Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Capricorn & Weekly Horoscope, Monday, June 29 - Sunday, July 5, 2020

Your weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs Friday, June 29 - Sunday, July 5, 2020 during the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn.

Here's how your weekly horoscope and the lunar eclipse in Capricorn affects your zodiac sign this week.

The week begins with the Sun in Cancer and a waxing gibbous Moon in Libra entering Scorpio.

Your weekly horoscope will end with the Full Moon lunar eclipse on July 5, 2020 in Capricorn during the lunar eclipse.

This week will be an excellent time to strategize and plan your future and to listen to advice from family and friends.

If you want to watch some television or read a good book, do it on Monday evening because when the weekend arrives, you'll need your emotional energy to process all the changes the Universe has planned for your zodiac sign.

How will the Sun in Cancer affect your weekly horoscope this week?

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22, 2020.

With the Sun in Cancer all week, you may connect with your emotions and feelings on a deeper level.

Midweek, on June 30, 2020, the Sun and Mercury retrograde conjunction will allow all zodiac signs to connect with their inner spiritual world and beliefs.

With all the intensity culminating this week during a lunar eclipse, let your worries and responsibilities melt away and just do activities that bring you joy.

The Full Moon takes place at 13 degrees and 38 minutes in the zodiac of Capricorn along the ecliptic plane.

During the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 5, 2020, the Sun will be opposed to the Moon causing a crisis moment between home and work-related matters.

You may be focused on spreading love and showing your loved ones how much you care for them.

However, this is also a great time to spend at home and get chores done. Either way, your focus will most likely be on your home, family, and friendships.

With the Moon in Sagittarius on Friday entering Capricorn on Saturday, you may notice that you want to take these days to get organized and focus on your goals.

If you have a to-do list to work through, then tackle your tasks head-on.

It is also an excellent time to come up with an action plan regarding how you want to tackle your goals.

Either way, it is a great time to plan your adventure, so you are organized and can explore new ideas and learn from experience.

With the Moon in Capricorn on Sunday, you may feel the urge to redirect your attention to work and home.

This is a great time to unwind and do things that bring you joy.

Scroll to find your zodiac sign and read your weekly horoscope and astrology forecast starting Friday, June 29 - Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Aries, you might want to spend time by yourself this week.

Although it will be good for you to take a break and find some calm, try to check in with your friends.

Try to find a good balance between being social and seeking solitude.

You could discover that one of your close friends is going through a difficult time, so try your best to be there for them and support them.

Although, don’t be afraid to take a break and do what is best for you this week as well.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Taurus, you could be feeling a little bit down in the dumps this week.

Perhaps you are just feeling off and need to find a way to cheer up.

It might be beneficial for you to get your body moving by doing some exercise.

Go for a jog, take a yoga class, and do something that will make you feel good.

Boosting your endorphins could really put you in a brighter mood.

It may also be beneficial for you to exercise to prevent yourself from sinking into your negative mood.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Justice

Gemini, perhaps you have been very social recently but have been neglecting your tasks and work.

This week, focus on getting back on track and work towards your goals.

Initially, you may feel a little unmotivated to work but once you get going then you will become more passionate about getting things accomplished.

So, make a to-do list or action plan that will keep you on track. Once you get your goals accomplished, you will feel like a weight has been lifted from your shoulders.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Cancer, there may be some tension in the air surrounding your family.

Perhaps your family is going through a disagreement and are having trouble seeing eye to eye on a certain situation.

Although you may want to mediate and resolve the problem, it could be best for you to let it naturally work itself out.

Sometimes it is best to give it some time and let it fester out on its own.

Instead of getting in the middle of the problem, encourage your family to calm down and come to a resolution that is beneficial for all parties.

Remember to be kind to your love interest instead of taking your bad mood out on them.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Leo, there might be a lot of miscommunications and misunderstanding in the air for you this week.

Perhaps you and your loved ones are having a difficult time expressing yourselves and understanding each other.

Instead of jumping to conclusions or making matters worse, try to have an open and honest discussion with one another.

It will also benefit everyone to really focus on hearing what is being said instead of hearing what you want to hear.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Virgo, you may have some financial matters to deal with this week.

However, your money issues won’t be too hard to deal with but you simply have to make sure you have all your ducks in a row.

Perhaps you forgot about paying a certain bill or you spent over your budget recently.

This situation could be annoying to deal with but once it is dealt with, you will feel a lot better.

You tend to be a very organized person so once you tend to your finances, it will be easy for you to figure it out.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Libra, you might notice that you are escaping to a fantasy land this week.

Perhaps it is difficult for you to remain in the present since your head is up in the clouds.

It is important that you pay attention to your dreams right now because they could give you some valuable information.

Although it isn’t beneficial to always escape, it could be good for you to get wrapped up in your dreams.

So, write down your ideas and thoughts no matter how far fetched they may be.

An important truth may be revealed to you in a very unlikely way.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Scorpio, you could be feeling a little bit on edge and wound up this week.

Perhaps you have been working incredibly hard and have a lot on your plate.

However, try not to get too stressed out and focus on doing things that bring you joy.

You may want to leave your responsibilities on the backburner and make time to have fun with your friends.

Give yourself a break and do a hobby that you enjoy.

You will feel a lot better once you give yourself some time to relax.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you might be itching to make a big decision or change in your life right now.

However, don’t make any rash decisions without thinking things through.

Try to consider every aspect of this decision so you are prepared for what is in store.

You could want to plan out your next steps instead of taking a spontaneous leap of faith.

Either way, trust your intuition and do what you feel is best.

Just know what you are getting yourself into before going all in.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Capricorn, you could find that you are easily annoyed with those around you this week.

It may just feel like people are rubbing you the wrong way and you could get a little snippy.

However, try to really think before you say things because you wouldn’t want to accidentally hurt someone's feelings with your sharp words.

Try to be kind and considerate of those around you because they probably aren’t even aware they are getting under your skin.

If you are feeling irritated around others, take a moment to be by yourself.

Remember, if you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say it at all.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Wheel of Fortune

Aquarius, you may find that you are especially curious this week.

You may find yourself wanting to learn new things or find a topic that piques your interest.

Follow your curiosity and see where it leads you.

You may want to read a book or take an online class about something you don’t know too much about.

However, you could find that these passions are getting your creative juices flowing and you may want to dive deep into these areas of study.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Pisces, you could notice that you are in an especially good mood this week.

Perhaps you are upbeat and able to see the bright side of things.

So, spread your positivity and love to those around you.

If someone in your life is feeling upset, try to cheer them up and put a smile on their face.

Take a walk and smell the roses.

You will have a fun time doing whatever it is you do this week, so enjoy this time.

