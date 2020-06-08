Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For June 8 - 14, 2020

Keep the love in your heart alive.

It's interesting that, for this week, there are many swords in our tarot card reading toss. The swords, or spades, are weapons of war, and represent both our emotional struggles and our physical ones.

What's even more interesting is that this tarot card reading is almost equally balanced with Wands. The wands, or "clubs," are significant in as much as they represent our intellect and how we use our minds during those struggles.

So, what we're looking at in this weekly love horoscope is very timely, indeed.

Here we are, a people who are looking to resolve conflict in both peaceful and violent ways. Perhaps much of our action depends upon our zodiac sign. It would certainly seem to be so.

And so, with love in our hearts, we set forth on a new week. How will we respond? How will we progress?

Let's see what each sign of the zodiac will go through this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 5 of Wands

This week, Aries, you are going to experience the idea of rebuilding something in your life.

Whether it's how you perceive something, or an actual physical experience, like planting seeds in your garden, this week is all about making efforts to start anew.

Perception is everything and yours is about to change. A shift in thinking will do you good, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): King of Wands

Don't be surprised if those around you turn to you for answers, Taurus.

You are going to be depended upon this week, and, in truth, you're the right person for the job, no matter what that job entails. Those around you trust you and your opinion, so take that as a sign to trust in your self as well.

Your judgement calls will be helpful to others this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 7 of Swords

You're going to feel a little frightened by the events around you, Gemini.

This may get you feeling somewhat sad and overly worried. While you have every right to indulge in your fearful thoughts, try not to spend too much time in your head.

There's a bright side to this, and you will find it. Give yourself the time you need to heal, and then pull yourself up and out of it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 10 of Swords

You are definitely feeling overwhelmed, but you've also been feeling a bit rebellious, Cancer.

Heads up: don't become careless. You may be feeling sick of it all and ready to put aside all warnings — that's exactly what you shouldn't do.

Stay aware of your health, do not forget that we are all battling a virus as well as a world riot, keep that mask on and continue to stay home, if possible.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 2 of Swords

There's a decision you're going to have to make this week, and there's a very good chance you'll make the right one.

Your keen intellect is going to be on high this week, Leo, so you should trust your gut instinct. You may be feeling childish, but allow yourself that kind of silly behavior.

Just make sure you get back on the good foot. There's work to do, and you must choose to pay attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): 10 of Cups

You get to experience great love and satisfaction. Lucky you, Virgo!

While the world feels like it's burning to the ground, there's you, in your own private world, feeling love all across the board. You're fully aware of everything that's going on, but you've found a way to experience the positive.

It's going to be a week of celebration for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 4 of Wands, reversed

You see this week as a time for great opportunity.

You are going to make the best out of the situation, whatever that situation may be.

You may feel like you were left out, or that no one around you was listening to you, but that's about to change, and that's because you're going to make a conscious effort to find something truly uplifting in your life. It's going to work, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 5 of Swords

You've spent too much time looking backwards, Scorpio.

The past may hold a few answers to the questions of the present, but it's about time you start actually living in the present. No need to blame others. After a while, the blame game starts looking like you can't handle the truth.

This week, spend some time living in the now, and begin shaping your future by starting today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Ace of Swords, reversed

They say the goal of the Samurai is to lay down his sword, and this applies to you, Sagittarius, for this week.

What is meant by this is that you've been fighting for too long, and it's time to rest. Take stock of where you are, right now, and how long it's taken you to get here; you've done the work, now survey your area.

Stop fighting, lay down your sword, and give yourself a moment to breathe.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 6 of Swords, reversed

Someone you know is experiencing hard times, and you want to be there to help.

Well, you can be, because your input is valuable and helpful to those who trust you. And while it may feel like you have to muster up an enormous amount of courage this week, Capricorn, you will do so, and your actions will become examples for others to follow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 5 of Pentacles, reversed

Not a terrible week for you, Aquarius; in fact, things might start looking up a bit.

You feel impatience in terms of finances, but you're still on the right track, and it does appear that money is coming your way. Expect good news at the end of the week.

It would appear that your "astrological weather" is good. Make the most of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 5 of Cups

You've managed to pull through another week, and now you're starting to roll with the new way of life.

And what's good about that is that you've got love in your life, Pisces.

Gratitude is a major player this week, as you look around your life and see that it's not as bad as you once thought. Things are looking up, and you're feeling mighty grateful for the good things you have.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.