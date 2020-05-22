Today's New Moon In Gemini Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 22, 2020

Fresh starts, but some delays are to be expected.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology during the New Gemini Moon on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Moon leaves Taurus to enter Gemini at 9:35 a.m. EST. The New Moon perfects at 1:39 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

Life Path Number 4 in numerology is one of the most determined and steadfast life paths to have, and when it arrives on a day, it's one where you can make tough decisions about your relationships.

Like most couples who find themselves in a crisis, they fester and ponder on what to do.

They question everything and mentally examine if one decision is superior to another.

Similar to a Life Path 4, who is a skilled manager of projects but also people, you might be standing at a crossroads about your own love life.

You might wonder if your lifestyle is what makes it hard to meet the right person.

Or if you're in a relationship, you may be concerned that things are headed in the wrong direction... and does it mean you have to break up.

You might have a great relationship and wonder if you ought to try to make it even better.

During this New Moon in Gemini, many zodiac signs will feel the tension of this particular transit because there are four planets in Gemini.

Venus, the planet of love (along with the North node in Gemini) is retrograde.

Which means it's actually not time to act. The Gemini Sun trines Saturn in Aquarius, also retrograde.

So, structuring our feelings is essential and hard. These are all contrary actions to what a New Moon signifies, which makes this particular weekend hard for many.

It's time to prepare and also to feel out your situation, first, and decide later.

So, how close are you feeling to your partner right now? Do you feel like they are pushing you away?

Have you lost that connection that you have always had? With the Moon in Gemini trining Jupiter the planet of great expanse, this may be really heavy on your heart right now.

If, so, you really need to take action to rebuild your relationship if that's what you both want.

It can be very hard to broach this subject with your partner because you are afraid that you will lose them.

Loss is truly a concern especially while Mercury, the planet of communication square Neptune in Pisces.

Even sending a text, video chatting, or making that morning phone call can feel harder to execute.

But, it's something necessary so that you can get out of this funk, but that's what New Moons are all about — change.

You need that deep connection so when you are drifting apart, it can be hard and some may deny it, and when the New Moon square Mars in Pisces, don't be surprised if angry tears fall. It's normal for everyone when you're human.

The best way to talk to your partner is to cuddle, tell them that you love them, then say you have something you need to talk to them about.

Understand that they might get defensive so you have to be prepared to handle that.

But, it should give you a chance to open up to each other and get through whatever is bothering both of you.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading during the New Moon in Gemini for Friday, May 22, 2020.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Aries, today is a great day to work on your relationship.

You need to get through this situation so that you can find a sense of happiness again when you are with the one you love.

When you are on the same page, it will all be OK.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Taurus, you mean the world to your partner, they just may not be good at conveying it right now.

You can even be doing the same thing as well.

So, instead of getting aggravated with each other, talk and work through it so that you can move on.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Gemini, you and your partner are strong, so you have to talk and let the strength of your relationship guide you.

There is so much love, you are just having a little hiccup right now that can easily be fixed.

So, talk with your partner and let all this petty stuff go.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Cancer, you may be feeling a little lost right now in your relationship and your partner may be pushing you away (or you may be pushing them away).

You just have to consciously make a decision together to stop this and get back to really loving each other again.

Let your love guide you back to being together.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Leo, time will tell what will work best for you in this situation where you are uncomfortable with your partner.

It's tough to talk about, but it will be worth it in the long run.

You will be able to get back to being comfortable with each other again.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Virgo, sometimes having a little moment to yourself as a couple to really connect with each other.

It's important for you to have this time together so that you can feel like you are on the same page.

Your love will be stronger than ever before.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Libra, finding new ways of communication may help you when you are unsure that you are conveying with what you need.

Seriously make a point to let them know what is happening with you and how you feel.

If you are not content in your relationship, odds are that they are not either.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Scorpio, it's time to really clear the air and let some stuff go.

You don't need to be afraid of the future or what the future may hold because you have someone you love standing by your side.

Your love will allow you to overcome all that tries to attack your relationship.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, sometimes you need to let things out so that you can work through your feelings to feel more connected.

Time will tell if you're able to actually let it go and move on.

If you truly love each other, you will move on and feel stronger as a couple than ever.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Capricorn, strong emotions can lead you to feel chaos in your relationship.

It's very important to settle down and not become overwhelmed.

Remember, you are with this person for a reason.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Aquarius, it's understandable that you are frustrated in your relationship.

Talking with your partner and just cuddling may help you work through these feelings.

Sometimes you just need that physical connection so that you can feel better as a whole.

Today's New Moon in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pisces, sometimes you may feel very uncomfortable in your relationship when you are apart or you feel emotionally disconnected.

You may want to try and focus on you so that you can feel more comfortable when you are together.

There is no reason to feel awkward because you love each other.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.