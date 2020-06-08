Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 8, 2020

Have a strong Monday, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini until June 20. The waning gibbous Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn entering Aquarius at 8:55 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Make your last efforts in areas where you really hope to make an impact, but if things aren't successful, you can begin to wipe the slate clean and try something totally different.

Four planets are retrograde right now: Pluto and Jupiter in Capricorn.

Saturn, the ruler of Capricorn, who is in Aquarius, Venus in Gemini, not to mention, so is Pallas and Black Moon Lilith.

The day can feel intensely wound up. Things can feel like they are spiraling out of control.

There can be a strong sense of tension in the world and impact the way you view your lifestyle.

Because the Moon spends most of the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, Monday's horoscope encourages all zodiac signs to stay focused on work and to remain committed to your goals and objectives and not get caught up on the small stuff.

The Moon, Pluto and Jupiter will be conjunct throughout the day, so you may work toward change and you may not necessarily see the product of your efforts right away because Jupiter in Capricorn is debilitated.

Even though the Moon doesn't communicate with Saturn, Saturn's energy is influenced by Jupiter and Pluto, too.

It's a good day to focus on your goals and not waiver. You may have to be clearly focused on one thing in order to be as productive as you would like to be.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mars beginning the day in the first astrology house.

Even though things may have agitated you this weekend, work and focusing on your goals and what you'd like to accomplish will help you remain optimistic, especially when others may come around to nay-say.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your best work can involve the simple task of reading important books and discovering things that you were misled to believe.

You might enjoy spending a part of your day diving into the classics or researching history and how things you once imagined to have impacted your way of life.

You can begin the process of understanding yourself better by being outwardly observant of people and ideas.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when possible, share your thoughts and dreams openly with others.

You may want to chat a little longer than usual and allow your curious nature to wander when speaking with friends.

Ask others how they are doing and try to keep the focus off of yourself as you listen today.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, partnerships can begin to form today. You may find common ground isn't too difficult to discover when you allow things to happen organically.

Try to push any one single agenda. If you're open to opportunities, communicate that when it seems appropriate for you.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may be at odds with friendships right now, but the friction you experience is due to your ruling planet, the Sun bumping heads with Mars.

If you end up with a slightly bruised ego, try not to take it personally and focus on your strengths instead of your perceived weaknesses.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it takes two to make an effort when you're trying to build a relationship into a romance.

If things aren't working to plan in your love life focus on your work and tasks that are close to your heart.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today can be a great day for looking for a mentor or working closely with your boss or higher-ups.

You may have an opportunity to do some refining of projects or to set a new record in your productivity.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are more open and expressive today than usual.

If you have time for a short road trip, driving can help you to clear your mind and relax before returning home.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a good day to take stock of what you have and think about how to use resources more wisely.

Your frugal side can be improved and you may discover a way to save money or make a profit selling something that you own.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, take matters into your own hands and strive to get things that you promised done.

You may find that you're eager to finish a project and have the resources you need to do so.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, try not to be overly trusting when you need to be on top of a situation.

The thing that you set to rest when you need to be proactive can become problematic tomorrow inciting gossip.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a friendship can require more TLC today.

There may be a bridge to rebuild and a tense situation can come to a head if it's long past due.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.