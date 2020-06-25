Who's swiping right for you?

Apps like Tinder, Bumble, and PlentyOfFish have made dating both more accessible and more complicated. Sure, you can find the one with a couple of taps and swipes, but you can also find a lot of not-so-worthy matches.

For many singles, we don’t always have a choice but to turn to trusted dating apps to find the one.

Say your busy schedule — or, I don’t know, a global pandemic — is preventing you from going out and meeting people in person. These apps can be very useful for passing the time or even developing deep connections.

But how do you know who to match with if you only have a couple of photos and a short bio to go by?

Understanding how your zodiac sign uses dating apps could be the tool to find the right match for you.

Sure, a lot of people don’t include their zodiac sign in their bio (it would save us all some trouble if we did!), but knowing who to be on the look out for could filter out some frogs when you’re connecting with your matches.

Here's which zodiac sign you're most likely to match with on dating apps.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have no fear when it comes to starting off a conversation, Aries.

You’ll be in there with a good opening line as soon as you get a match. You also know exactly what you want in dating and you have the detailed bio to prove it.

Libras will be drawn to this assertiveness because of their fears of indecisiveness and, lucky for you, you two actually make a pretty good team.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’ll charge through your matches with quick swipe and messages until you find exactly what they’re looking for.

This energy often attracts Scorpios who love anything that seems passionate and exhilarating. Your sensual stability will offset their domineering ways in a way that’s either make or break.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don’t swipe right for just anyone, so a match must be really something special to you.

But you love to socialize and are drawn to any opportunity to get you out on the town.

Sagittarius is a likely match for you because their photos will be filled with adventures. You might seem like opposites, but when you combine your detail-oriented nature with their spontaneity, you can actually have a pretty balanced union.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dating apps aren’t really your thing, and you can be pretty guilty of accidentally ignoring messages.

That’s why Aquarius tends to be your type in the virtual world. They are authentic and direct. They will have arranged your first date before you even have a chance to freak out and delete the app.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are the CEO of the dating world and have all the right pick-up lines to get things started.

Your bio is full of personality and sure to attract attention, but when it comes to your matches, Sagittarius is the one for you. You’ll bounce off each other’s humor and stories of adventure.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You might be detail-oriented in most aspects of your life, but when it comes to dating apps you know that less is more.

You’ll have a brief, vague bio and a few photos so that only those willing to put in the work will come your way. Enter: Scorpio.

Even though Scorpio's initial dominance is intimidating, you secretly love someone who can take control. That first attraction is not misdirected and you can make a lasting pair.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Aries can’t help but be drawn to you, Libra.

Your photos of your yoga practice or nature hikes make them sense your calm, balanced ways. Your love for harmony is just what hot-headed Aries needs to find inner peace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As a water sign, you love a good swipe to explore the fish in the sea, and you have plenty of signs fighting for your attention.

But matches are a two-way street and, luckily for you, Virgos are just as interested in you as you are in them. Their mysterious bios will hook you in initially and their secretive nature will give you the confidence to take charge in the conversation

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a natural connection to Gemini that reigns supreme, even in the virtual world.

Their dual personalities is a source of mystery that will inevitably peak your interests.

You might be independent, but Geminis love the chase and won’t let you away too easily. Try dazzling them with your spontaneity and sense of adventure.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You hate time-wasting and can be pretty picky, so there’s not a lot of matches happening on your dating apps.

In fact, most of the time, you give up on the whole app after one bad conversation.

But you need to find yourself a Taurus, Capricorn. They value stability and financial security. Combine this with your work ethic and you two could be a power couple to be reckoned with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’re another one of the more picky zodiac signs, but that’s only because you know not to settle.

You put your best foot forward in the dating world, and have a profile that shows your creative passions and achievements. This is sure to draw in Pisces whose dreamy personality loves an artistic mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You’re easily distracted, so you often miss messages and matches when they happen.

This means you could miss your chance to match with a Cancer. This highly emotional sign can’t help but be drawn to your dreamy vibe.

You won’t have to hold back when you’re talking to a Cancer — they will do everything they can to help you feel secure. This could make for a pretty successful relationship!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.