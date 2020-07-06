What The Rest Of The Year Will Be Like For Leo Starting July, 2020 - August, 2022

Enjoy the Solar Return!

Happy birthday, Leo. Your solar return love tarot card reading is here for starting on your birthday this July 22, 2020 through August 19, 2021.

The Solar Return begins with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Capricorn on July 22, 2020.

How will your solar return effect your zodiac sign from 2020-2021?

A lot of wonderful and impactful opportunities can arise near your birthday, so it is important that you know when your Solar Return is so that you can make the most of it.

What is a solar return? The Solar Return is when the sun goes back to the position it was in when you were born.

It often takes place around the day of your birthday but it does not always line up with your exact birthday.

You can find out the details of your Solar Return by looking for a free chart online that will break it down for you.

When you know when your Solar Return happens, you can learn more about what is in store for you during this time.

Sometimes people often say “happy Solar Return” instead of “happy birthday” because it is sort of like your astrological birthday.

So, it is fun to learn more information about your astrological birthday and what it means for you.

How will your 2020-2021 solar return horoscope affect your zodiac sign, Leo?

Generally, for Leo’s during this year, you may find that you are feeling more childlike and wanting to connect with those around you.

You may be in a more optimistic and positive mood, so spread your love and happiness with the people you care about.

You could even discover that you are more willing to take on leadership roles and step into the spotlight. So, go for it because fortune favors the bold.

Your personal relationships are also bound to strengthen during this time.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may find yourself connecting with your partner on an even deeper level.

If you are single and looking for love, you may meet a special someone. Either way, your wonderful and beautiful energy is going to pull people in.

You may also be more motivated to reach your goals and aspirations during this year. You could also recognize that anything is possible for you as long as you put in the work, so go for the gold.

Here is your solar return horoscope for all Leo zodiac signs, plus a bonus tarot reading, per astrology:

Solar return horoscope for Leo — July 2020

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

In July 2021, you may feel as if your emotions and feelings are all over the place.

Perhaps you will have a difficult time expressing yourself or even understanding what it is you are feeling.

You could feel hot one minute and cold the next.

So, try to use this month to find some balance and center yourself.

Live in the moment and take a break when you need to.

If you need to be by yourself, it may help you to journal, meditate, or do an activity that helps you connect to your emotions.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — August 2020

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

In August 2021, you must try your best to rely on the people you care about.

This is an excellent month to connect with the people around you and focus on your social life.

You can learn a lot from your peers and it could even be helpful to collaborate with people you look up to.

Either way, you are bound to be more social and inspired to bring people together.

You may even want to start a book club, have more family dinners, or participate in more social activities.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — September 2020

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

In September 2021, you might notice that you really feel motivated to work towards your dreams and goals this month.

Remember, you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.

So, don’t get discouraged or allow obstacles to stand in your way.

Keep fighting for what you want and complete a project you are passionate about.

Great opportunities will come your way during this month so don’t let them pass you by.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — October 2020

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

In October 2021, you may realize that you are feeling a little stuck in the past during October.

Perhaps you are dwelling on your past relationships or mistakes and it is making it difficult for you to push forward.

Try to let go of your regrets and anything that is not serving you.

Instead, learn from your mistakes and the experiences that have made you who you are today.

A lot of growth can happen during this time if you welcome it.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — November 2020

Tarot Card: The World

In November 2021, there may be someone you care about that needs your support right now.

It is likely that one of your close friends or someone you care deeply about is going through a difficult time.

Try to show them that you are there for them and cheer them on.

You may even want to put some of your responsibilities on the back burner so that you can take care of your loved one through this hard time.

They are bound to appreciate your loyalty and repay you with kindness and love.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — December 2020

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

In December 2021, it is important that you let your walls down.

Perhaps you have been keeping your cards close to your chest and keeping your guard up.

However, it is important that you speak from your heart and let others in.

It is likely that you have kept to yourself because you are scared of getting hurt or getting let down, but you have to know that you can trust those around you to take care of you.

So, don’t keep your feelings bottled up and try to wear your heart on your sleeve.

You will be a lot stronger for it.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — January 2021

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

In January 2022, you are bound to get a lot of recognition for your hard work.

You may have been working very hard and have been fearful that no one has noticed, however, your luck is about to change.

Expect to get that promotion or raise you have been wanting.

Either way, your peers are paying attention to you so keep on shining.

This isn’t a time to quit while you're ahead, keep moving forward and showing everyone what you are capable of.

Great possibilities are coming your way this month.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — February 2021

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

In February 2022, you may want to make a big decision or choice but have been apprehensive to.

Right now, you will gain clarity on what next step you should take.

If you have questions, important answers will be revealed to you.

You may even discover that the answers have been in front of you this whole time.

Either way, trust your gut and intuition during this time and do whatever you feel is best for you.

Remember, only you know what you should do so have confidence in yourself and your decisions.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — March 2021

Tarot Card: The Sun

In March 2022, you could be feeling very positive and optimistic during this time.

It is important that you spread your happiness and good attitude because you never know who might need it.

You might even want to do some charity work or help those in need.

The more you spread kindness, the better you will feel.

So, make others happy during this time and also do things that make you happy.

This is also a great time to do some of your favorite hobbies and do silly activities that bring you joy.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — April 2021

Tarot Card: The Lovers

In April 2022, love is in the air for you.

If you are in a committed relationship, your partner will be dedicated to show you how much they care for you.

If you are single and looking for the one, a special someone may come into your life and want to sweep you off your feet.

Either way, love is all around you so be open and ready for it.

This should not be a stressful time for you, so soak up and enjoy the love all around you.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — May 2021

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

In May 2022, you may meet someone that catches you by surprise.

Perhaps this special person is very different for you and piques your interest.

It is important that you don’t judge a book by its cover and get to know this person.

Give them a chance and see what they have to offer.

You may even find that you both have a lot more in common than you initially expected.

Either way, this person will teach you a lot, so see what you can learn from them.

They may even stay in your life for a long time to come.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — June 2021

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

In June 2022, you may be going through a rough patch in an important relationship right now.

It is likely that you and this certain person are having a hard time communicating and seeing eye to eye.

So, try to have deep and meaningful conversations with one another and take time to listen to what the other person is saying.

You may even find that it is best to agree to disagree.

Either way, be honest and say what is in your heart.

Your relationship is bound to grow stronger from this experience.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — July 2021

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

In July 2022, you could be feeling less confident and courageous this month.

Perhaps you are just feeling a little bit off and not fully yourself.

So, try to do things that boost your courage and get in touch with your best self.

You could want to put on your favorite outfit, plan a date night, or simply do something that you love.

Focus on finding your courage and you may even have to fake it until you make it.

Either way, your boldness will come back to you so don’t get too stressed about it.

Solar return horoscope for Leo — August 2021

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

In August 2022, it is important that you check in with yourself and make sure you are getting what you deserve.

Do you know what you want?

Well, ask and you shall receive.

Whether it is your career or love life, make sure that you are getting respect.

If you aren’t getting what you want, don’t be afraid to walk away and move on to something or someone better.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.