Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 24, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The Moon in Gemini enters the zodiac of Cancer at 7:10 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6 — The Mother.

Love sometimes doesn't last forever.

Love may not even come your first, second, or even third try.

But you will find someone to spend the rest of your life with.

If your love doesn't last, it's OK because you are going to find it somewhere where you are least expecting it.

Don't lose confidence in yourself or believe that you are going to be alone forever, because you aren't.

You will meet that special person when you need them the most.

And the love you will have for each other will be almost instant.

So, be your awesome self and never be afraid to be who you are.

You are super special in your own, loveable way.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Aries, you will find someone that you are deeply attracted to.

Sometimes that love will fizzle out, but you have the chance at forever.

Time will tell if your relationship will last or not.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Taurus, love is something that everyone desires most in life.

You may be one that experiences love multiple times.

But there is always a chance at finding your forever love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Gemini, remembering how much you are worth is important when you think about being in a relationship.

You have to let yourself find a place where you are happy.

And don't settle for anything less.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Cancer, there are so many people out there in the world, so don't give up if you don't meet the one the first few times you date.

You may have to try and try again.

It's all going to be worth the wait when you find the right person to be with.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Leo, you have to let yourself be open to finding love.

It can be hard to put yourself out there, but it will be worth it when you meet that person that you are going to spend forever with.

You are going to find your eternal happiness.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Virgo, sometimes love can kick you when you are down.

But you have to get back up and try again.

So what that person was not right for you.

The next one may just be the right person for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Libra, your love is effortless.

You just ooze passion.

This is your time to tap into your sensual side and attract the one you are meant to be with.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Scorpio, sometimes innocence can be very hard for you when you try and find love.

You just have to take things at your own pace and be very open to communicating with your partner so they know where you are at.

Just don't close yourself off from your significant other because it's really important to be honest and open.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, take your time when it comes to being in a relationship.

You have to let yourself find love and kindle that fire that you feel for each other.

All you have to do is fall deeper and deeper in love with each other.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Capricorn, sometimes love is hard, but you have to remember why you are together.

You are with each other for a reason, your mind just might be clouded with anger and emotions.

Try and clear your mind so you can think and make reasonable decisions.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Aquarius, life may throw you a curveball of love when you least expect it.

Time will take you forward into a greater sense of love.

You have such a surprise coming for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Pisces, let yourself have the chance to let your guard down with your partner.

Sometimes, all it takes is letting them in and you will fall deeper in love with your significant other.

Being vulnerable will make your love greater than ever.

