Love leads the way!

Tomorrow's love tarot readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini. The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus until it enters Gemini at 5 p.m. EST.

What does your free love tarot reading have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Tomorrow's Life Path Number is a 1, The Leader, and in numerology, this can fuel your ambition for success in all that you do.

Tomorrow's astrology brings with it two different approaches to love when we look at the fixed and mutable nature of the Moon and the Sun.

The Moon in Taurus is a feminine fixed energy that is steadfast and focused. The sign of the Bull picks up the ball where Aries the sign before has let it drop.

The Moon will be moving from Taurus into Gemini tomorrow in the evening and what felt like solid ground can move us all into changes that impact the way that we think and feel about love, especially in our relationship with others.

A Gemini Moon can appear less sensual and colder than when we were under the light of a Taurean transit. However, it's good to feel the distance in our love life sometimes because when you long for someone you appreciate when they are in your life.

Tomorrow's numerology and Life Path 1, teaches all zodiac signs the value of competitiveness in relationships, including romantic ones.

What would the world be like if we competed to outlove one another? What would the world look like if all wanted to be the first to be kind or to show someone that they mattered?

Best things to do tomorrow:

Do something special that requires you to go out of your way for someone you love.

Step out of your comfort zone and explore new ways to love without being asked by your partner.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free love tarot reading for Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Aries build on a foundation that you consider to be real. In a world where things can change every day, love requires something permanent to hold on to.

Be the person that your partner can turn to during times of trouble.

When your unconditional love remains unmoved during the difficulties of time, then your bond and closeness become unbreakable.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Taurus, in a world where everything is rushing to wait, you can learn to trust and respect the pace of time.

When you take care of yourself and give yourself the time you need to nurture your own spirit, something magical happens.

You begin to value and appreciate each person's individual right to take the time that they need to do what is necessary for their own spiritual needs.

You can start to use phrases like, 'take your time' and really mean it, which will be so good for someone you love to hear.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Gemini, difficulties take place but you are stronger enough to rise above the noise found in life.

You may not feel like you have everything you need to overcome this challenge but cling to the one thing that does work for you.

You can lean on that strength and carry yourself through to where you need to be.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Cancer, change is something that you emotionally need to be prepared for.

It can be a challenge when dynamics in love start to become less predictable but you're not ready for it.

Tomorrow, you may find yourself feeling less than willing to adapt but this may not mean you don't want things to improve.

It could simply mean that you need time to adjust the way you are thinking and feel about everything that's going on.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Leo, it's a new day. Making changes begins with awareness, so when you feel that life is spiralling a little bit more out of control than you're comfortable with, try a different approach.

These uncertain moments can help you to try something new.

Tomorrow, let yourself lean into the whirlwind rather than fight or resist what you don't understand from taking place.

You will discover that you can have fun with the process, even if you don't feel that way right now.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, patience in love is required tomorrow as you may sense hesitancy among others.

You may find that you're more prepared to give someone you love the space that they need to figure things out on their own.

While love can be scary when you're not sure what the future can bring, testing it can only provide deeper trust when you realize you can survive the distance.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Libra, little things that bother can add up tomorrow, but this is your opportunity to shine.

When you use stress as an opportunity to show your loving nature, it helps people to see that they can believe in you and have faith that you're not going anywhere when times get tough.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Scorpio, it's so good to know when you have someone by your side through good and bad times.

You may not always communicate that you actually do feel optimistic about the future because you're focused on solving problems instead.

Try to be more vocal about your faith in love and that things work themselves out in the long run to encourage the people who are looking to you for support and encouragement.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Sagittarius, love requires balance. You may feel like you have to walk on eggshells around a certain person, but you're not someone who will stay this way for too long.

Starting tomorrow you may find that it's time for you to usher in a new beginning, where you have allowed some battles to be lost.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Capricorn, a new beginning is about to erupt in your love life, so start making room for love and more joy.

This could be a wonderful time where what you once felt desperate about leads to a new destination. You can truly learn the spiritual meaning of 'beauty from ashes'.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Aquarius, love and creativity come together in a beautiful way for you tomorrow and you can express the way you feel through art.

Do something fun and playful with your lover tomorrow. Put together a photo album of all the cute pictures you've taken this summer for your bedroom to instill a sense of oneness as a couple.

Tomorrow's free love tarot reading — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Pisces, strong emotions can catch you off guard.

Tomorrow you may find that you actually feel a lot more for someone then you had anticipated.

This could be a good thing as long as you understand that with great trust comes great responsibility within your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.