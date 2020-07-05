Horoscope For Today, July 6, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer. The Moon will be in Capricorn until 6:10 a.m. EST to enter Aquarius.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun spends the day communicating with all outer planets, bringing focus to changing our external world.

Our collective focus is on our emotional well-being and spiritual health. We are all aware of the changes taking place in the world. Each of us takes part in the changes that take place by how we treat one another.

The Sun, as our ego in astrology, participates in this collective conversation.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in Cancer making it necessary to spend time in quiet reflection each day and rending up a prayer for things to get better inside our hearts and in the world.

The Sun harmonizes with Neptune which makes it impossible to buy into illusions that lie to us about the state of global affairs.

The Sun is opposed to Jupiter, the planet of growth which helps to slow things down a bit to make necessary adjustments without creating too many unwanted errors in judgment.

The miraculous can take place.

The Sun is in strong harmony with Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps because of how resources became difficult to come by, and the constant reminder of how frail life can be, we value relationships more than ever before.

It's a great day to invest your time into friendships, your family and to never forget that change always starts with the self.