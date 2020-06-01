Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 1, 2020

Happy Monday, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The waxing gibbous Moon Moon spends the day in Libra.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

While the Moon is in the sign of Libra we may find ourselves grappling with questions about what makes life so unfair, and then wanting to do something about it.

The Sun represents the ego and the work you set out to do. The Sun in the air sign of Gemini is quick to try new things.

It's easily adaptable and empowered to do learn, communicate information, and even produce something of value as a result of knowledge well-applied.

This powerful Gemini Sun communicates in a positive way with the balanced Libra Moon which can help to coax all of this energy into productive activities.

Why? Gemini can become scattered all over the place when so many things in life are intriguing and compete for our attention.

If possible, plan out your day and put priorities in order. Pull together an accountability system with a loved one or friend.

Learn to make use of your communication with others so that you are able to hear your ideas aloud vs in your mind. You may come to see how sharp or silly they are.

It's easy to chit chat under this energy and for banter to go back-and-forth between friends online, via chats or through messenger.

If you have something you need to say and feel like a fair-and-balanced approach is the only thing that will do, then communicate during this Moon transit to help aid in the delivery of your words.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, form partnerships. Today's a great day for looking to team up with someone that you have a relationship with already.

There may be a situation where the right person you are looking for is nearer than you realize.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, steer clear of stressful situations and people.

Today, focus on how to bring more peace and harmony in your life.

Avoid being at odds with others especially at home.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may hope to impress a boss or someone in authority with a brilliant idea, and you could.

However, be fair-minded when putting your best foot forward.

If you were inspired by someone that's mutually known, share credit where it is due.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a mentor relationship between you and someone you respect and admire can be cultivated in a positive way.

If you have someone that you often turn to for advice or for good insight when things are unclear, check-in and catch up on each other's lives.

You may find that their help is beneficial to you in a big way.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, safe travels.

If you're planning a little road trip, today's a good day to look into setting up your itinerary.

If you want to buy a car, or do things that involve transportation matters, you may find the deal you're looking for online instead of in-person.

You may be pleasantly surprised to discover something that you hadn't anticipated until you've looked.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, dreams about the future can come to life today.

You have to believe in your future and really see what you want to happen in your mind's eye.

It's hard to get clear sometimes, but focusing your energy and attention on the things that you want can help you to claim it and set your intention.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, strive for more discipline in your life.

You can dedicate part of your time to the art of self-control and see the benefits!

Living an awakened lifestyle can become a lovely way for you to embrace the day and unlock all the potential you have inside of yourself.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your growing concern for a matter can come to light today.

If you have a strong desire to help someone in need or to do something philanthropic.

You can donate a little bit of money to a friend's cause posted on Facebook or provide backing to a person you know who has started a new business and buy a product.

Give some of your time or resources to a charity of your choice, if you can.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, things that you hoped and prayed for but didn't happen can start to manifest in glimmers of hope before your eyes.

You may feel the motivation to keep working harder for a dream that you want so badly but thought the window and door of opportunity were closed to you.

But, now they are starting to open and let you experience the happiness that comes from perseverance.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, an object or something that you lost can appear today.

If you have been looking for something and you stopped because you thought it was gone forever, your luck may prove to be on your side today.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, see yourself as the starting point of blessings for others.

You may be someone who gives to a friend that helps them to overcome a challenge that they are embarrassed to talk about.

You have the capacity to make a big change in the life of someone you love today.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your presence and caring nature can fill in the gap in the life of a child or a friend that you love.

Be the example of kindness and lead with loving care in the lives that you touch.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.