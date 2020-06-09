Free Love Tarot Card Reading + Horoscopes For Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Lead with love, star signs!

Today's free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the sign of Aquarius.

What do today's free love tarot card reading and horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

When it comes to love most people don't think of leadership as a path to loving others as well.

However, have you ever observed a zodiac sign that has great time management and a strong work ethic, who is a good family person and friend with others?

If you have, you will also observe that these individuals tend to be the most desirable relationship partners because of their commitment to themselves.

Why? Well, the reason is they have discipline, and relationships require a commitment to each other through bad times and good times.

How romantic a relationship depends on two individuals who are committed to each other through bad times and good times. Human beings, no matter how good they are, come with many flaws.

If we take lessons from the Sun in the zodiac sign of Gemini, we learned that people are constantly changing no matter how much we wish that they would stay the same.

And part of change is the one constant we all can depend upon.

And like Gemini, we all have a past that we bring with us into our present but we are constantly working towards fitting into our new future.

As leaders who are also shape-shifters, we must think like an Aquarius Moon where our tendency to change comes with a strong desire to innovate as well.

Today's Moon in Aquarius brings attention to the Star tarot card, which means we have to factor in our spiritual side.

The Star card teaches us to depend on a higher power and to believe that we are all a part of something greater than what we understand right now.

For today, imagine that you are a leader no matter how complicated your love life is as a single person or someone in a committed relationship.

You are there in your relationships for a purpose and that purpose isn't to stay the same but to change in tune to the rhythm of life as you experience it at the moment.

Here's what today's horoscope and free love tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Aries, the Ten of Wands tarot card reveals that you are carrying more than your share of the relationship load.

You may feel as though it's too much at this time.

While it may feel like it's pointless for you to talk about this with your partner, today you may find it necessary to bring difficult conversations up.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Taurus, you are standing at a crossroads where you may be feeling comfortable with your current situation, and yet, you realize it's time for a change.

Rather than talk things over with a friend in hopes that you will get a handle on how you feel, it may be best that you finally confront problems head-on with your partner.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Gemini, you are standing in a strong position to make decisions for your life that require you to accept that you are bored with parts of your relationship right now.

While this may come across as threatening to your partner, it's important that you find new ways to have fun either with friends or a hobby that gives you the excitement you need and get the flexibility you want while being with someone you love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Cancer, today it may be important for you to do something that not only helps yourself but does more for others than you had planned.

You may find yourself thinking more than usual about the problems in the world today.

By taking action, even if it's a small step in the right direction it will lessen the burden and you feel on your heart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Leo, you are desiring more peace and harmony in your relationship, and if your partner is not on the same page, this can be upsetting for you.

Right now you may be needing to take extra steps to test the waters to see if your partner is interested in working harmoniously together.

If it's best, you may need to take a time out from one another in order to help each other say what you really have and not lose it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Virgo, it's a great day to take advantage of your keen intuition and to be there for others who rely on your strong common sense.

You may find yourself in an advisory role today. While you may not understand every situation that is being explained to you allow your intuition to be your guide.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Libra, you may find yourself tempted to get lost in things that take you in a different direction.

While on the surface it may make sense to venture into other areas of interest when you find your relationship unsatisfying just be sure that what you do will lead you to what it is that you really want.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Scorpio, you may find yourself prone to overthinking and worrying unnecessarily today.

If you have a friend or loved one who thrives on the drama, you may find that for today it's not positive for you to hang out.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Sagittarius, today is a good day for spiritual matters.

Even if you're not the praying kind, asking your higher power to meet you halfway and help you during a time of need will seem right for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Capricorn, your sharp wit can lead you into situations where you say more than you wish you had and regret opening your mouth.

Try as best as you can to be as thoughtful and considerate with what you say as you would prefer others to be towards you if the shoe were on the other foot.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, the number eight is a power number and it can indicate that an area that was once a weakness will become a source of strength.

Swords have to do with the intellect, so for today don't underestimate your experiences they are invaluable and a source of information that you should reference as needed.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Pisces, today is a good day for writing love letters, thank you cards, and planning a new course of personal development that involves spiritual lessons.

If you enjoy spirituality conversations, you may want to subscribe to a podcast or buy a book written by a thought leader that inspires you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.