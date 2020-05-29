Weekend Astrology: Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs From Friday, May 29 - Sunday, May 31, 2020

Bye, bye, May. Welcome to June!

YourTango's free weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and a tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the weekend of Friday, May 29, Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The Sun is in Gemini. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo from Friday through Sunday.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

With the Sun in Gemini, you may notice that you are embracing your social butterfly side, and it's best to express yourself before the upcoming eclipse takes place on June 5 next week.

You may feel more bold and upfront in your conversations and be better at connecting with people during this time.

Take advantage of the Sun in Gemini to strike up a conversation with the cutie you have had your eye on because the universe will be giving you a little boost.

This is also a great time to really dive deep into your conversations instead of merely scratching the surface.

When it comes to your relationships, know that Venus is in retrograde in the sign of Gemini during all of the 2020 Gemini season.

Since Venus is the planet of love and relationships, it is bound to have an impact on your love life.

You can use the energy of Venus Retrograde to gain more clarity about your partnerships.

This is also an excellent time to let go of whatever is not serving you. If there is something in your past that is keeping you from moving forward, then it may be easier for you to let go of it right now.

Either way, you will be able to tell if you are in the right relationship right now because the truth will be revealed.

So, trust your gut and the decisions you must make regarding your relationship. Are you getting what you deserve? If not, ask and you shall receive.

The Moon is in Virgo all weekend, which means this is an excellent time to really get your priorities in order and get done whatever is on your to-do list.

You will have the ability to focus on your relationships without neglecting your career tasks.

You may notice that you are incredibly organized right now and feel motivated to reach your goals.

Use this energy to really make an action plan about the necessary steps you need to take in order to get what you want.

Rely on your sense of structure, routine, and organization skills to get you prepared for the weeks ahead.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from May 29-31, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Aries, your love life is bound to be very exciting this weekend.

If you happen to be involved with someone new then get ready because you will be connecting with each other in a new and exciting way right now.

If you are in a committed relationship, then your bond will grow deeper and you will really get to see them for who they are.

Either way, you and your partner bring out the best in each other so enjoy their company and what makes them who they are.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Taurus, your love life may not feel very exciting and steamy this weekend.

On the other hand, you will notice that your partnership is based in reality and there is a lot of stability to rely on.

You will grow to appreciate how real your relationship is instead of wanting it to be in a fantasy.

So enjoy the balance and concrete love you feel right now.

You will enjoy each other's company even when you both are doing mundane things together, like going grocery shopping or doing laundry.

Live in the moment and appreciate how real your love is.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Gemini, you tend to look forward to feeling safe and seen in your relationships.

Well, get ready because your love interest is really going to show you how much they appreciate you for being YOU this weekend.

Your love interest values your thoughts, opinions, and perspectives even if they do not agree with you.

So, share whatever is on your mind and trust that your partner will recognize your point of view.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Cancer, you might feel like you have been carrying a lot on your plate recently.

It is best if you find some time to take a break and give yourself some much-needed rest and relaxation.

You might want to distance yourself from your love interest this weekend and simply focus on yourself right now.

However, it is best that you are honest and upfront about your needs so they do not take your absence personally.

In fact, they are bound to respect your decision and be there waiting for you when you are ready to spend time with them.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Leo, you may have been wanting to make a tough decision or commitment but haven’t had the courage to do so.

Well, you will not be able to avoid this choice during the weekend and you must finally face it.

You might have a lot of questions about which path to take but the answers will be revealed to you now.

In fact, the answers might have been clear all along and all you have to do is trust your gut.

You will know exactly what to do and must be bold enough to take action. This decision will prove to be very good for your current relationship so trust it.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Virgo, you might not have been giving your partner the attention they deserve recently.

Although you haven’t been neglecting your love interest on purpose, try to remind them how much you care for them.

Plan something that will put a smile on their face, like a romantic dinner or thoughtful gift. Just show them how much you love them and they are bound to appreciate how thoughtful and caring you are.

In fact, your love may even grow deeper during this time so let it flourish.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Libra, you and your partner may have been having a tough time communicating with each other recently.

It is possible that you keep having a discussion that is causing you to go back and forth with one another.

Instead of continuing to bicker, work on really listening to what the other has to say.

Once you really hear each other, you may even realize you were on the same side all along.

In fact, this disagreement might just stem from a minor misunderstanding but in order to realize that you both must be willing to hear each other out.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Scorpio, love is in the all-around you this weekend so soak it up! If you are single, someone may come into your life and take you by surprise.

This special person could be exactly who you have been looking for, so be open to them.

If you are in a committed relationship, you and your partner are about to fall in love all over again.

Either way, you are bound to be swept off of your feet right now so wear your heart on your sleeve.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you might have your eyes on someone but have not wanted to come clean about your feelings for them.

Perhaps you have been dancing around the subject for awhile and playing flirty games with one another.

However, it is important that you step up to the plate and make a move because if you keep playing games they might feel like they are being led on.

So, try to open up about your feelings and it will be a lot better than keeping each other at an arm's length.

In fact, once you begin opening up to them you might realize how easy it is and wonder why you were pushing them away in the first place.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Capricorn, someone from your past may make an appearance right now.

Perhaps they have left you feeling hurt before but now they have come back to make it up to you.

Either way, you deserve closure so give them a chance and hear them out. It may even be good for you to reconnect with them right now so that you can forgive them as well as yourself.

You could even see that they have changed for the better and want to give them a second chance.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, you may have been feeling down in the dumps recently.

It is important that you do what you need to do in order to cheer up.

Watch your favorite movie or do some of your favorite hobbies. Just know that your bad mood is temporary and it will pass.

However, make sure that you pay attention to who is trying to cheer you up.

There may be someone in your life that wants to put a smile on your face, so recognize their efforts and thank them for being there for you.

In fact, you might even begin to see them in a new light once you realize how deeply they care for you.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Pisces, you might have been communicating with someone online and not necessarily face-to-face.

Although, you are finding that you feel a spark between you that makes you feel more connected than ever.

Don’t discount the fact that you are not actually with them to appreciate how real and tangible the relationship feels.

Continue getting to know them and investing in your connection because your efforts will pay off very soon.

