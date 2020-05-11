Today's Mercury In Gemini Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 11, 2020

Manage your emotions, today!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology during Mercury entering Gemini on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon is in the sign of Capricorn.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 2 — The Harmonizer.

Self-control is important and it requires a self-management mindset. You may feel something deeply and it sways you to respond in a certain way, but there are times when you have to check yourself.

Triggers in life can naturally cause these knee jerk reactions and they can be alarming at first. But once your feelings are under control, it's a powerful position to be in.

Saturn and Pluto are now retrograde, and this can dredge up lots of deep emotions that you'd like to unload on someone else either by venting or removing yourself from the problem altogether.

These two powerful planets were conjunct all of last year and then when Saturn finally entered Aquarius, their communication breakdown occurred.

Now that these two planets are retrograde, anticipate their movement back into Capricorn to bring with it an energy that you felt in 2019.

Note, that we are still under the Taurean Sun, which brings our attention to matters that relate to The Hierophant tarot card.

The Hierophant card is about traditional structures, institutions — those things that have to do with the law, the political powers that be, and how people respond to the rules of authority.

The Sun has been conjunct with chaotic Uranus in Taurus, too.

The planet Uranus rules Aquarius, which brings our attention to the Star card. The Star card is about spirituality, the occult, looking to your spirit guides and breaking free from structures that feel oppressive.

Intriguing that these powerful energies have played themselves out in unique ways throughout the 2020 Taurus season, which will end on May 19.

This can be both frightful and exciting, which can require you to manage your emotions. You may feel like you have to manage things in your life a different way, and that's completely okay.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 11, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aries, times can be tough but you are strong as ever.

There are so many moments you may not know you have met your soulmate.

You just have to consciously be aware that this special someone is in your life.

When you do, your whole life will shift.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Taurus, it takes some time for you to fall in love.

There are so many opportunities it may feel overwhelming.

You just need to take your time and really get to know them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Gemini, keep your opportunities open because you deserve the best in life.

Don't settle for less just because you want to be with someone.

You want to be with someone that will stick by you for a long time.

You just have to try and make sure you are with someone that you love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Cancer, difficult moments can bring you closer to your loved ones.

There are so many obstacles that have to be faced when you are with someone you love.

You just have to do the best with what you have and as long as you work together, it will all work out.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Leo, time alone can be hard in the long run, especially without your loved ones.

It's all going to turn for the best though because you will soon be able to be back around those that you love.

You will feel complete again.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Virgo, you are going to be drawn to someone's light.

You want to be full of their warmth and you will feel so much happier in their arms.

So, you need this special someone in your life because they draw out the best of you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Libra, you are the light that is going to bring someone out of the darkness.

It's all going to be great in the long run because you get to show them the best of times.

Just remember that everything will be right because you are the happiest in the time you are with this special someone.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Scorpio, you are with someone you want to travel the world with.

There are so many things you want to do together, you just have to take the chance.

It's all going to be a great time for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, you may seem down on your luck right now in the relationship department.

But soon, you are going to have a great turn of events.

It's going to be a fantastic time for your love life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Capricorn, keep a great outlook on life so that you can find someone to spend time with.

In life, there are many reasons to be down and sad, but it doesn't need to affect your love life.

It will all be for the best because having someone in your life will ground you in a way that you need the most.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Aquarius, you have so many opportunities, it's OK to be picky though.

You don't want to just settle, but you want to find the best out there.

You deserve to find the greatest love for you in life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Pisces, when you meet the one, you will feel like time stands still.

It's all going to fall into place at once.

You will be happier than ever before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.