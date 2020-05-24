Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Monday, May 25, 2020

Miracles happen every day!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The Sun will be in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Cancer tomorrow.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Moon in Cancer will be in beautiful harmony with Uranus, the planet of change and miracles, which is in the zodiac of Taurus until 2026.

We are driven toward love and can encounter the miraculous tomorrow as the Moon works in harmony with Uranus and Mars in Pisces during this second week of Gemini season, 2020.

The Moon in Cancer is home in this zodiac sign. Its nature is expressed purely, and so all zodiac signs can feel a strong desire to secure their home front.

What makes you feel secure in love? Perhaps it's dependability and knowing what to expect. For some it may be transparency and seeing that others have your best interest at heart.

Uranus is an outer planet, and so when the Cancer Moon communicates with Uranus and Mars via a sextile aspect, we all study and analyze the world and our community with a critical eye.

it's time to see if changes are positive and helpful to us at a personal level, and Mercury in conjunction with the Sun in Gemini, enhances our thinking and skillfulness as we try out new things.

Venus retrograde enhances our ability to be reflective, so we can take whatever action started during the New Moon in Gemini which took place during the weekend of May 22-23.

With Mars in harmony with the Moon, it can feel driven or deflated if the information we gather from the world around us isn't matching up with what we had envisioned it should be.

Tomorrow, you can anticipate some changes that are slightly turbulent emotionally but also helpful.

The Moon, Uranus, and Mars in communication with one another can become the reason that you discover your big why for love.

Under these astrological influences, you may decide to take chances you might not have done otherwise.

There can be an epiphany moment or the drive you lacked can come out as a result of knowing and seeing what was not available to you once before.

Monday can be a day for miracles, so don't sit this one out and let your feelings be your strongest ally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, things can change when you least expect it, in fact, when you've already decided it wasn't even worth the effort.

Believing in miracles may not be your strongest asset but your optimistic nature may be happily surprised by events that unfold throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, sometimes people can surprise you by the way they present an idea and inspire your own way of doing things.

Someone who is a bit of a rebel may influence your life in a positive, and timely way. Be open to new ideas.

You will be thrilled to discover an angle to your relationship problem that you hadn't explored yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may find that detaching from your love life isn't working the way you hoped it would.

While it's always good to see how things can go when you dedicate your time and energy toward non-romantic pursuits, you are wide open for growth in your love life too.

It's not the right time to deny your heart the pursuit of total happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, while your sensible and conservative nature may not like to take risks, tomorrow, you may need to step outside of your comfort zone in order to explore what your love life can bring.

You may find that it's best for you to connect with someone as if they were a friend and see how this supportive foundation fosters the love that you're after.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there are things that you may want to explore in your relationships right now. Talking about them might not be enough.

You have to believe in your dreams. So, write them down.

Mark them on your heart and if you feel discouraged tomorrow, remind yourself to consider other avenues that give you joy while you're working on other areas of your love life that give you concern.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, when you are in a season of love and it feels like work, tests, trials, and hardships, you need to make sure that you do something that lightens the load.

Do something that boosts your spirit tomorrow and gives you some happiness.

When you focus too much on the work you have to do, it can limit your overall impact.

Try to fit in some time with a friend or a hobby that you love to do and reminds you how wonderful you are with or without a partner's presence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's a day to connect with dreams and bring in some true romance into your life.

You may feel out of touch with the fluffy side of love, but you can rekindle the passion you enjoy experiencing.

Start small and start with yourself. Surround yourself with the things that you find romantic, such as movies, music, and even the clothing you wear that helps you to feel sensual and alive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a quarrel or conflict about money can have you harboring some anger or resentment in your heart.

You may need to deal with these emotions on your own.

There can be a hidden root into why you became offended which has nothing to do with your relationship.

Explore some of your personal emotions that stem from childhood or a past lover who misunderstood you so that you can heal during this confusing time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, when you want to grow and things in your life seem to limit you it can feel frustrating.

Tomorrow, you may feel as though you rushed for nothing. However, the forces of life can be working behind the scenes that allow you to have this great pause for protection.

Don't underestimate the power of your guardian angels who often block a path that is more dangerous than beneficial to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, something can be holding back your progress and it may be urging you to take a different direction than you did not want for your life.

You may be resisting these changes with all your might and it could be straining your feelings.

You might want to stop and warring against the Universe.

Change can be positive if you view it that way, but new ways of thinking and living are also positive even in times when you think they won't be. Let time show you what can happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, people say things every day that are insightful but when you're so busy thinking about what you will say you can miss the message.

A break in your relationship can come through in a conversation where something small is said but holds gigantic meaning.

Don't zone out when talking with your loved one tomorrow.

Read between the lines and ask questions when something you hear is intriguing but doesn't make sense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, life provides ample opportunities for you to learn and grow.

When your dreams conflict with reality it's a signal to slow down and pay attention.

You may be on the brink of discovery about your relationship with self and others.

If you're single, you could learn something new about yourself that can stop you from settling for less than what you deserve because you hope things will change in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.