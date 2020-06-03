How The 2020 Lunar & Solar Eclipses Affect Each Zodiac Sign's Love Life For The Next 3 Months

Things change when we change.

Eclipse season starts off early this year with the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 5th, which will ignite those desires to move forward and will help propel us right into a significant time of change.

What is "eclipse season"?

Eclipse season is normally defined as the time between the lunar eclipse and solar eclipse, which traditionally arrive in pairs. However, the season itself can start as early as the new moon or full moon prior, and can end in the same way.

We think of them like wormholes in time, unique portals of energy, and it's a belief that began and is still celebrated among the Mayan of Central America.

A lunar eclipse is when the Sun, Earth and Moon align, casting a shadow on the moon, which many times turns to a red color. These types of eclipses are about emotional change.

When occurring during a full moon (like the one in Sagittarius), it's really about coming to important internal realizations — those "ah-ha" moments that seem to forever separate our lives into a before or after.

While the lunar eclipses create big internal change, solar eclipses tend to be a little more obvious.

In astrology, the Sun represents our ego and external self, so in these eclipses, it’s our outer physical world changing. This is all about taking what we’ve learned from the lunar eclipse and making those changes in our lives.

But solar eclipses tend to be a wild card because it forces us out of our comfort zone and into taking charge of our life or path of destiny that's unfolding.

When are the lunar eclipses and solar eclipses in 2020?

Lunar eclipse dates for 2020: January 11th, June 5th, July 4th, November 30th

Solar eclipse dates for 2020: June 21st, December 14th

This year, we have four lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses, which is an unusual occurrence.

It signifies that we will go through a great deal of internal change to see what we need to in order to start making changes in our lives.

This includes leaving behind our old tribe for a new one, learning karmic lessons, ending relationships tied to those lessons, and stepping into our higher selves, the union of divine partnerships, and living with greater authenticity.

How will eclipse season affect each zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Being a fire sign, Aries will be affected more so than others, since this first eclipse will be in the sign of Sagittarius.

These eclipses will bring to light what our ego has controlled, versus our heart. Where have we hung on and wanted something to be right more than it actually is?

Right now, we’re moving into the season of feeling and emotion; it's not always an area of comfort for this fire sign, so it will be challenging, especially if you face what's meant to arise.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: Wanting to be right and actually being right are two different things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus earth sign will likely have already felt drawn to home life, and what (or who) is part of that foundation that sustains and nourishes you.

However, this first eclipse in Sagittarius will jumpstart seeing something in a new light, especially because your retrograde planet, Venus, will be at the peak of her journey into the underworld.

Sudden realizations about your romantic life and relationships wouldn’t be out of the question around this time, but take heart because the next lunar eclipse will be in Capricorn, suggesting that greater stability is right around the corner.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: Don’t be afraid to start over and rebuild.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try not to make it all about you, Gemini.

With your new moon being the catalyst for so much of the lunar activity we’re seeing this year, it’s easy to feel at the center of the universe. And while you are, just don’t forget you’re not the only one there.

This year is really about you stepping into the power of who you are — not in a forced or superficial way, but letting yourself be confident without being overbearing. It’s about learning that sometimes quiet speaks louder than any words, and the path you end up choosing in life will be the one that enables you to be your true self.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: Don’t let pride or ego be the block to making your dreams a reality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get ready, because whether you know it or not, everything is about to change for the better, Cancer.

The next eclipse we’ll see in our cycle is the solar eclipse at the end of June, with the new moon in your sign. This means it’s all about physical changes — not just in your life, but in your family and intimate relationships.

This energy will affect all the zodiac signs, but will hit you the deepest because of it occurring in Cancer. This is the time when retrograding planets are supporting you in reflecting, allowing you to move forward in whatever way the universe is asking.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: You’re ready for this, even if you’re scared.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As a fire sign and one that enjoys not just the spotlight but also the passion that comes from following your heart, this might be a time for Leo to feel like everyone else is finally on the same page.

But those that aren’t are likely to show that obvious disconnect between you, causing you to rethink the relationships you invest in.

This is a time to play into your passions and let them lead you. Just make sure you realize that stability and strong foundations can be sexy too. Don’t overlook consistency for excitement.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: You can have it all. Don’t believe anyone that tells you differently.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is going to be an exciting time for you, Virgo, as it plays into your earthiness, but also asks you to rise into that sensual nature you sometimes struggle with.

