Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Monday, May 18, 2020

Have a loving Monday, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon will spend the day in Aries.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

When the Moon is in the sign of Aries, all zodiac signs are quick to act and eager to live in the moment.

The Aries Moon will square Jupiter in Capricorn and it's a vibe that says don't grow too fast or rush to make something that it's not.

Everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes they happen due to acting without thinking.

Sometimes when you feel strongly or are passionate about a person, place or thing, and throw our energy into a relationship without thinking things won't work out.

But sometimes these are errors in judgment, and when situations are uncertain, it can feel like if you take too long you'll miss out, but sometimes that's the time to sit out and wait for the turbulence out.

While the Moon is completing its transit through Aries, we are inclined to act first and think later.

Like a partner who spends years trying to fix a spouse but only to realize they ought to have focused on their own issues instead of like a person who buys their way into friendship only to realize that they were being used, it can take a time to see our own role in misguided actions.

During the Moon in Aries, all zodiac signs will have to be mindful not to take action that eventually leads to nowhere.

Waiting for the more pragmatic energy of a Taurus Moon before doing something that you regret can be better.

During the first part of this week where the Sun leaves Taurus to enter an air sign — Gemini — the Universe calls for a time out and to stop and conserve energy.

It's better to work on coexistence with individuals who are working as hard as you are, and pay attention to if they are trying or not.

Be smart about your energy as you prepare for the Sun in Gemini empowered by a strong retrograde season and an eclipse season, too.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you may feel a strong need to work off some of your pent up energy with fitness.

Keep yourself busy and if you have a partner that is willing to work out with you.

Do something that is both health-oriented and competitive, it will be helpful to you for today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, reflection on the past and how things can change can be helpful for you tomorrow.

You may have missed a sign or situation because you were too close to see what was going on.

But, with a little bit of distance from a problem or situation, the clarity you need is right before your eyes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow, you will be happiest when you express yourself in all its purity.

It can feel challenging to 'be yourself' when you're uncertain how others may receive what they see.

No matter what seems uncertain at this time, lean in on your power of observation and your ability to work dynamically with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you are concerned about work matters or something is weighing on your heart, you could be less patient than usual.

If you are slightly more snappy than others are used to seeing you as giving yourself some grace.

This week, you may be picking up on the changes taking place in your life and others and are still learning how to respond accordingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you've not been home to visit family or friends for a while, try to make an effort to reach out and be in touch, even if it's online.

There are some things that cannot replace the connections you've made in the past.

You may need their positive energy in your life to help encourage you and keep your hopes high.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, when works aren't as effective as you'd hope them to be, try doing something that is sweet and kind instead.

You may find that what you do speaks loudest of all for you.

You may choose to take the high road in an argument, even acting as if you didn't get your feelings hurt in order to avoid more drama with someone you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's human nature to think things and overthink them in the wrong direction.

You may find that you're putting too much pressure on yourself lately and it's time to settle down and stop trying so hard.

You can't always fix someone else's problems by being a good listener.

You can mean well by hearing them out but don't take it personally if the advice you've given remains unfollowed tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, love can be restored and renewed if you work at it.

Your relationship status or the way you see your partner can change tomorrow.

You may have recognized their inner courage or strength in the past but not had the chance to see it in action.

Your partner may also perceive that you're growing stronger as well.

This can reignite the passion you've felt once before and lost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, things can be hard to understand right now, and you may even feel like your luck in love isn't so lucky.

Try to count your blessings and to see things on the brighter side.

What you seem to be going through right now can become a blessing that helps you to find a better way of doing things for yourself, your family, and others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, try not to war within yourself for too long. Changes can be difficult to accept and you could sabotage a good thing before it's had a chance to show it's a benefit.

You may find that a part of you wants things to get better, but another part of you is concerned that going too fast in one direction or too soon can be reckless at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, situations at home or with extended family can feel like they are changing and slightly more chaotic than you would like for them to be.

However, the storms of life take their turn, there is something mysterious to these dynamics that can help you to see how everyone is growing in their own way, including yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may feel a stir in your spirit to try something new.

Perhaps this is a different direction when it comes to how you love others or it could involve the way that you allow people to have access to you.

If you've been putting a lot of energy into socializing and feel like it's time to unplug, take a social media break or just let your voicemail do what it's meant to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.