if there's no reciprocity, perhaps it's a good time to ask why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Trust your heart and your deepest intuition. You may be just now thawing after feeling cold in your love life. It can feel difficult to express trust when you are sensing things from a place of uncertainty. However, you are right to take time to truly listen to what your gut is saying to you. Let your instincts guide you in the direction that you need to follow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is meant to free us on some level. You maybe looking at your relationship and wondering why something so beautiful isn't expressing itself in a way that you thought it should. This can be the perfect time to evaluate what you want to feel in your love life. You may be wondering if you are in the right place or how to get to a better one. It's a good day to step back and just look at the overall picture so you can understand how to make what you have freer so you can love the way you want to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, you may become alerted to the way you feel about a person or something going on in your relationship.

Things are about to change because you sense deeply what you had not before. You may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in your love life and it's a time of hope and courage for you as you pursue your relationship dreams.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's hard to move forward in your love life when you let the past continue to define your expectations of love.

When you least expected love can grow in an area of your life that's beyond your comprehension.

You may find what you've been praying to discover in a relationship when you close the door on the past and make room for something new to begin.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be patient when it comes to love. You're still a bit shy right now. You might be afraid to show your negatives because you are afraid that you will get rejected. With time, you'll see that the person who loves you will see all your flaws as part of your complete package and love you for them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are two sides to the truth and you may be seeing that clearly now. You have to come to a place where you're able to balance what you feel and what your partner feels. It can be difficult to find common ground, but worth it in the end.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

How you have learned to love others is a manifestation of the way you've been taught to love. You may be using the past as a guide for how you want to be loved now. But this is your relationship and it can be any way that makes you happy. Love for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Have compassion for others today. You may feel stretched beyond your capacity to shower love and affection to someone who has treated you unkind. But you can give empathy and to see that things may not be where you want them right now. Through the spirit of kindness, you show that your boundaries stand but you will protect your heart.

