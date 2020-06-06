Free Love Tarot Card Reading For Saturday, June 6, 2020

Have a love-filled day, star signs!

Today's free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The Moon leaves the zodiac of Sagittarius and enters Capricorn at 3:45 p.m. EST. Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6 — The Nurturer.

What do today's love tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Moon in Capricorn brings attention to the Devil tarot card for our free love reading.

Saturday is perfect for nurturing your own soul and taking time to do things that you love to do.

These are intense times, no matter how happy or fulfilling your current relationship or single situationship may be.

The Devil tarot card indicates that all of us may feel like love and life have hit a snag and isn't growing in the way that we hoped it would.

Pretty accurate if you factor in the last two months of quarantine, social distancing and not having the chance to go out and mingle with family or friends the way we used to do in the past.

Today's free love tarot reading and the Devil's card also shines a light on some of the danger that can lurk when you are not as careful as you could be in the area of love and relationships.

Right now, many states are still in Stage 2 of reopening, so you might decide to go to a restaurant, bowling or to the gym and start broadening your social circle once again.

Even though it may feel pretty safe to do and you are likely to exercise caution, the Devil's tarot card reveals that it's still a good idea to play it on the safer side and keep some of your guards up.

The Moon entering the zodiac of Capricorn brings our attention to all things ruled by the tenth solar house in astrology — work and peer pressure.

You may have to work to do in your relationships if a friend tries to get you to do something you're uncomfortable with right now.

It's up to you to set your boundaries and to make sure that they are communicated Gemini-style — loud and clear.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Free love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aries, you may feel like you're caught in the middle and need to make an important decision between love and perhaps work or your family.

With the Lovers card, your situation can feel like you have many unknowns.

Uncertainty can make it hard for you to see what you are headed toward should you act and not consider all the ramifications that come with making a choice today.

You may find it necessary to get input from others.

Ask a friend for advice so that you can borrow some wisdom perhaps shining a light on a tough situation.

Free love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, there are power couples and when you find yourself in a relationship with someone you see your future.

You may find that you're ready to not only take your relationship to the next level but also build something important together as a team.

Today's love tarot card reading indicates that it's time to take action.

If you've been chatting about an idea, it's time to make things take shape and form a new reality.

Free love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Gemini, avoid gossip and try not to get sucked into a conversation that causes a division between you and others.

You may find that the tension of the Full Moon lunar eclipse is still lingering around your life and people could be sharing their stress with you without realizing it.

You may have to make a reason to excuse yourself, but if you simply can't be helpful until the dust settles down, there's no reason for you to waste time trying when you can be productive and do something for yourself.

Free love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Cancer, change is always taking place, but it often happens first in your mind.

You may find yourself in a daze with all the things you've been thinking about.

Try not to overthink why someone may say something or why people act the way that they do.

If you catch yourself pondering more than you ought to do and feeling like you can't passively let the situation roll by, try to detach for a moment.

Take a nap, go for a walk and then return to the situation with a cleared mind.

Free love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Leo, today's love tarot card reading indicates that you need to manage your problems head-on.

You may find out that the more you allow things to fester the distance you feel with your partner grows.

It can be hard to be the initiator of an intense conversation with someone you love.

But, when you start to work through this complicated matter you'll see the solutions are there if both partners are willing to give their all and compromise.

Free love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Virgo, no one should feel like they are limited in their options.

With everything going on lately, you may have felt that it was hard to live the life you've wanted and now you're wondering "What next?"

Embrace the little things in life that give you so much happiness and try to start reintroducing the things that make you happy and help you to feel empowered.

You can plan an outside picnic with your partner or take a couple's trip to the grocery store or even go for a walk in your local park as a starting point.

Free love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Libra, love involves compromise. You may feel like it's easy to join life with your partner, but there can be resistance on the other side and it's rooted in fear.

Your partner may feel afraid that they'll lose something about themselves if they give in to you fully.

Be patient and help show that you're a safe person to love and won't make demands that strip them of their individuality.

Free love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Scorpio, your emotions are just pouring out and it's obvious that you've been feeling this way for quite some time.

You may have held back for too long and that's why you're suddenly unable to hide what's going on.

Your partner can feel overwhelmed by all of this right now, even if they truly want to make things better.

You may not be able to see the sincerity of your partner's heart right now while blinded by your own tears, but their love for you is real.

Free love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, it's hard to be at odds with yourself. You might be thinking through the pros and cons of a problem and it can be taking you so long to make a final decision.

Your partner could feel like their own patience is wearing thin and it can pressure you to choose even when you don't feel ready.

You may have to make a split decision and decide that you'll work through whatever comes after that.

Free love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Capricorn, you are on top of the world right now.

You may have finally learned how to adjust the way that you think and feel about a particular individual and the strength you have found along this journey is all your own.

Be proud of your accomplishments.

Free love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aquarius, it's hard to know if you truly know someone until you've gone through time and hardship together.

You may wonder if this person is the one for you but now may seem too soon to tell.

Free love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Pisces, you have a full life ahead of you, even if someone you loved hurt your feelings and made you lose your sense of safety and security.

You may find that you're able to grow more now than ever before in your love life and it's a beautiful time to be acknowledged.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.