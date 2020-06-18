Horoscope For Thursday, June 18, 2020

It's a great day for friendship, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with astrology predictions for you and all zodiac signs on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini until June 20. Today's Moon will be in Taurus until 5 p.m. EST and then it enters the sign of Gemini.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Taurus brings out a desire for the finer things in life, so if you have a strong appreciation for food, culture or nature, indulge yourself.

The Moon in Taurus is sensual, and slightly more serious than when in the zodiac of Gemini.

So, in the afternoon you may start to feel tired of being super responsible and want to let your hair down a little bit and enjoy yourself freely.

While the Moon is in the sign of Taurus, focus on work, but do make plans to have fun after you're done, especially since the Moon and Jupiter will be in harmony with one another. Jupiter expands everyone's longing for play and adventure.

What would the world be without friendship, anyway? The Moon in harmony with Jupiter can bring out the beautiful spiritual aspect of our friendships.

If you've ever met someone and suddenly clicked or found a friend that stuck to you closer than any of your relatives, Thursday is a day to celebrate this beautiful aspect of your relationship with one another.

Jupiter has a growth mindset, and while conjunct with Pluto, the planet of passionate change, and Saturn the planet of structure, look to your friends who help you to see the best in you and encourage you to make decisions that bring out your best qualities and traits.

Mars and Jupiter will also form a sextile on Thursday. This fosters creative opportunities to bond over your shared values and beliefs.

Remember, it's Gemini season! With three planets in Gemini tomorrow through early Saturday, take advantage of social media.

If you have felt like you just haven't met 'your people' who understand your interests in astrology, tarot, or other forms of the occult, you can join a Facebook group or get on TikTok or Twitter and start to bring yourself in touch with people who do.

Here's what you and all zodiac signs can expect from your horoscope for today, starting Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Horoscope for today — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's your past experiences that make friendship with you so valuable. You are someone who can be the catalyst for the growth in others.

Today, you will actually use those life experiences that caused you much pain and hurt.

You're in a solid position to help a friend who is going through a similar experience.

You may not know who needs your help right now, but all you need to do is.

You've been so focused on your career so you may have missed this aspect of your friendship.

Change that. Take a moment to pause and just simply ask a friend how they're doing and let the conversation flow.

Horoscope for today — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there's something unique about you and all your personal experiences have culminated into making you such a good person.

You have a wonderful knack for helping others because you understand life is hard.

Your soft and gentle approach makes it easy for people to receive tough information from you which is good because you may have some news to share.

Today you will be that friend that others can lean on during times of confusion.

It will be wonderful for you to be a shoulder to lean on and a friend who is company when a friend feels alone.

Horoscope for today — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today could be a great day for you to explore new opportunities and options that involve higher education and good books.

You're in a place where learning comes easy for you, and what you want to try works out right now.

In fact, have you been on social media? If you've left your Twitter account inactive get into the conversation and retweet statements that resonate with you the most. Follow your favorite authors.

If you love to read or you love to watch movies, tomorrow is a great day for you to update your stream list on Netflix and catch up with what it is that you want to see over the weekend.

Horoscope for today — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your kind and gentle spirit are what the world needs more of.

Today you may find yourself intrigued by volunteer activities or pitching in areas where you see there's a need and you can fill in the gap.

If you have ever helped out in any charitable organizations or you have some things you cleaned out and want to donate before the end of this month, do it today if you can.

Take it vantage of the time that you have this week so that your weekend is cleared for you to participate in advocacy or volunteering in your local community where you feel needed.

Horoscope for today — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you have not been taking care of yourself as much as you wanted to lately, you will feel the urgency catching up with you today.

Today's a good day for you to try to do something just for yourself.

From either scheduling an important appointment or putting together your wardrobe for the rest of the week, you'll want to focus on the details.

You might enjoy chilling in bed looking at online sales and sorting through emails that you forgot to read.

Today is a great day for you to just take care of you and get your own personal life together so that you feel like you're on top of your A-game.

Horoscope for today — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today is a great day for you to spend time with pets or your friends.

Go do something that you find is completely enjoyable. Be playful. Get back in touch with your inner child. Remind yourself of life when the pace was simple and you had less to do.

You've been working very hard this week, and now it's time for you to reward yourself with some activity that just helps you to relax and unwind and enjoy the day.

Horoscope for today — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are finally starting to get the attention of people that you want to have in your life on a more frequent basis.

If you have been hoping to make friends in an area that you just moved in to, things will start to look up.

Maybe you'll start to hit it off with someone that you met at work.

Today's a good day for you to feel more confident about your position in the world and realize that people love and respect you. You have so much to offer, and it shows.

Horoscope for today — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may not always be the one to do all the talking, but today you'll be opening up.

Maybe you would love to have an intimate conversation with a friend over your favorite drinks and share each other's burdens.

It will be good for you to catch up on things that have happened in your life recently.

If the weather is not cooperating for you to go out and meet up with a friend, do some journaling.

Catch up on your to-do list or even take a small trip around your city and check out the sites and enjoy your favorite playlist on full blast.

Horoscope for today — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a wonderful day for you to indulge in the pleasures of life that you often avoid.

You've been so busy but now take the time to stop and smell the roses.

If you want to cook, make yourself a nice home-made meal. If you have a fireplace, fire it up and enjoy sitting with a cup of hot chocolate.

Kick your feet up and let the finer things in life be enjoyed. Really embrace all the pleasures that life has to offer.

Horoscope for today — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's all about you and what you want to do in your life.

If you have put your own needs and wants on hold for far too long tomorrow start thinking about your goals and your objectives.

Your dreams will only wait for so long. You have to overcome your fears and really start to evaluate them.

If you have been thinking about working with someone in a particular area of your life, schedule an appointment.

Today's perfect for finding a life coach or to speak with a counselor to see how you can move forward and heal an area of your life

Horoscope for today — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the past always seems bigger when you stare at it for too long.

You may be focusing too much on what lies behind you and not enough on what it is here in the now.

Now is the time for you to consider what it is that you do each day to make this moment last.

Don't let yourself become demotivated if you make a mistake or you don't finish something.

Your success is not in the amount of time that it took you to accomplish a goal but that you attained it.

Start back all over again and hit the rewind button and then press forward.

Horoscope for today — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, do have an opportunity to grow your network and become more popular with people who have similar goals and dreams to you.

If you've fallen into a little bit of a rut where you don't socialize as much due to the coronavirus and have stayed home, start to stretch your wings out a little bit.

Make phone calls and send emails. Test the waters. You'll be surprised how good it feels for you to socialize with people you love, even if you only do it online.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.