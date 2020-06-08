Today's Free Tarot Card Reading & Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 8, 2020

Have a great Monday, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. Today's Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Capricorn.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, The Humanitarian.

Today's astrology demonstrates that there are so many opportunities right now for your zodiac sign to show love toward others.

With the Sun in the zodiac of Gemini, you can turn to social media, writing, podcasting, and other forms of communication to encourage and uplift even if you're an introvert who prefers to avoid crowds.

The Moon in the sign of Capricorn brings out our social status and all zodiac signs and to join in on the collective voice that is expressing a sincere desire to make a difference.

Famous humanitarians with a 9 life path number include Mother Teresa and Princess Diana. These women faced adversity and broke social norms.

Mother Teresa was not a Gemini but her Sun sign was in Virgo who is ruled by the same planet as the Twins.

Similar to a Sun in Gemini, her desire was to do work with her hands and to serve others. Her expression of love was to be beside those who needed her support.

What's really interesting is that her Pluto sign is in Gemini, so her work transformed communities and made her life live on long past her death.

Today's free daily tarot card reading with a Sun in Gemini also brings attention to The Lovers tarot card.

In the Lovers tarot card, we see a couple in paradise needing to leave behind the security they know and choose to experience knowledge and wisdom even if it means no longer being able to return back to the familiar.

Today, your love horoscope and tarot card reading may reveal that you are also standing at a crossroads. If you are, perhaps today, you will choose to make a decision about how you want to use your hands and express your care for others.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a free daily tarot card reading for Monday, June 8, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

One card tarot: Queen of Cups

Aries, it can be difficult to get to the core of your inner voice and recognize it today. You may require slightly more quiet time.

Your tarot card reading with the Queen of Cups tarot card reveals that emotions are keen and lead you to make sound choices that resonate with your truth if you allow it to do so.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

One card tarot: Seven of Wands

Taurus, it's the perfect day to start a new spiritual quest, as told by the Seven of Pentacles tarot card.

Perhaps you've been meaning to journal or to keep a chronology of all that's going on in your life and the world.

You may have good intentions but simply have not started the practice.

Today, set some writing time aside and make it a point to jot down your thoughts. If you find it easier to keep a journal using your phone, download an app to use.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One card tarot: Seven of Pentacles

Gemini, life can feel complicated when you're only trying to do the right thing but the plan is derailed by circumstances or situations out of your control.

There are often spiritual forces at play that either protect you or keep you from harm's way.

It may feel like an inconvenience right now, but later you may feel relieved, seeing the spiritual benefits promised by today's Seven of Pentacles tarot card.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

One card tarot: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, you may find that you're able to adjust and do what needs to be done in your love life without much drama, as revealed by the Two of Pentacles.

Today's great for working with your partner on a project around the house or to start making a plan to buy something and work together to save for what you feel you need.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

One card tarot: The Magician

Leo, you will have lots of opportunities to work on projects and to be creative, as per the Magician tarot card.

You may find it enjoyable to start making gifts for friends and family instead of buying something you can get from the store.

You are able to freely express your talents and so you'll also want to learn to command your time and manage it accordingly.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

One card tarot: Temperance

Virgo, when it comes to love, you may already see that you need lots of patience today.

The Temperance tarot card shows that you are thinking a lot more about matters than usual and it could cause you to react impatiently.

Try to keep a pulse on those complicated emotions and coax yourself into seeing that even the toughest situation is short-term.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One card tarot: Page of Swords

Libra, the Page of Swords tarot card demonstrates that the impact of words transcends time, age, and physical limitations.

If you pay close attention to the way messages are delivered and not just judge the context by the person who delivered the message, you may learn from a most unusual source.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

One card tarot: Ten of Wands

Scorpio, the Ten of Wands tarot card reveals that you're feeling like love has become more work than play.

You may even wonder if the effort you're making is worth it. You may need to take a small step back and evaluate the big picture.

You could be too close to make any serious decisions and a little time to yourself can help you have a renewed perspective.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One card tarot: Eight of Pentacles

Sagittarius, even if you're single now, you are going to be part of a power couple one day and have an amazing life with the one you love.

As per the Eight of Pentacles tarot card you are in a strong position to make things happen for the future, and with the right person by yourself, you'll go further than you ever dreamed.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

One card tarot: Eight of Wands

Capricorn, you've been working hard on getting where you know you must go, and it can feel like a waiting game right now.

Much of the hardships you've experienced in the past are building blocks, as stated by the Eight of Wands tarot card.

You may find that you're able to start fresh and new once you get through this hurdle but with more wisdom and determination than ever before.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

One card tarot: The Moon

Aquarius, everyone has enemies and you may see clearly who your friends are and who they are not.

The Moon tarot card is about the enemies who are in your midst but you're not even aware that they are there.

Don't accept things at face value, especially if it's situations or people you've not had enough time around to develop trust.

Today's love horoscope & free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

One card tarot: Five of Cups

Pisces, sometimes it can be easy to embrace change and other times extremely tough to do. You may be going through a period where the only constant you're experiencing is change.

As revealed by the Five of Cups tarot card, this can be an emotionally intense season in your life that should not be taken lightly, but it also may not mean you ought to avoid your problems.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.