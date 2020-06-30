Saturn Retrograde Love Tarot Card Reading, July 1, 2020, to December 17, 2020

Work hard and make your dreams come true!

Your horoscope with a tarot card reading for Saturn Retrograde into Capricorn is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting July 1 through December 17, 2020.

How will Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn affect your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology?

Saturn rules Capricorn, so Capricorn does quite well in Saturn Retrograde.

During this time, you may feel more inclined to put more effort and work diligently towards your career goals.

With the energy of Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn, you may find yourself wanting to fight for respect.

You will want to put your best foot forward and do great things that will bring you great success.

Not only will you want to reach your goals, but you will be more eager to put the work in to do so.

You could even notice that you are willing to take big steps and make bold moves to get you to where you want to be.

If things have not been going the way you want them to, you will be able to change course and take action.

If you have been wanting to get promoted or take on a leadership goal in your career, you will work towards doing so.

If you want to make more of a commitment with your love interest, you will want to put in the work and focus on your relationship goals.

Anything is possible for you if you fight for it!

With Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn, your strengths will be revealed and you can use them to your advantage to get what you want.

However, your weaknesses and flaws will also become more evident.

Although, your weaknesses will be illuminated to you so that you can fix them and make those improvements that you need to make in order to move forward.

This retrograde is an opportunity for you to take ownership and take the necessary next steps you need to take in order to reach your aspirations.

Here's how Saturn retrograde into Capricorn can impact your zodiac sign, starting July 1-December 17, 2020, per astrology and your love tarot card reading:

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Aries, you could be looking forward to going on dates with your love interest right now.

You should really use your time with your partner to learn about and connect with them on a deeper level.

Instead of simply scratching the surface, be open to having meaningful and open conversations.

You will notice that the more you get to know them, the more your bond will strengthen.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Taurus, there could be someone that you know that really piques your interest.

Perhaps this person is very unique and different from you.

You may want to get to know them.

So, try not to judge a book by its cover and give them a chance.

You could even realize that you have a lot more in common than you thought at first glance.

They could definitely take you by surprise but in the best way.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love Tarot Card: Justice

Gemini, you could find yourself in a lot of social settings during this time.

You may even begin spending time with people that you don’t normally hang out with.

You might even meet someone new and exciting.

Once you begin talking to this person, you could find that your conversations flow naturally and you feel very comfortable around them.

You could even feel like you have known them your whole life and they could stick around for a while.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love Tarot Card: The Lovers

Cancer, a certain person from your past could come back into your life right now.

Perhaps you might not have ended things on the best terms.

However, don’t shut them down right off the bat and try to find some closure.

You might even realize that you have both grown a lot since you last spoke, so try to get to know them for who they are now.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Leo, you may have a lot of questions when it comes to your love interest or relationship.

The truth will be revealed to you during this time and you will find the answers you have been looking for.

You might even realize that the answers have been in front of you all along.

Either way, go with your intuition and gut feeling because only you will know what to do with the information you have learned.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Virgo, it is important that you are honest with yourself about what you want from your partner and relationship.

Perhaps you are not getting what you need but you should be truthful with your partner about how you are feeling.

Ask and you shall receive.

Remember that your love interest is not a mind reader so if you aren’t feeling completely fulfilled then you must be upfront about it.

Once you say what is on your mind, chances are, your partner will be more mindful and work towards giving you what you seek.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Libra, you might be dreading a certain tough conversation with your love interest.

However, you can’t keep it bottled up and have to say what needs to be said.

So, have the hard conversation before the mountain becomes a molehill.

You might even realize that the conversation is not as daunting as you made it out to be.

In fact, it could make you both appreciate and love one another even more.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Scorpio, it is likely that you aren’t feeling as confident as you normally do.

Perhaps you simply aren’t feeling yourself and are having trouble owning how amazing you are.

So, do things that help you connect with your more confident side.

You might even want to plan a romantic date with your partner and get all dressed up.

Sometimes you just have to fake it until you make it but don’t worry because your confidence will come back in no time.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love Tarot Card: The Hermit

Sagittarius, you might find that your love interest has been in a bad mood recently.

On the other hand, you might be feeling great and be in a very positive mood.

So, spread your love and happiness with your partner because they could really use it.

Try to brighten their day and show them how much you care for them.

Be there to support them right now and they will really appreciate it.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Capricorn, you may be seeing someone but did not really know how much they care for you.

Although, they are bound to open up to you and express how they feel.

Give them a safe space to do so and show them that they can trust you with their heart.

You could even want to take the lead and tell your love interest how you feel about them.

Either way, a lot will be revealed right now.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love Tarot Card: King of Wands

Aquarius, love is in the air for you right now.

If you are in a committed relationship, your partner will give you a lot of love and affection right now.

If you are looking for that special person, they may come into your life right now and want to sweep you off your feet.

Either way, enjoy this time and soak up all the love.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love Tarot Card: The Sun

Pisces, you could be feeling a tad indecisive when it comes to your relationship.

You might even notice that you have a wandering eye or are daydreaming about making a big decision when it comes to your relationship.

However, try not to make any quick decisions and mull over everything you are thinking.

You will gain a lot of clarity soon and you might even realize that what you thought you want isn’t what you want at all.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.