The eclipse in Sagittarius will initiate a newfound confidence of asking for what you need, and knowing that you deserve it. While so many of the signs will be transitioning to greater authenticity, for you, this is all about choosing authentic relationships, too.

You're a multidimensional soul, so don’t try to think a partner needs to only satisfy one part of who you are. Be open to it all, and don’t sell yourself short on what’s possible.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: You are everything, but it’s not your job to prove it to anyone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While it seems you're always thinking of things and working towards that greater sense of balance in your life, these eclipses may prove to be tricky, Libra. It’s going to ask you to find that middle ground between what you want and what you need.

With one of your ruling planets, Venus, in retrograde, it’s likely that many of these decisions and acts of balance will be in relation to love or even your home life, thanks to Cancer season.

This season will ask you to think of things differently. To not just use your head to see what the better decision or option is, but to use your heart; you can make pro and con lists all day, but that doesn’t always mean they will help you decide.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: Love will never be logical.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’re likely sitting around laughing silently to yourself, as it seems everyone is having such a difficult time dealing with what you do on a daily basis: the truth.

But don’t get too confident just yet, Scorpio. There are still lessons here for you, and they will come in the form of situations you try to avoid or think you’re above.

You may deal with intense matters all the time and have no fear of the truth, but that doesn’t mean you’re always able to go into yours. Your sensitivities, your vulnerabilities — you can’t hide from dealing with yourself by always point the finger at others.

This season is about taking a chance, both on yourself and letting someone into your inner world.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: If you don’t try, you’ll never know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’re the one that started it all, Sagittarius. Even if we quietly began all of this change back at the new moon in Gemini, you're the one with a full moon and eclipse that let us focus on what we don’t want to see.

But you don’t get off the hook just yet. Your ambition to go all-in is one of your greatest strengths. But taking the time to do it the right way is something you’re usually asked to learn in this life.

There's no rush in achieving your dreams, and there's a big difference between stagnancy and taking your time. Use this eclipse season to really buckle down, to work for what you want, to take at least one step every day to get closer to waking up and realizing you did it.

You made the changes that were necessary, and now you get to enjoy the abundance that goes along with it.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: You’ve got time. Use it wisely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Let’s not pretend that you’re not already feeling this, Capricorn.

We’ve been in this Capricorn frame of mind and life for years. We’ve taken it slow, we’ve kept working even when what we were working on wasn’t working. We’ve taken our time, we’ve kept our obligations, our responsibilities and tried to do the right thing. Just like you have.

But it wasn’t working. So now, we’re welcoming in more expansive energy, more possibilities, and opening up to new pathways in life. This means if anyone is going to dig their heels in, it’s going to be you.

But there’s a lesson in this for you, which is that it’s wonderful to be dedicated to working so hard, but we have to make sure that what we’re working on is growing, and that it’s part of the future we’ve imagined.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: Thrive, don’t just survive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

For you, Aquarius, this will all feel like a welcome burst of energy, giving you the ability to make changes in your physical environment that you’ve been considering for some time.

You’ll be supported by the energy of Sagittarius at this eclipse to think about your future, and then the Capricorn grounded energy of the following one to make sure you’re balancing your roots with your wings.

But you'll be asked to focus on not making something more difficult just because you can. You’re a rebel and you will never go the direction anyone thinks you will, but that doesn’t mean you need to make every moment a struggle.

Growth comes from realizing that there’s a time to speak up and one to just smile and move on. This eclipse cycle will give you the knowledge to know the difference.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: Struggle is a frame of mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve been so quiet lately, Pisces, and it’s hard to know what you’re thinking, let alone if you’re even struggling at all. But this is something you’re used to, and observing others while you process your own feelings is a theme you’ve realized you can learn the most from.

The Sagittarius eclipse will give you the motivation to face what you’ve tried swimming away from in the past. Because while you give love a new meaning, it doesn’t always mean you're comfortable in the uncomfortable.

Pisces, this is your time to receive what you’ve always wanted, to let your walls down and receive what’s coming to you. Don’t worry about readiness or when — between the fire, earth and family energy of the next few months — it will all happen in divine timing. Trust that, and the people in your inner circle, and let go.

The lesson you'll learn during eclipse season: You can’t escape what's meant for you.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.