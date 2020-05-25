Gemini Birthday Solar Return Love Tarot Card Reading Starting May 2020 - May 2021

Enjoy the Solar Return!

Happy birthday, Gemini. Your solar return love tarot card reading is here for starting on your birthday this May 2020 through May 2021.

The Sun will begin the 2020 Gemini season with the North node in retrograde in the sign of Gemini. Mercury, Venus retrograde, and the New Moon arrive on the first weekend of your solar return.

Great things can happen near your birthday, so it is important to know when your Solar Return is because it can have a real impact on you.

How will your solar return effect your zodiac sign from 2020-2021?

The Solar Return occurs when the Sun goes back to exactly where it was when you were born, and this year it's time for you to create something amazing in the area of your career.

RELATED:

There are some misconceptions that it occurs on your birthday which is why some people say “Happy Solar Return” to wish you a happy birthday.

However, sometimes your Solar Return does not coincide with your actual birthday but usually falls at a date close to your birthday.

It is like your astrological birthday in a way! You can find out when it occurs for you by using a free Solar Report chart online.

Once you know your Solar Return, you will know more about what to expect during this time.

For Geminis during this year, you might find yourself connecting to others on a deeper level.

This is the perfect time to really be there for your loved ones and show them how much you care for them.

Your personal relationships are bound to strengthen over the course of this year but you should make sure you are really investing in them.

Not only is this a time to be there for your loved ones but you should also make sure that you are depending on them when you need to.

If you are struggling with anything, then ask for help! Work together and create a strong support system with the people that you love.

They are bound to give you love and support if you express that you need it.

You could even find that you want to put in a lot of energy and work into your relationships over the course of this year.

If you miss your family or friends that live far away, you may be more inclined to pay them a visit.

Not only will you focus on your current relationships but you may meet a lot of new people along the way.

You might even get really close to the new people that come into your life right now and they might stick around for a long time.

Either way, you will learn a lot from your relationships over this year and they will begin to grow even more.

Here is your yearly solar return horoscope for all Gemini zodiac signs, plus a bonus love tarot card reading, per astrology:

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for May 2020

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

In May 2020, you might meet a lot of strange and unique individuals during this time.

There may be someone who catches your eye but they are unlike anyone you have ever met before.

It is likely that they see things from a very fresh perspective and you might not understand them right off the bat.

However, the more you get to know them you might notice that you are more similar than you think.

Chances are, you could actually share similar world views and that will become more clear the more you talk with them.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for June 2020

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

In June 2020, you might start realizing exactly what you want from your next or current relationship.

You may have had a difficult time in a certain relationship in your past and you are finally moving forward from it.

Now, you are starting to see what your past relationships have taught you and you are ready to start fresh in your next partnership.

So, let your baggage stay in the past and be open to love. You know what you want now so don’t settle for less. Ask and you shall receive.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for July 2020

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

In July 2020, you are likely to feel more optimistic when it comes to your love life.

You might have your eye on a special person and are feeling confident to move forward with this individual.

You may even want to make a bold move and let them know how you are feeling.

Don’t be afraid to express your emotions this month because you will be rewarded from it.

Show off your courageous and confident side because it is bound to draw people in.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for August 2020

Tarot Card: The Emperor

In August 2020, someone from your past may come back into your life.

It is possible that things were left unsaid with this individual, so now you have a wonderful opportunity to find closure, and say what you need to.

It is likely that you and this person have grown and changed since you last saw them, so try to appreciate each other for who you are now.

You might even want to give them a chance and welcome them back into your life. Try to turn over a new leaf with them and see what comes of it.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for September 2020

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

In September 2020, you might be having a hard time with your sweetheart. It is possible that you both are misunderstanding each other and quick to disagree with one another.

However, take this time to really put yourself in their shoes and see where they are coming from.

Sometimes it is better to just bite your tongue and agree to disagree. So, if something isn’t worth fighting over, try not to fight over it.

The good news is that your relationship is bound to get stronger once you move past this minor rough patch.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for October 2020

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

In October 2020, you may want to take the next steps in your relationship.

If you have been wanting to make more of a commitment with your partner, then now is the time to do so.

This is a great time to set relationship goals and really make sure you both are on the same page.

Either way, express to your sweetie what you need and want from them moving forward so that you both can have a successful future together.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for November 2020

Tarot Card: The Sun

In November 2020, you could be feeling a little distant and detached from others right now.

It is likely that you feel like your head is up in the clouds and it is hard to keep your feet on the ground.

It is advisable that you take this month to really focus on yourself and take what you need.

If you need some alone time to gather your thoughts, then tell your love interest that you need some space.

This is also a great time to find ways to connect with your feelings, by journaling or working on an art project.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for December 2020

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

In December 2020, your love interest might surprise you right now. It is likely that your sweetie is acting out of character, in a good way.

They might be feeling like they want to change things up and take you on adventurous dates.

All in all, they could just be acting more spontaneous and exciting at the moment.

You are bound to have fun together right now so go with the flow! Who wants to continue doing the same boring thing anyway? Embrace the change of routine.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for January 2021

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

In January 2021, the start of the new year will bring you a new perspective in regards to your love life.

You might have been hard on yourself for the ways your past relationships have gone South.

However, at the moment you will be able to forgive yourself and learn to not have regrets.

You will be able to see that the problems you have gone through have only made you stronger.

So, leave what is not serving you behind. Be open to all the wonderful opportunities coming your way.

Wear your heart on your sleeve and feel the love that comes to you.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for February 2021

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

In February 2021, love is in the air for you! Someone might come into your life and be there to really sweep you off your feet.

If you are already in a committed relationship, your partner may just show you how much they care and love you right now.

Either way, you may begin to fall deeply in love so get ready for an exciting ride.

The person that you are connecting to this month is someone that is going to handle your heart with care, so don’t be afraid to trust them.

They might even be in your life for a long time and it is just getting started!

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for March 2021

Tarot Card: Justice

In March 2021, you could be feeling a tad feisty and cheeky. However, use this time to really think things through before you say them.

Although you might not mean what you say in a negative way, it is likely that those around you might misinterpret you.

Your loved ones might just be a tad sensitive right now and take things personally, so be cautious when you are interacting with them.

Certain comments could get blown out of proportion so just be straightforward and direct when you are expressing yourself.

Gemini Solar Return Love horoscope for April 2021

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

In April 2021, you may have been working incredibly hard towards your goals and aspirations.

On the other hand, you may have been neglecting your friends and social life.

So, take this month to really spend time with your friends and show them how much you care about them.

Be there to support them, check-in with them, and give them love.

It will also feel nice for you to be able to turn your attention away from work and give yourself the break you deserve.

Either way, your friends will appreciate your presence at the moment and they might have really needed it.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.