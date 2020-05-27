Mercury In Cancer Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Thursday, May 28, 2020

Lean on friends when needed, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs during Mercury entering Cancer — tomorrow on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The waxing crescent Moon will be in the sign of Cancer

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Mercury enters Cancer on Thursday at 2:12 p.m. EST.

Friends are the people we love that give us support when needed and often, there are no strings attached. When romantic love seems turbulent, isn't it good to have friendships that make life better?

With tomorrow's astrology, the planetary shift of Mercury in slightly less emotional Gemini into watery Cancer where tears may fall can make all zodiac signs weepier.

We may all need a bit more TLC and support from our friendship circle, and perhaps with the states opening up, start to invite a few select relationships to visit at our homes.

Mercury will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer from May 28 to August 4, and she will also go retrograde in the fourth solar house as well.

Mercury in Cancer is intuitive and driven by emotional energy. So, this is a time for courageous conversations that not only come from the heart, but strike it, too.

The Moon in Leo works harmoniously with Venus retrograde, so we are able to reflect on what hurts and why, especially as it relates to a bruised ego.

Delusion and the dismissive nature of Neptune as it squares Venus rx.

All zodiac signs can participate in soul-searching when scrutinized. Tomorrow, surround yourself with people who understand your true loving nature, and not judge you by your mistakes.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be still, and set a worry to rest. Sometimes little things pile up and it can give you a false sense of doom.

Don't let your concerns get the best of you tomorrow. Analyze your situation but remain detached from the outcome.

Love will have its last word, and you may be surprised at how favored you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, chatter can feel productive tomorrow, but you may be focusing too much on the past instead of the present.

What was no longer has a hold on you. You might fear that a previous situation or relationship could become a repeated scenario.

However, you have the power to live for today and tomorrow. Let wisdom be your guide toward the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are fast becoming your own best friend, so what you say to yourself matters tomorrow.

Speak positivity and life into your day.

If or when you catch yourself saying something negative about your character or something that you did wrong, correct your thoughts.

Retrain your mind to be self-respectful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the past can trick you into thinking that nothing will change but life doesn't always adhere to a certain set of rules.

Tomorrow, believe in second chances and that miracles can happen when you least expect them to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may begin to go through a unique time where you discover the way relationships bloom and blaze.

You may have an old flame reenter your life in some capacity.

This can be an invaluable time of healing and exploration of your relational past that shows you what you missed out on understanding.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's normal to expect equality in love but you could be inclined to anticipate too much too soon tomorrow.

The emotional load of your relationship can be resting on your shoulders this week. You may wonder if you should hope for things to work out with time but that may be the wrong question to ask right now.

Try to have fun and work on enjoyment with your partner. Joke a little and laugh when you can. Where flaws and shortcomings aren't dealbreakers, give grace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, have a fun day with your loved ones. Get to know them better and encourage closeness throughout the day.

Play a board game or a trivia game over dinner. Don't put too much pressure to solve all of life's problems before you've filled one another's love cups first.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, things that are of essential value to your love life can be put into the priority list tomorrow.

Focus on things that truly matter and bring a serious tone to your relationship.

If you're dating but haven't made a relationship official, you or your significant other may start to declare your relationship status online or want to discuss where the relationship is headed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you could run into an ex and have the opportunity to clear any negative energy between you tomorrow.

You may have adopted an entirely new perspective on life. Seeing someone can be embraced because it will allow you a chance to show how you've changed.

Even if you don't end up reconciling someday, you will feel lighter within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, letting go of guilt or resentment can become your biggest lifestyle change this year.

You are prepared for happiness and joy and to rebuild whatever you lost from a previous relationship that broke your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow may be a moment of decision about your relationship status.

If you are single and not interested in dating at this time, reconnect with your inner child.

Get reacquainted with forms of play that are healing and beneficial to your personal growth and spiritual development.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a parent, adult, or mentor may play a significant role in your life at this time.

It's a great time for you to start listening to your spiritual teachers and to be open to changes that need to be done during this lifetime.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.