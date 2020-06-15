Daily Love Horoscopes For Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Reflection is key for tomorrow's daily love horoscope.

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for you and all zodiac signs starting tomorrow on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini throughout this week, but on Sunday Cancer season begins. The Moon is located in the zodiac of Aries to enter Taurus at 5:34 a.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Anticipate that this week will be packed full of energy that makes you awake and aware of what you need more of in your love life.

Not only are we experiencing an intense retrograde season but we are in the middle of two major eclipses that happen each year.

It's important to note that the big changes for this year involve several planetary events that are unique to 2020.

Venus retrograde is one of them, and the upcoming Mars rx in September being another. Venus rules love and beauty.

Venus is still retrograde in the zodiac of Gemini and will turn direct on June 25.

She also governs personal property, but when she goes rx her focus becomes inward, and so we are all in reflective mode.

Her emphasis on inner beauty can render discord in many zodiac signs, especially if there's unhappiness in an existing relationship or within oneself.

It's no surprise that recently the divorce rate filing has skyrocketed during COVID-19. Perhaps when locked in with your partner you see quirks that were missed during Venus direct.

The annual solar eclipse will take place on June 21, and the intensity of this event can affect tomorrow's daily love horoscope.

In astrology, there are four annual solar eclipses that include two solar and two lunar events. Eclipses generally take place during the change of season, and we are all turning the tide in our love lives as well.

Starting today, this annual solar eclipse will be felt because it is on the zodiac of Cancer — where the New Moon will be located.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope and the Moon in Taurus emphasizes changes within the home and your love life

With a stronger emphasis on the home, the courtesies we long for when living with someone we love, and the sense of security all zodiac signs long to feel when in a relationship is heightened.

Tomorrow, when the Moon is in Taurus squaring Saturn retrograde, the things of life that are just placeholders and not adding value come into focus.

The Moon in conjunction with Uranus in Taurus can make our attention demand miracles of love to unfold and return a state of balance and wholeness within our homes.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, when the Moon enters Taurus it's time for you to do a sweeping evaluation of your home's esthetics.

You may have certain things that appeal to you more now than before to emphasize the type of person you are and the lifestyle choices you want to make.

With the Moon squaring Saturn, you can team up with your partner and start to do a mini-home makeover so that you can make your space reflective of the two of you as a couple.

The Moon's relationship with Uranus can give you a boost of momentum where this process bridges some gaps you and your loved one may have been feeling as a team and brings you closer together.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon entering your zodiac sign while conjunct with Uranus can have you awakened to what it is you need more of in your love life.

You may decide to go out more than you have over the last few months and start exploring alternatives to your previous socializing habits.

The Moon can make you feel more physically conscientious about your personal beauty, and while the Moon squares Saturn it's good to do less instead of more when you can.

The next few days are ideal for slowing down the pace in the evening and tending to your skincare regime to boost your skin's natural glow.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, while you may not be a grudge holder, the Moon in Taurus could give you a reason to think about the past more than usual.

You may find yourself concerned with areas of life that have affected your peace of mind and the people that you love who have not acted kindly toward you lately.

You typically forgive and try to move on. But tomorrow's Moon squared with Saturn while conjunct with Uranus can build your intolerance and radically change your point of view.

You may decide to cut ties and move into a different space where the people, places, and things you hang around and identify with are aligned with your big goals and dreams.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you have been working hard on building a certain reputation with the people in your life especially in the way that you express love.

How you make other people feel when you're around is important to you, and more so just before the upcoming eclipse in your sign.

The Moon in Taurus can help you to see how this commitment to being kind to people does make a difference. You may start to see signs of growth in your family or in your intimate partner.

The Moon in a square with Saturn is a signal that you have to be more patient with others.

The changes that need to be made tomorrow start with you.

You may need to lower an expectation of time and see your supportive role as a process that takes time.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the caretaker and provider side of your personality comes into play powerfully for this part of the week.

You may long to be 'the King' of your castle and to do things on your own terms.

You may feel a strong sense of duty tomorrow and Wednesday as the Moon in Taurus square Saturn bringing a serious tone to your work.

Chances are you may be less involved in the area of romance while you're working so hard to ensure a solid foundation for yourself and the people you love and want to protect.

Your focus and dedication can reap a mighty reward. You may find an opportunity presents itself for you that helps you to move the dreams you have forward before long.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have a strong commitment to yourself and others and that is to grow and learn how to love each day.

Tomorrow's Moon in Taurus may bring you to see how others feel when in your presence.

You may long to encourage and to listen in a way you haven't before.

If you have a loved one who needs to talk, take advantage of the relationship between serious Taurus and determined Saturn.

Clear your schedule and pen in a dinner or lunch date and give someone an opportunity to share what's on their heart.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow brings out a charitable, loving, and generous energy to your day. You may find that you're able to acquire or solicit the help from a friend or loved one.

Your solar house of resources is activated, and if you have felt stretched thin at work or home, someone you love will help you out.

Tuesday was made to peel back the mask that says you can do it all by yourself. Uranus in Taurus can encourage you to try a different approach.

Perhaps you will allow yourself to be transparent when you can't and ask for what you need.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, it's a wonderful day for reconnecting with your more sensual side and doing things that bring out the lover and romantic in you.

The Moon in Taurus activates your seventh house of relationship partners.

So if you're single and hoping to meet someone new, you can spend a bit of time updating a dating profile, replying to messages from new potential dates, or update your social media profile so that your picture reflects that person you are now.

If you're married, tomorrow can bring out your dedication in marriage and give you both a strong desire to try dating each other again.

You can bring back the spark in your love life tomorrow by focusing on the details and why you came together as a couple in the first place.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, if you've been asking for some me-time or simply just want to be alone a little bit tomorrow is good for self-reflection.

Call a time-out so you can gather your thoughts for reflection; stay close to home and try not to veer too far out.

You may find that you're ready to reinvest in your future and try to do things that make the most sense for you long-term. It can be hard to let go of some of your dreams, but necessary to do.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, focus on the positives in your love life and your relationship.

It can be hard to remember the reasons why you were brought together as a couple, but the story is important to your relationship.

Tomorrow, your dedication to your loved one and to their sense of security is essential and valuable to you.

While you may not always communicate the way that you feel, try to break that pattern tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, doing things close to home or in and for your home make the most sense for you tomorrow.

With the Moon in Taurus conjunct with Saturn, you'll feel deeply connected to material things you have acquired and want to enjoy them, even if it's on your own or with a partner.

A strong sense of gratitude can come into your life and find its way into your communication.

You can come across as kinder and more loving to your partner and others. You may appear to be stable and dependable and giving.

Tomorrow is perfect for you to reverse an impression that you may have made but didn't intend to but ended up being negative.

You have the opportunity to rebuild a relationship you have that's difficult back into a positive light.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a good day to speak softly but to also be clear about your needs and wants.

You may find that you're communicating about your personal boundaries with a partner.

This can become a cause of concern for you if you're not being taken seriously.

You may need to practice a hefty dose of tough love in your personal life, even if it's not something you particularly care to do.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.