Horoscope For Tomorrow, June 13, 2020

It's the last Quarter Moon before a new lunar cycle begins.

Tomorrow's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon will be in the zodiac of Pisces at 2:29 a.m.

What do tomorrow's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Let out a big sigh of relief as the Last Quarter Moon signals that it's time to let go of things you can't control and move on to bigger and better things.

The Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces makes us all aware of spiritual things that inhibit us from reaching our goals in life.

Pisces is a spiritual zodiac sign and as the final water sign in astrology, for tomorrow, during the Last Quarter Moon phase it can feel easier to give up when you're up late at night thinking about all the what-if moments you missed.

The day may not feel suited for taking strong action since the Moon will be void of course until it enters Aries at 5:06 p.m. EST. It's ideal to avoid major shopping or impulse buys until Sunday if you can.

Our emotions may feel strongly compelling as tomorrow's Last Quarter Moon takes place in Pisces.

Mars continues to conjunct with dreamy Neptune making our drive and determination a bit sluggish and needing an extra push.

The best things to do during the Quarter Moon phase include clearing clutter, organizing your desk, removing old files, and detaching from mentally or emotionally draining things.

With the Sun in Gemini, it's a great time for you to take a social media break and to avoid negative news for the bulk of the day.

The Moon will sextile Pluto tomorrow, and this brings out a passionate intensity that is best expressed through physical activity.

You might enjoy a hot yoga session tomorrow or taking an early morning jog.

With the Moon in harmony with Jupiter in Capricorn tomorrow, you might find it also refreshing to go through bank statements or to pay your personal expenses early in the day.

Once the Moon enters Aries before nightfall, and you've set your tasks to rest, it can be a great night for an invigorating activity spent with someone who stimulates your mind and your heart.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your twelfth solar house of hidden things.

You may be in the midst of conversations about business, a trip or plans involving contracts or formal arrangements, and something can come up that you were unaware of and challenge your idea of friendship within a particular relationship.

Things can be harder to digest at times because of the expectations that you had.

However, you may find it a refreshing and liberating situation later because it restores your sense of autonomy which is going to be needed.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your eleventh solar house of friendships, and how you work together with one another as a team. You may find that you're starting to make changes in the way you view others.

You may find that you're interested in investing time and resources, including your energy when the relationship is reciprocal and your friend is treating you with the same regard.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your tenth solar house of career. This is a wonderful time for you to be proactively involved in the creation or redesign of your hopes and ambitions.

But first, before you decide to send off a bunch of resumes or apply to posts on LinkedIn, be sure that what you are aiming for is something you really want to do.

With the Moon harmonizing with Pluto, you can dream up something that you never really thought was possible or even feared to try.

However, you never know what can happen during the next two years when the lunar and solar eclipses take place affecting your zodiac sign.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your ninth solar house of learning, and it's a great time for you to actually take those classes you paid for during the lockdown and hoped to finish.

There are times in life when you simply must admit you don't know it all, even if you studied your heart out.

With today's astrology, you can allow yourself to become engrossed in a subject that you're interested in mastering, even if you must do it afraid.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your eighth solar house of resources, and it can feel as though you have little access and much want.

However, something as simple as a question can help you to open the right door precisely when you need it.

You may find that you're able to tap into your network and friendship base. You may discover that you're less likely to want people in your life that you can't depend upon.

Feeling that someone is acting inauthentically toward you can make you less enchanted by their presence in your life, and opt to simply count them as a friend, but non-essential to your daily life.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your seventh solar house of commitments.

There are times when the way you feel about others and their role in your life becomes challenged.

You may find that the meaning of life is starting to change for you, and if you remain aware, this can become a wonderful time of reflection.

You can start to put new boundaries on your time and declare them so that even though you would like to help, your attention can be turned toward quality vs quantity activities.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your sixth solar house of health.

This is an area of your life where you wanted to be more involved but feel like you could do better than you had over this last month.

If you've reached a plateau in your diet, lose steam on what it is that you wanted to do.

It's normal when you're making the types of lifestyle changes you want to make, especially when everything is so uncertain during COVID-19, but you are also learning more about yourself and where your weaknesses are along this process.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your fifth solar house of joy, and it can take you some time to rediscover what that word even means for you.

You may be experiencing so many new insights and self-discoveries that if you don't keep a record or some type of journal about this life phase you'll forget what you had in mind.

If you haven't already invested in a journal or downloaded an app to keep a log of your thoughts, you may find it useful for organizing your ideas when you are ready.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your fourth solar house of family. Family and the topics that come up when you consider your relatives can be a touchy subject for you no matter how much you love them.

There are times when emotions are hurt and people have strong opinions and it can be so difficult to learn where you start and where they end.

Tomorrow, you may go through significant emotions about the role of family and relatives in your life and start to explore new ways to interact with them without feeling like you've given up your power.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your third solar house of conversations.

You may pick up on cues when other people are overly sensitive or unreceptive to constructive feedback.

It can become a burden on your heart if you're truly trying to help when you share from your own experiences.

Sometimes even the best intentions don't come out the way that you want them to.

So, try not to worry too much about how others are handling their lives. It's better for you to invest in the things that you can control — your choices and yourself.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your second solar house of possessions, and this can be a time when you start to see the world for what it is and not what you thought it ought to be.

These can be sobering thoughts but also freeing. You may go through a period of time when you have to simply focus on giving thanks and expressing gratitude for what you have the opportunity to experience.

You may explore new options at this time and find that you're ready to be happy and want to try something completely new.

Horoscope for tomorrow — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your first solar house of self, and something can become triggered in your awareness through your family relationships.

This can be a day when the Universe functions as a type of reflective mirror into your life.

Your intuitive and sensitive nature may have already started to experience a type of awakening in your life.

You may find that you're able to make the most of adversity when you face complicated situations.

