Free Tarot Card Reading, July 6, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer. The Moon is in the sign of Capricorn entering Aquarius at 6:10 a.m. EST.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology is a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

We all have something within ourselves that makes us powerful.

Some zodiac signs like Capricorn are powerful in the way that they work and can stick to a goal and see it to completion.

Other zodiac signs like Aquarius are flexible in their thinking and they can innovate or find a unique way to do something.

This zodiac sign personality type has the ability to stand out from the crowd and make others see a side to themselves that others have not.

Now that the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn is behind us, we still are able to take advantage of this energy for the next six months.

Similar to a Life Path 8, you may have experienced a hardship or a difficulty that set you back. But, you learned from that experience and came back from it stronger than ever.

You may still be dealing with a tough time and feel like you aren't sure how to take the knowledge you've gained and put it to use.

Social media is full of opportunities and with so much negativity out there, it's nice when you can have positive stories shared by people who want to impact the world in a good way.

During the next few days, while the Moon is in the sign of Aquarius, may you decide to start a blog or a podcast.

Maybe you might decide to share posts on your wall about things you relate to that will be helpful to others because you could have used it when life was not so simple.

There are lots of ways for you to make an impact if you want to, and it's up to you to decide what you want to try while the Moon is in innovative Aquarius.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, July 06, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

A friend can encourage you to try something new today.

You may want to jump in with both feet feeling confident about the future, but taking the time to explore the potential obstacles or problems you face is a smart investment of time.

Even if you get caught up in someone else's excitement or passion, maintaining a cool head is always essential to success.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

When you want to accomplish a big goal you can try to do it on your own or join some organization that already has a system in place.

Now can be a good time for you to volunteer your talents to help a vision move forward.

If you have been thinking about ways to participate in changing the culture, look at what's already out there and join in.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Your diverse interests come in to play and help you to discover something new and fun to do.

Today is a good day for fixing objects around the house or revisiting an unfinished project that stubbed you because you felt overwhelmed.

If you like to work with your hands, you may find it enjoyable to garden, play a musical instrument, or work on a mentally stimulating craft.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You may not feel connected to a higher power lately. You might even question if one exists.

It's a spiritual day for you, and you may want to take advantage of it.

You don't have to pray but instead live your life as if it were one large form of prayer.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Changes taking place in your life and you may not want to let it happen.

You may be going through a mourning process where you do not understand what the future will bring.

Today try to be flexible and open-minded.

Allow the universe to help you see the good in what you perceive as unpleasant.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You may be working hard to provide a loving and stable home for your family.

The steps you take are helping you to bring financial security into your home.

As you are able to provide confidently for your loved ones, it gives you the ability to relax your mind.

Don't try to fill those moments of downtime with more work. Instead, be a nurturing and loving friend or parent.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You can get stuck and thinking one way, because of a routine or not having different things that introduce new ideas to your life.

It's important for you to expose yourself to various experiences.

Expand your interest and diversify.

Watch a film from a new genre or listen to a podcast and get a fresh perspective.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Any cloudy thinking you've experienced over the last few days may start to lift.

This can be a great time for you to solve a problem or to spend a day thinking about nothing in particular.

You might just enjoy taking another mental break and having a rest-day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Some days feel intensely troubled and you may be carrying a lot of weight on your heart.

It can feel as though there are few ways out when you're stressed this way, but you can leave concerns for a bit and do something simple, yet fun and enjoyable instead.

Call a friend and chat a bit. Get lost in a conversation.

Binge-watch a show you've been meaning to catch up on or go for a long drive and let the sunshine remind you that it's a new day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You may be taking things more seriously lately, but living like that each day is no fun.

Spend a little time doing something you enjoy and let your cares work themselves out.

Sometimes when you least expect it, an outing can give you the insight you need or help you to see the world through new eyes.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It's good to learn new things and to expand your horizons.

You are ready to explore the world and apply your energy toward advanced study.

Recent changes may have you wish you had done certain things sooner.

But, you have the drive and determination to make it through any situation, so it's unlikely that you'll give up once you start.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You may feel hesitant about taking a leap of faith because you're waiting for certain things to fall into place first.

You may realize soon that waiting can be a polite way of putting off a plan that you choose not to do out of fear.

You may be using friends or circumstances as a reason to avoid your fears, but once you realize that's what you're doing it will be easier for you to address the problem.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.