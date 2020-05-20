Today's Sun In Gemini Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Welcome to Gemini Season!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology during the Sun leaving Taurus entering Gemini on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Gemini season begins today at 9:43 a.m. EST. The Moon is in the sign of Taurus.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2 — The Intuitive.

The stubborn Moon in Taurus squares Saturn the teacher, and you can see how certainly, time will tell if your relationship will survive this quarantine time.

You are not the same person that you were before this all happened.

You have changed, and so has your significant other.

During this beginning time of commingling and opening, you have had to start feeling out your relationship all over again.

The Moon in Taurus which encourages comfort will square with Mars in emotional Pisces.

You have to decide whether or not your relationship can weather the storm of changes that have happened over such a short period of time.

The Sun leaves Taurus to enter Gemini today. It's awesome if your relationship does work out, but it's OK if it doesn't. You will survive either way.

Remember, it's important for you to really look at your future in the best possible way.

Something radical can happen with the Moon in Taurus conjunct with Uranus, the planet of miracles in Taurus.

And if it's true love, your relationship will overcome anything that comes into your path.

Above all else, you have to believe in the love you have for each other.

Venus retrograde in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces, which can dissolve any false hopes you may have but bring you to reality. And then you will see how everything will be fine.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Aries, the devil is in the details.

You have to pay attention to the little things because they can change your opinion very quickly about your partner.

But, you have to decide whether or not you can live with these little things or not.

It's a big decision for you to make, but it's important for you to be aware of everything.

And now that you can be together, their little quirks may irritate you more now than ever.

So, you have to decide what you are actually OK with and what you are not.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Taurus, it can be hard to go for long periods of time without your partner because you feel very attached.

It's very important for you to stay in contact and talk with each other more often than not.

This will keep your connection strong and you will feel like nothing has kept you apart when you can get back together.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Gemini, unfortunately, you may not be able to salvage your relationship.

Spending all your time with your significant other can lead to a lot of strife and struggles.

Therefore, you have to fully commit to any decision you make regarding your relationship.

And if it fails, then you can move on to find someone better fitting for you.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Cancer, sometimes you never know what can mysteriously appear in your relationship and if it's an obstacle that you can face together as a strong couple and overcome.

Time will tell if you can overcome your relationship troubles or not.

Always remember that you can move on and you can learn to love again.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Leo, life can throw you curveballs and you have to be strong as a couple so you can face them together.

Relationship troubles are not something you can face alone or expect your partner to handle it alone.

You have to rely on being together and your connection to be able to grow into a new phase of your relationship.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Virgo, when you are left in the dark, you feel alone in your relationship.

You have to be that person your partner willingly turns to talk to.

A relationship does not last when a person does not feel like they can connect and talk with their partner.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Libra, sometimes you have to say goodbye to your relationship to find a better relationship where you are cherished more than ever.

You just need to find someone that balances you out and makes you feel at home.

Above all else, when you are in their arms, you will not want to be anywhere else.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Scorpio, take the time to talk with your partner and decide if your relationship is going to work or not.

Being together relies on both of you, so you both have to be open about your wants, desires, and needs.

If you are not getting those with your current partner, you can make this known and figure out ways to incorporate them into your life more, or it's a good idea to maybe move on.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you spend so much of your time alone that you need to put yourself out there so that you can find someone that you want to share your life with.

Everyone has the dream to grow old with their significant other.

You just have to have the chance to find them.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Capricorn, understandably, you have to work very hard in your relationship to make it equal.

It's easy for you to be overrun in your relationship, so you have to lay down the law.

Remember, you need to stand up for yourself because you are also important in this relationship.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Aquarius, you never know what's going to come around the next corner.

You just have to keep your eyes wide open, which translates into your relationship.

Being aware of everything will make your relationship stronger than ever and it will give you a good idea of what you are dealing with.

Today's Sun in Gemini love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Pisces, sometimes uncertainty can lead to some of the best relationships.

You can grow stronger and really understand each other on a deeper emotional level.

When you do so together, you will feel such a great connection to each other that you have never had with your significant other.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture love, and relationship topics.