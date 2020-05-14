Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Friday, May 15, 2020

The last Friday for this 2020 Taurus season!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus for one last Friday before this solar season is over. The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Pisces.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The strong Sun in Taurus will harmonize with powerful Pluto in Capricorn tomorrow.

The Moon in Pisces will conjunct with Mars in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and so our emotional reactions are driven by intuition instead of forceful desire or want.

The Moon in Pisces makes us more sensitive and empathetic. So, this provides a supportive benefit to our relationships.

Mars in Pisces can be a frustrating placement for the red planet, and we may feel the rise of this angry energy when Mars hits a square to Jupiter retrograde in the sign of Capricorn.

Jupiter retrograde is reflective and considerate of the changes we need to make in our relationships, beginning with ourselves.

If you've been inclined to ignore your value systems or to ignore your beliefs for the sake of others, you may find that you hit a crossroad on Friday that prompts you to stop and give that type of thinking up.

It's will be a great day to soul-searching. With three planets in retrograde, you may sense these changes strongly and want to respond, but do so in a spiritual manner.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what you sense that you need and not get can stir up frustration.

You could easily be pulled into the blaming game tomorrow, but try to resist the urge to let a scapegoat ease the tension you feel.

Instead, take ownership and do what you can to bring things back into balance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, some days are better for exploring new options.

Tomorrow you may find that you're in the right mood to combat what affects your relationships the most.

You may be intuitive and sensitive to others more than usual.

You might find that you're able to set your stubborn side aside, and for the sake of the team, work a situation that is equally favorable for all involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow, try not to bring work home or to linger longer than necessary at the office.

You may find that work tensions can fester for some time over this weekend if you don't detach when leaving and put whatever can't be solved by the end of the workday.

Channel your energy into a productive workout or walk and focus on the good things you have to look forward to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, avoiding arguments or contentious situations is advisable tomorrow.

You may lack the ability to spare mentally with someone who is manipulative in their ideas.

Try to steer clear of things that stir up your emotions in a negative way or threaten your desire for peace and harmony when working with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, what you love can transform you from what you want to become.

You may find yourself battling an identity issue that resolves only by learning to detach from things and learn to attach to yourself and how you live life with the people you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a sudden turn of events may cause a rift in your feeling or desire to make a conversation or situation work.

You may be hard to convince to do things that you feel aren't necessary and could be less attached to solutions, perhaps focusing on the magnitude of problems that face your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your sense may help you to perceive situations where luck and time aren't well matched.

If you're planning a date or meeting someone and there's lots of obstacles that come up suddenly, take note.

You may be inclined to see things for what they are. If you think that this is a fated sign of things to come, perhaps consider it likely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a call to freedom and a duty to stay put can be the undertone feeling of your day.

You may find that you're caught between what you feel you must do and who you ought to be to satisfy responsibilities.

It can be a tough day for making things work, but with patience and commitment, you have the fortitude to work things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your ability to acquire things and attract people into your life runs strong tomorrow.

You're blessed with good fortune and luck, and it's a great day for taking calculated risks in love and also with money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it might come as a welcome relief that a situation, relationship or plan that you have in motion falls through or doesn't happen as fast as you thought it might.

You might like to take this gentle pause as an opportunity to catch up on other things or do something spontaneous with a person you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, change isn't always the easiest thing to navigate, and sometimes others aren't interested in doing things in a new way.

You may find that you are mentally and emotionally ready for more.

Perhaps you feel guided to move in a new direction with the support of your higher power, but circumstances right now aren't in line with your plans.

Be patient and let things work themselves out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, dreams can be bigger than life tomorrow.

You may have an overall optimistic outlook on your love life and your relationships.

It can be easy for you to see the light at the end of the tunnel and feel emotionally open and expressive with your mate or someone you like.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.