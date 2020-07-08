Horoscope For Today, July 8, 2020

Think with your heart and mind, together!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius entering Pisces.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon enters Pisces at 2:16 p.m. EST.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury retrograde in Cancer while Mercury works in harmony with Mars in Aries.

Drive and determination run high, but due to some serious introspective activity going on, you may feel a little bit of self-doubt along the way.

Lots of self-care is needed. On days like this, it's easy to wish you hadn't said something or had waited to think about what you said a little longer before lashing out.

The Moon will work in a tough aspect with Uranus in Taurus, so comfort food is a must-have on Wednesday! Perhaps baking some soft chocolate cookies can make the evening sweeter than the start of the day!

We are slightly more reserved than usual due to the Moon in Pisces influenced positively by conservative Saturn all-day Wednesday, too.

It's a great time to do thoughtful and creative activities that allow you to express yourself in writing, music or art.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 08, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, spend time around like-minded people.

Try to connect with new friends if you need to.

Focus on your goals. You'll start to see people in a new light.

You may come to see that the more you pursue your goals, the less you need others to be your cheerleader each day.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have a strong desire to succeed today.

You won't let anyone distract you from what you want to accomplish.

You may finally come to a conclusion about a goal you want to reach.

It's a great day for you to hunt down new opportunities and to try something that scares you a little bit.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have an insatiable desire to know everything. Your curiosity is driven by a need to know.

You may find yourself sleuthing for information and gathering facts that you'd like to explore further.

It's a great day for watching documentaries or true crime stories.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The natural caretaker side of you comes out strongly today.

You may find yourself being the momma bear of your friendship group not wanting anyone to mess with your bestie!

Try to avoid reading any negative news that could fuel your fears today.

Indulge yourself tonight by watching a funny comedy or even an old school cartoon show on Disney.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will find being around people that love you brings out the best in you all day.

Make time for the people you love.

Do something that shows that you care, even if it's from a distance.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Take a mental health day and work off some of your frustration by doing a fun, physical activity.

Try a streaming workout class online or meet up with a friend who you know is social distancing and go for a bike ride together after work to explore.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have a strong desire to do something sweet and simple tonight.

Why not pick up some things so you can bake a special treat tonight?

Schedule some stargazing in for the evening with your sweetheart.

Turn on some 80s music or something super romantic and dance in the living room.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You'll be ready to take over an area of your life that maybe you had delegated responsibility over to someone else.

Adulting can be hard, but being accountable to a friend or a parent can feel even more burdensome.

You reclaim your power and step up to the plate in your own life today.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may want to temper yourself as it could be easy for you to get into a small argument over something trivial.

You won't want to get into it with about a matter that doesn't matter.

If it feels like the intensity of a conversation is increasing, find a way to divert the conversation and keep it positive.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You will want to make sure that the money you spend is on something that you value.

You will be disappointed and beyond upset if you place an order for an item and it comes to you less than expected.

Be sure that what you buy isn't done impulsively, and if you're going through the drive-thru for a food pick up, double-check.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do something that you love to do first thing in the morning.

Don't push your own needs aside.

You might be tempted to slack off a bit if you've got the morning off or have to report into work later.

Take care of yourself. Make yourself a priority.

You're the only you that you've got.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may have missed a friend's birthday or will just find out some information that you had hoped you heard sooner.

Catch up, even if you feel slightly embarrassed.

Apologize and make it up to the person by wishing them a double happy birthday.

It's better to say it later than not at all.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.