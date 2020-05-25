Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 25, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The Sun is the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Moon will be in the sign of Cancer.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7 — The Seeker.

Unfortunately, love can drive a wedge through your relationship.

It can be hard to see the perfect side to life in the middle of red eyes of anger.

Families and couples fight all the time.

You just have to decide whether it is worth all the tension and fear.

Like you should know, it's important for you to decide when it's important for you to make a stand and when you need to just let it go for the benefit of the family.

No matter what, you are with this person for a reason.

You just have to work through your feelings and respect each other so that you can let petty things go and not let little things push you apart.

So, sometimes when tensions are high and you are stressed, go to each other for love.

Don't take out your anger on each other because that's not fair.

You need to be of comfort to each other when you need each other the most.

That's where you will find greater happiness when you focus on your love than on your anger when you are together.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 25, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Aries, your love will outlast any arguments you have with your partner.

There is nothing that can happen that will separate you or force you to end things.

Always remember that everything will work out in their own time because you have so many things that your relationship brings into your life that you can let some things go.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Taurus, when you become overwhelmed, you may lash out at your partner.

You have to start learning better ways of dealing with your stress.

Your partner does not deserve your anger, so you need to find another outlet to let go of your tension.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Gemini, when you feel like you are out of control, you may take out your anger on your partner.

But, instead of attacking them, go to them for comfort.

You sometimes need a helping hand to work through whatever is bothering you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Cancer, sometimes your love is fierce and powerful.

You just don't want to take things too far and let things spiral out of control.

You just have to be aware of your actions and the possible consequences you could face if something goes wrong.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Leo, love can be a bit distracting but necessary for you to feel confident in life.

You have to stay in the moment so that you can really appreciate all the love that you have.

So, never let go of what you have because it makes you who you are.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Virgo, a great relationship can have arguments and you can bounce back quickly.

It's important for you to realize that your partner may not appreciate having arguments over little things.

You have to decide what's worth going after or not so that you don't ruin your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Libra, sometimes your love life can suffer when your professional life is filling you with extreme tension and frustration.

You just have to learn how to keep your work at work, even when you are working from home.

Your family doesn't deserve you taking your stress out on them and it really doesn't make them feel loved.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Scorpio, life can throw you curveballs that can make your relationship hard for you to handle.

But you are with each other for a reason, so you will get through this spat and you will come out a stronger couple.

Never fear, because you have each other.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sagittarius, it's really important for you to see each other and find happiness without letting your fears push you away.

Sometimes, it's hard to not let your insecurities impact your relationship.

You just have to stay open with your partner and they will help you through your feelings.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Capricorn, tense moments in your relationship can be hard, but you somehow get over it really quickly.

You just have to be sure those around you are not suffering.

They might not bounce back as quickly as you and your children will remember all the times and will not get over it as quickly.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aquarius, sometimes the love you have for each other will help you get through whatever struggles you are facing.

So, there is always a way to let your anger go and really focus on the true love you have for each other.

Never close yourself off because your partner will stand right by you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Pisces, there can be moments when you feel like you are not meant to be with this person.

But you have such care for each other, you just have to find more confidence in what you have in your relationship.

Remember, don't push them away because they will support and love you.

