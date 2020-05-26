Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Challenge can be a great motivator today.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The waxing crescent Moon will be in the sign of Cancer.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

With the Sun in Gemini, we are driven to explore pleasures outside of the home, but with the Moon in Cancer, there's a longing for what's familiar.

Have you ever tried to build something of lasting value but based your decisions on fear?

During the Moon in Cancer, we are all vulnerable to lean in too heavily into our secret insecurities, particularly those that stem from childhood or experiences that were harder than you had anticipated that triggered what appeared to be an insurmountable challenge.

The Cancerian Moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. Our work at home is looking for something more and it challenges the way that we work. It's time for a change, but maybe you fear trying new things.

Maybe what worked before has stopped and now you have to learn a new skill or do something you don't enjoy, and of course, this can kick up powerfully negative emotions, too.

Fear is something that plagues everyone in one way or another, but during this year's Gemini season, we can discover our talents and skills and use them in ways we never have before.

There's a fear of failure, and some people even fear success, and when the Moon works in harmony with dreamy and imaginative Neptune in psychic Pisces, all zodiac signs can foresee a different future even if the path doesn't seem clear right now.

Tap into this opportunity for belief because what was once built on fear cannot stand. If fear is or was the reason for what it is that you do or do, it can create a faulty system that later falls apart, but the beautiful thing is that you can start over again.

While Venus in Gemini is retrograde and joined with Mercury and the Sun in Gemini, it can bring out some of our emotional latent fears most of them caused by the great unknown.

However, there is true growth potential during this powerfully intuitive Moon which is encouraged by Jupiter in Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are crafty and able to accomplish much by the working of your own handiwork.

You may find today's perfect for crafting, writing, or if you're an artist working with a canvas or painting something artful.

With Venus retrograde in Gemini, you might also want to consider clearing out clothes that you'll never wear and donate them to emphasize your desire for a fresh start.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun in Gemini is a prime time for you to look at various money-making opportunities especially opportunities that may present themselves as advantageous for you to do from home and online.

If you have been needing or wanting to consolidate debt or work on how to reduce it, you can call your creditors to ask for a reduction of an interest rate.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's a great day for you to focus on your future and realize some interesting potential.

If you've been meaning to apply online to colleges or for a course of study to earn a certificate in an area you'd like to work in, today's perfect for searching out opportunities and getting the ball rolling.

If you have some personal goals or development that you intended to stay committed to but fell away from, pick up from where you started and recommit.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, revision can be good for you, and if you've got some things that you need to redo, today's the perfect time to work a bit backward.

If you're noticing that something isn't working, don't be afraid to start all over again.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you've been generous with a friend and have lent some money, you may be repaid soon. You might also be fortunate to discover a missing object today.

If you've lost touch with a person, had canceled plans that are still pending a reschedule, today's great for reconnecting and picking up where you may have left off.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you're someone who loves to multitask or get small projects done and move on to bigger ones later, today's perfect for working on quick fixes and minor repairs.

Make small updates on your personal website or download and back up your computer.

If you have photos you need to print off or frame, make time for that today.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, sometimes worrying too much about things that you cannot change can make you feel so stressed out that you don't get much done.

Try to keep your chin up, and not let the weight of the world bear down on your shoulders today.

Do something that lifts your spirits, such as yoga, taking a short drive, or playing a video game online.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, shed old patterns. Even though it takes time to let go of an image of yourself, it's important to be someone who embraces new things.

Today, make it a point to stretch yourself beyond your capabilities.

You might start small by doing little things with excellence and raise your standards higher than the day before.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may want to reach out to a family member or members and catch up on each other's lives.

If you haven't spoken to your distant relatives for some time, don't be shy.

Start the conversation even if it's through text or a well-thought-out email.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a good day for gathering resources and sharing them with others or finding out how to have someone you know help you out with a project that has you overwhelmed.

If you have chores that need to be done, divide, and conquer. Ask for help when needed and be optimistic that the right person will say yes.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you can't make everyone happy, and that is okay.

If something makes you happy but doesn't seem to be the delight of others, it may mean that you're starting to carve your identity apart from the crowd.

You will want to become comfortable with who you are and not try to change in order to please others.

You might not feel comfortable doing this at first, but the end result is knowing that you didn't compromise the truth of who you are, which is a beautiful feeling.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, there can be so much positive energy brought to life in your home today.

Light your favorite candle and play something beautiful on the radio.

Cook up a pot of your favorite hot tea and open the windows to let the sunshine in.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.