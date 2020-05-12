Today's Mars In Pisces Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 12, 2020

What's challenging your life right now?

Today's Mars entering Pisces love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon is in Capricorn entering Aquarius at 10:45 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative.

The Sun and the Creative life path number have something unexpected in common — both are ruled by the Hierophant tarot card.

Today, anticipate a strong desire to do something untraditional and to break free from things that you feel are mundane and disinteresting in your life. Mars is leaving Aquarius to enter the dreamy sign of Pisces today.

As the Moon conjuncts Pluto, you could be reacting strongly to forces outside of your control. You may find that you're unable to process all that you are taking in so it requires you to do something creative with your energy.

For lovers, this can mean cooking up a storm in the kitchen while trying to use ingredients that you already have and not make a grocery run for staple items you want but don't feel like getting.

The Moon conjunct Jupiter can bring out the fun side to your personality. Pull out those old adult coloring books and listening to your favorite tunes while unwinding at the end of the day.

Being creative is difficult during times when there are things going on challenging your faith or that make you feel like your voice isn't being heard.

However, creativity is something that lifts the spirit and brings you, heart, to the light.

The Moon leaving the heaviness of Capricorn to enter the sign of Aquarius reminds us all that there is always a benefit to using technology.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mercury, and this can bring back your interest in technology. You might want to play a Word-with-Friends game or test your IQ just for fun.

There are lots of ways to use today's energy! So, have fun.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, you may have had some great times in your relationship, but things have taken a downturn.

You have to make sure your love is something that you focus on to get you through this difficult time.

Everything will be so much better to get things better as a whole soon.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Taurus, understand that things may be tough right now but your love will get you through.

You have so many things on your plate right now it may be overwhelming.

So, take a step back and find your footing to get yourself through the difficult times you are facing.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Gemini, things will be OK.

You have to believe that everything will get better because you are loved.

You will always have the support of your loved ones because their love is unconditional.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Cancer, take each day as they come.

You have the love of someone that loves and cares about you unconditionally.

So you have to take keep your love forefront in any situation that you may face.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Leo, make the right decisions for your relationship.

You have so many things coming your way, so you have to do what's best for you as a couple.

Every day there is something new, but your love will get you through this.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Virgo, you never know what's to come.

It's hard to be in the now when you are worried about the future.

But you cannot live like that.

You have to embrace the present without fear of the future because you have to embrace every moment you have.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Libra, love is hard.

But it's about the give and take.

You have to both benefit equally in a relationship for it to be a success.

So, communicate with your partner and work on what you have to make your relationship better.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Scorpio, in instances that make life difficult can bring you closer together as a couple.

You have to work hard to stay on the same page and communication is the key.

So, take every day one day at a time and just believe in each other.

Everything will work out and you will be stronger as a unit.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Sagittarius, you are the person who shines light into the life of your significant other.

You shine so bright that they cannot ever be sad when they are with you.

Also, you are full of warmth that is comforting and loving that everyone needs.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Capricorn, take action and really put in the effort to make your relationship full of love.

You need to put in the work to have a fulfilling relationship.

Even in hard situations, you need to take the initiative to make your situation comfortable and loving.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Aquarius, you are the world to your soulmate.

You make them feel better and you help them through anything they are facing.

When they are in need, you are always there with love and open arms.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Pisces, time will feel like it's standing still when you are with or meet your significant other.

You will feel a deep connection that you have never felt before.

Also, you feel like you have known this person for forever.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.