Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 31, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The waxing gibbous Moon is in methodical Virgo and will enter balanced Libra at 10:35 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

Like a rubber band pulled back today can snap from stressful to free.

The Moon in Virgo is tense as her strong, resilient character becomes heavily punctuated by the intensity of Pluto who emphasizes that change is now for all zodiac signs.

A part of you won't want to delay, and jumping to conclusions is a risk we all weigh carefully when the Moon and strict Saturn negotiate options that pass through your mind.

Thankfully, before the day spirals out of control, the Moon shifts into liberating Libra, and the energy lifts like the air sign that she is.

We receive some balance that's much-needed during the day.

With the energy of hesitant Life Path Number 4 it's wise to not rush into anything, no matter how impulsively driven you may feel by unwanted and uncomfortable emotions such as anger, frustration, or even anxiety.

In love, we may communicate our impatience in passing with witty remarks that reflect the Mercury in Cancer energy that's coming down on us all.

Right now, with Venus, the ruler of Libra, in retrograde, our opportunities and challenges are met by inward determination rather than external forces that help move things along.

You may feel like you're on your own in some ways, today, but this is a-okay.

While the Sun is in Gemini, with Venus and now the Moon in air signs... we like our freedom, and we can embrace it! It's a great time to live and let live in an exciting, dynamic way.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Aries, there are things that you must do but it will be hard for you to go-it-alone.

Today, team up with someone that is either your cheerleader or champion so that the goals you set can be reached by your deadline.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, it's always good to have something that you hold on to that you know is a sure thing.

Today, taking a loss in an area that you are certain was meant to be a win is a no-go. You may want to argue a point and negotiate until your intended deal lands where you want it to.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Gemini, there are always two sides to every coin, and you may risk being short-sighted today.

You might not want to consider other people's points of view, but it's necessary. Be open-minded.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Cancer, it's an emotional day for you but you can manage these highs and lows that come with the territory.

You may not see yourself as a thriver, but you have the chops to handle whatever you face in life today.

So, chin up, and reward yourself for a job well done tonight.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Leo, you are strong natured and intensely focused today.

You might be the person who helps a friend when they are down or be the leader at your workplace when someone else drops the ball.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Virgo, things that you hoped could or would happen started to manifest in an amazing way.

You may have given up already but now see a fruit in the area that you've focused some attention. Be happy about it!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Libra, it's a great day for thinking, gathering ideas, and working with someone that brings out the best in you.

You may not see that you are in a strong and solid position with others, but once the clouds clear, you will realize just how ideally situated you are.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Scorpio, sometimes it takes a challenge to see how strong you are.

You may not have intended to work so hard.

A part of you never thought you could, but for the right reasons, but you are able to pull from a source of inner strength that you never knew you had.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, you have to balance out all of your options and emotional energies right now.

You may be starting off and not realizing that this hurdle is simply a small bump that catapults your life into a new and glorious space where you'll be in awe and wonder.

You can hang on and stick to this small task. This stepping stone is going to be worth the journey you're taking.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Capricorn, your desire to help others and to be that person who is there for the down and out is definitely needed.

You may be wondering where to place yourself for the greatest impact.

If this is part of your destiny, the door will open but for now, help where you can even if it's donating things, pitching in to help animals in a shelter or volunteering to make calls for donations that help children in crisis.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Aquarius, when you first start a project or relationship there can be this innocent naivete that gives you a false sense of confidence.

It's a good idea not to assume that everyone understands what to do or that you are all on the same page.

Be sure to explain and express your ideas well, and check-in from time-to-time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Pisces, it can take a team approach to accomplish what you need to do.

If you have a close-knit family or a group of friends who love to get things done together, ban up with each other and help make things happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.