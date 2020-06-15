New Moon In Cancer Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading, July 19-20, 2020

There are two New Moons in Cancer this summer!

There are two New Moons taking place during the Cancer solar season. The first one happens on June 20, and the second will occur on Sunday, July 19-20, 2020 in the fourth astrology house.

July's New Moon in Cancer may bring you a time to reflect and connect to your inner thoughts and feelings.

A New Moon is when the Moon and Sun line up along the ecliptic plane, and this brings your zodiac sign lots of energy.



In astrology, Cancer is a zodiac sign that is emotionally intelligent and aware of their thoughts.

With the New Moon in Cancer, you may be able to grasp and understand your emotions more than normal.

You will be more connected to your inner self and what you are feeling.

You might want to use the energy of the New Moon to learn where your emotions stem from.

If you have any past baggage that you want to let go of, you might figure out why you have been holding onto it and how to let it go.

This is an excellent time to really be by yourself and allows your thoughts to flow.

It may be beneficial for you to go on a long walk, meditate, or journal.

It will also be easier for you to recognize your negative thoughts and be able to push them away.

With the New Moon, you can make room for more positive and optimistic feelings and emotions.

This is also an excellent time to look at your goals and figure out how to work towards them.

Along with the New Moon in Cancer, there will also be a solar eclipse in Cancer at the same time.

The powerful energy of both events will motivate you to connect more with your intuition.

If you have questions then the answers will be revealed right now. Either way, it is a time to trust your gut and let it lead you in the right direction.

With the New Moon in Cancer, you will be given the opportunity to get more emotionally centered so take advantage of the energy around you.

Here's your New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading with astrology horoscope for all zodiac signs starting July 19-20, 2020.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Strength

Aries, people around you will appreciate your uniqueness and individuality right now.

If you have your eyes on someone, then simply just be yourself and show them how special you are.

Don’t think that you have to conform or be normal to gain interest.

You might even discover that the special person you are trying to connect to is just as quirky as you are!

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

Taurus, you might find yourself in a very happy and positive mood right now.

Try your best to spread your positivity and cheer up those around you.

Your love interest may be going through something serious, so try to turn their frown upside down.

Just focus on bringing joy to them and showing them how much you love them.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Gemini, things may not go exactly as planned regarding your love life right now.

It is important that you don’t get too discouraged and instead learn to roll with the punches.

Although things may happen unexpectedly, these changes could be for the best.

Sometimes you have to take a small detour to get on the right path, so be open to the surprises coming your way.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Cancer, it is possible that you are not too focused on your relationship or love life at the moment.

Perhaps you are more concerned with reaching your career goals and getting projects accomplished.

So, simply take the time to focus on your goals and do what you need. You might find that love comes when you are not looking for it.

So, a certain special person may appear to help support and cheer you on with your goals.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Leo, love is in the air for you! If you are in a committed relationship, your significant other will want to shower you with love and romance right now.

If you are looking for love, someone special may come into your life who wants to sweep you off your feet.

Either way, it is bound to be a passionate and exciting time for you so take it all in.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Virgo, you and your love interest may be having a difficult time communicating with each other during this time.

However, sometimes it is necessary to take one step back to go two steps forward.

So, put your energy into having open and honest conversations with one another and really practice listening to what is being said.

Chances are, your relationship will grow even stronger once you put effort into understanding your partner.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Libra, you may have been feeling like your love life has reached a block in the road or has become stagnant.

You and your sweetie should focus on bringing new and exciting ideas into your relationship.

Do something spontaneous and let loose! Once you spice up your love life more then things will begin to progress at a much better pace.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Scorpio, you and your partner may have been working together on a project for awhile.

Right now you will see this shared project really take off and it will get to where you wanted it to go.

Perhaps there have been some difficulties standing in the way but now you can see that you have pushed past these barriers.

It is time to be proud of yourselves and to celebrate together. Appreciate how well you both work and communicate with one another.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Sagittarius, there may be someone in your life that you have not allowed yourself to get close to.

Perhaps this special person gives you butterflies and you are scared that you will get hurt if you let them in.

However, you may not be able to avoid them anymore and the universe may push you together in an unlikely way.

Instead of trying to fight it, try to connect with this person. They may be in your life for a reason so put your walls down and take a leap of faith.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Capricorn, you might have been getting some mixed signals from your love interest.

Perhaps you have been a little bold by showing them how you feel about them and it doesn’t seem like the feelings are reciprocated.

However, they might just be oblivious and are having a hard time picking up your signals.

Instead of trying to figure it out yourself, be bold, and tell them how you feel.

Chances are, they will be glad that you are being upfront and they will give you the answer you have been looking for.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Aquarius, you may realize that you and your sweetie have not been taking care of yourselves.

Perhaps you haven’t been working out or getting enough sleep and it is causing you both to feel run down.

So, work together to get on a solid routine that is beneficial for both of you.

It might be easier for you to take care of yourself if you can support each other through it.

Hold your love interest accountable and expect them to do the same for you.

You might even want to take up a couples yoga workout class or something of that nature.

New Moon in Cancer love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Pisces, you tend to procrastinate and not deal with things if they seem too difficult for you.

However, there might be a decision you have to make in your relationship and you have simply chosen to ignore it.

Although, you can’t ignore it any longer so you must face it head-on.

Once you deal with it, you will feel a lot better and a weight will be lifted from your shoulders.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality,love and relationship topics.