Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 21, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The waning crescent Moon is in the sign of Taurus.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The determined Moon works harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, and where you turn down illusion to face reality can bring out your greatest opportunities.

The Sun in Gemini is playful and dynamic, talkative and thoughtful.

There are things to see and experiences to try, so it can be quite frustrating not to be able to explore all that life has to offer during this solar season.

The Taurus Moon is stubborn and slightly moody. It's difficult to take your attention away from things that you know must happen now.

The Taurus Moon and Pluto work together and this can bring out the more stubborn side of us all.

Pluto in Capricorn is driven to make things happen, and as the Moon will begin to enter Gemini on Friday, it's time to shift our thinking.

While the North node in Gemini is retrograde, use this time to plan and think, but don't sit on pending tasks that must get done.

In fact, Thursday and Friday are the best days to complete projects and to tie up any loose ends to tasks that you wanted to finish this week.

If you have any financial matters that need a fax sent or an email delivered, don't put it off until Monday.

Be deliberate to finish what you've started so as to lay new plans during this New Moon in Gemini.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, think about the future and make your plans plain.

You may feel intensely driven to accomplish much during this time, but thinking will only get you so far.

Jot down your thoughts and start organizing them today.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, money matters may appear to be uncertain right now; however, you may find a dynamic way to create new revenue streams online.

Begin exploring opportunities that you may have tried but didn't understand before.

A second at a former area of interest may be timely.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, give yourself permission to be happy.

It's a wonderful time for you to try new things and to see where the future can go.

You may have felt stuck at this time last year.

But try not to view now in the light of the past, instead spend today living fully in the present.

You may find that your intuition combined with insight from lessons you've learned helps you to map this season of life out.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may discover that the people, places, and things that you left behind are no longer able to make any effect on you at this time.

You may find it refreshing that you are finally distantly removed from any negative energy that seemed to inhibit you from making any changes you wanted to make to your career or even your friendships.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, friendships are invaluable but so is time. You may decide that too many unsuccessful efforts at making plans mean it's best to do things on your own today.

If you find it difficult to solidify a date or a get together with someone, it's better not to force the issue and move on to Plan B.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today is an excellent day for you to make a deal or negotiate a contract or attempt to sell or buy something of value for an employer.

If you are into sales and marketing or have a large item you need to purchase, you may be able to barter a price and get more value for your money.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you love to invest money and time into a hobby that you love, you may find today's great for arting.

Try photography, collecting items, digging into eBay or searching the marketplace on Facebook for antiques

If you like to refurnish furniture or enjoy crafting, this weekend can benefit from what you arrange today wisely so that you can dive into your favorite hobby uninterrupted.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you're smart and savvy today and able to strike a business deal.

If you are not in sales or marketing, you may feel moved to reorganize your workspace or transform something in the workplace so that the flow of tasks or interaction with others runs smoother.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's hard to rush to wait, but you may still be in a holding pattern right now.

You may feel anxious about the limitations or restrictions you are feeling in your work life.

However, these are character-building opportunities that help your talent to shine.

Be patient with the process. There's a reason for everything.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you come across as someone others can depend upon during trying times that are highly extraordinary.

You may have been resistant to changes but now see where an opportunity lies.

This change of heart or perspective can also be instrumental in encouraging others to adopt new technology or to try something that they were once resistant to.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it can be hard to resist the urge to push a matter that you feel is needed right now.

However, you may want to be conservative in your energy and wait until the door opens organically for your wants and desires in life.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, listen to your intuition, and don't ignore your dreams, both waking and daytime visions.

You may be gaining insight for the future, so when you're busy and hear a small voice or see sequential numbers, pay attention, and explore their symbolic meaning for your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.