Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For July 20 - 26, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This week is a turning point, perhaps even the point of no return.

Every week, I draw the cards for the tarot card reading, lay them out accordingly, and with the information given, I'm able to see what the present week looks like for all of us, and how we add to the week in our own particular way. There's a theme here of self-effort, a forced focus on staying positive and centered.

And now, here we are, in the middle of the year. We're all feeling long in the tooth when it comes to this pandemic, but there's a sense of resolution in there.

We're seeing humanity at its absolute worst, but does that mean the absolute best no longer exists?

No, the best in us still does exist, and there's something about the weekly love horoscope that's going to boost our faith in ourselves.

I see lessons learned — big time. A lot of people are deciding not to go backwards; progress and intelligence are really coming forward now. This week is a turning point, perhaps even the point of no return.

Let's see what each zodiac sign can expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 10 of Wands

Don't be shy this week, Aries; there's something you've been dying to try, and it's starting to look like "now or never," so, go for it... within reason, of course.

It's also the kind of prompt that you should respond to because you may be getting lazy and you need this jumpstart. If you feel like you're becoming sloth-like, make the move towards action, and leave the complacency in the past.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 3 of Swords, reversed

You might be feeling a little butt hurt this week, Taurus, due to some famously misunderstood words that went down most recently between you and friends.

If you want to avoid the drama, don't play into it. The problem is, you want the drama because it's something to do and you feel bored.

If someone talks behind your back, that's their problem — try not to make it yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Pentacles, reversed

You're feeling daring, Gemini, you feel like risking something big, taking a chance.

You have a newfound confidence that can't be shaken, and even though you're not totally sure of what you're doing, you're doing it anyway. Looks like your risk is going to pay off and leave you with a story to tell afterwards.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 10 of Pentacles, reversed

Financially, it's a very good week for you, Cancer, though it's going to be more about spending than saving.

You've recently come into money and now you can't get your mind off what you want to spend it on. You might also be in line to receive a gift of jewelry.

What's notable about this week for you is that you are the only person in your life who is benefitting at this point, and that might make others jealous of you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 2 of Swords, reversed

We're looking at you, Leo, making the wrong choice and living with the consequences of that choice this week.

Okay, so you threw yourself back two weeks, It's something you can make up, thankfully, but it's a lesson for you to see how your laziness can actually get you into trouble: the kind you don't want to have to tend to later on. Like a bill unpaid, or a chore let undone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): 8 of Cups

You're still looking good, in terms of love and romance, Virgo.

Maybe you're going through a positive change in your relationship, or maybe you've decided that your person is the most special person in the world. You're doing well on the home front.

You're in a fortunate place in your life right now. People are being honest with you. When they say they love you, it's all truth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): King of Wands

You're going to find yourself immersed in some new hobby or art project this week, Libra.

You've been feeling the need for some creative "alone time," and you're going to get some this week. Metal work, collage, paint — these crafts are especially attractive to you.

Seize the time and make it your own. Fill your time with creative efforts this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 6 of Cups, reversed

I wouldn't go as far as to say this week is going to be excessive, but let's just say "indulgent" wouldn't be too far off a descriptive, Scorpio.

You'll probably be overeating and drinking this week. Why? Only you know for sure.

I can tell you this: it's not out of anger. You are totally ruling your world right now, and nothing is upsetting you. You're just eating because food doesn't say no, and "no" is not what you want to hear right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Page of Cups

Once again, the Sagittarius parent is being called to the front of the theater.

If it's your child, your friend, your parent or someone you take care of, you're on, because this is going to be a demanding labor of love.

Everyone suddenly needs you. You're the rock of the family, the wizard of friendship-fixing. It's all on you to fix everyone's life. Take a deep breath and come to terms with the fact that you can't heal everyone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 2 of Pentacles

Once again, you manage to... manage, Capricorn.

You're so good at making things work, and this week, you'll have the chance to do the right thing, once again. You're going to help someone who would not have benefitted as much had you not come through for them.

Kudos for karma, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ace of Wands

Finally, that "thing" that you wanted to come through, Aquarius? You're getting it this week.

It's that time of the year where you have only one thing on your mind, and now your focus is so intent that you can't help but manifest as successful.

Patience pays off and you know it. You've been telling those around you for a long while of what's to come, and this week, you're finally going to get to show them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Pentacles, reversed

If you can't get what you want, you can buy something instead, right? And that is where your mind is this week, Pisces.

You're on a shopping spree that you can't stop. There's a good chance some money came in — some checks that were owed to you — and the thrill of it goes straight to your head.

You want to buy, buy, buy. Live a little, let yourself have that treat, but don't go overboard. That's a warning.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.