Full Moon In Capricorn Lunar Eclipse Tarot Card Reading For July 4-5, 2020

Make your dreams come true!

There is a Full Moon in Capricorn on July 5, 2020. A Full Moon can give you a lot of insight on the energy of the universe and how it will impact your zodiac sign.

What does the Full Moon in Capricorn have in store for your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology?

With a Full Moon in Capricorn, you may notice that you are heavily focused on your goals and aspirations.

People with the zodiac sign of Capricorn tend to enjoy working diligently and seeking success as well as financial stability.

This motivation to get tasks and projects done may be heightened with the Full Moon.

The Full Moon may even boost your confidence and make you see that you can achieve anything that you put your mind to.

Use this empowering energy to make your dreams a reality.

A Full Moon could even give you more insight and clarity on what you want to work towards and what next steps you should take in order to reach your goals.

If you have been having a difficult time figuring out what to do, the Full Moon can point you in the right direction and get you on the path you need to be on.

It could be beneficial for you to use the Full Moon to come up with an action plan or to-do list so that you can work towards your goals in an organized fashion.

Although, you don’t solely have to focus on your career goals with the Full Moon in Capricorn.

You may also want to put more focus on figuring out your relationship goals and making sure you are getting what you need out of your relationship.

If you have been looking for love, you may gain more clarity on what you want your next relationship to look like.

If you are in a committed relationship, it will be easier to figure out how the relationship is going, and if your partner is giving you true happiness and fulfillment.

Either way, the Full Moon in Capricorn is an excellent time for you to make your dreams come true.

Use the energy of the universe to manifest what you want and bring positivity into your life.

Here a tarot card reading for the July 4-5, 2020 Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn, by zodiac sign:

Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Strength

Aries, you may notice that there is a lot of passion building between you and your sweetheart right now.

This passion and intimacy may even take you by surprise because it is so extreme.

Use the love in the air as an opportunity to tell your partner how much you care for them.

Speak from your heart and show your softer vulnerable side.

Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Taurus, you might find that you are becoming very attracted to a special person.

Perhaps you are drawn in by their beauty but it is their personality and charm that really captivates you.

Take some time to really appreciate how caring and kind they are.

Let your fondness for one another grow and watch your bond develop even more.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

Gemini, you could notice that you are feeling a little nervous and timid around your current love interest.

Perhaps you have butterflies when you are around them and it makes you feel all scatterbrained.

Instead of sinking into your nerves, try to turn your jitters into excitement.

Don’t put too much pressure on the situation and try to find some calm.

Go with the flow and let go of your expectations before going on dates with them.

The more you spend time with them, the more your nerves will subdue.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Cancer, there may be a certain person in your life that is very interested in you.

However, you might simply see them as a friend and did not think of them in a romantic way.

Instead of shutting them down, try to give them a chance and see if there is a spark between the two of you.

Although, if you really do not see a future with them try to be upfront with them so you don’t get their hopes up.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Leo, you may get to know your love interest on an even deeper level at this time.

Perhaps you have been having wonderful conversations but have been apprehensive to share your true feelings and emotions.

You may notice that you are starting to feel more comfortable with them and it is getting easier to open up to them.

So, share your feelings and they will probably appreciate your honesty and openness.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Virgo, you could be feeling like your emotions are all over the place right now.

Perhaps you are feeling hot one minute and then cold the next.

Try to really think through your thoughts and feelings before saying something on a whim.

If you are flippant with your thoughts, you could say something you don’t mean or not say something the way you intend to.

So, just be mindful and kind when talking to your partner.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Libra, you could want to take the next steps with your sweetheart.

However, make sure you both are on the same page before doing so.

Remember, your partner is not a mindreader so ask for what you want.

It is a wonderful time to really discuss your relationship goals and make sure they want the same things as you.

Once you are open about what you want, it will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Scorpio, you and your sweetheart might be going through a bit of a rough patch right now.

Perhaps you are having some disagreements and are having trouble seeing eye-to-eye on certain situations.

However, having difficult conversations with one another is bound to bring you closer together and teach you both to work things out as a team.

It might even be best for you to realize that sometimes you have to pick your battles and agree to disagree.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you could have some questions regarding your current relationship.

Perhaps you could find the answers to your questions at the moment.

Most importantly, listen to your intuition and follow your gut.

You could find that these answers have been in front of you all along.

However, try not to make any sudden decisions before thinking things through.

Only you will know what to do with these answers, but give yourself some time to think.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Capricorn, your partner may be feeling hot one minute and cold the next.

Perhaps they are making promises and then breaking them the next day.

Try to give your significant other some time to calm down.

Your love interest could just be feeling a little bit all over the place and not even realize they are going back and forth with their promises.

Once they have some time to settle down, they will be much more clear and upfront with you.

So, don’t take anything too seriously and let them find some clarity.

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Aquarius, you might want to get organized and pay attention to your schedule right now.

You may notice that you are more forgetful at the moment and it is difficult for you to stick to a schedule.

If you have any important dates with your love interest, make sure to set a reminder so you don’t forget about it.

In fact, double-check and pay close attention to all of your meetings or things could go awry.

However, this will pass and you will be feeling more organized in no time.

RELATED: How To Keep An Aquarius Madly In Love, According To Astrology

Full Moon lunar eclipse Capricorn love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Pisces, you might have been working incredibly hard towards your goals and aspirations recently.

You could be carrying a lot on your plate and deserve a break.

So, take this time to reach out to your friends and loved ones.

Try to find a nice balance and put more of a focus on your social life at the moment.

Remind the people you care about that you are there for them and check-in to see how they are doing.

You could brighten their day and they could brighten your day right as well.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.