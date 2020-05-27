Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Stand out from the crowd, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon will be in the sign of Cancer and enters Leo at 2:31 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Leo is courageous and determined. With this fixed energy you can confidently seek out opportunities.

So, many good things are taking place this week, and we are just getting started.

As the Moon enters Cancer we are driven by our intuitive and divine nature. If you have a strong empathetic side, work in the healing arts you'll have that special something today.

If you simply just love caring for others, you may feel drawn to do something nurturing today.

If you love to bake, cook, or have a crock pot you've not used in years, why not cook a comfort meal and enjoy taking your time preparing food in the kitchen.

When the Moon enters Leo, our confidence gets a big boost of energy. All zodiac signs are empowered to try something new and stand out from the crowd.

Even if you don't plan to go anywhere special, be sure to look your best. Leos love to present themselves to the world dressed to impress.

If you're someone who has been wanting to take an updated selfie and use it to post to your social media, update the photo you use online.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be transparent. Learning to open up begins with you and it could take place first at home where you feel most confident about your environment.

You may feel relieved to share all that's been on your mind and heart with a friend or someone close that you trust.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, having a me-first attitude can sound like a prescription for relationship and business failure, but there are priorities to put back into place.

You may have allowed things to slide for the sake of the team. Now, it's your turn to climb to the top of what you're working so hard to achieve.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a lifetime of strategically made choices can seem like a great way to live, but there's a lot of responsibility and pressure when you feel that you must always be perfect.

You may find that your plans require a large amount of time, and the question becomes is this something you're willing to do? Is the goal big enough for you?

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, clarity can come quickly, but not in the way that you imagined.

A relationship can change and you may think that this is a sudden development.

What may be revealed now may have been a problem that developed over time, but you were unaware.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may dream about things that have not happened yet or that took place in the distant past.

Perhaps a relationship with a male authority figure was not what you hoped it could be, and now things are starting to return so you can heal emotionally from that experience.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, get organized. You may feel ambitious today. Home projects can be a productive place to channel your sharp energy and desire to bring order to your personal spaces.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, an honesty session with yourself may be required.

You could be inclined to buffer a truth for the sake of someone you love, but today you may need to reconsider what's best for you, and honor the facts.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, make a sweeping change today. You may start to consider a new lifestyle and fashion changes.

You may decide to scale back and return to simpler things including the food you choose to eat and the types of people you hang around with.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's time for a spiritual cleanse and making an effort to regain emotional and mental clarity.

You may feel prepared to take on the world and strive toward an important career goal once you've rested and refueled your energy.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, work can feel like you are giving things your all but no evidence or signs of progress are showing.

Sometimes you build today to reap a benefit for tomorrow. Even if it feels tough, hang on to your goal, and believe in the power of your efforts.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, reflect on your communication with friends today.

Ask others for feedback on how you make them feel when you speak to one another.

Be open and invite constructive criticism to help you polish and fine time your speaking style.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, mentorship is a currency, so invite a new or existing relationship into your life in a more collaborative way. You may have to initiate this type of relationship for it to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.