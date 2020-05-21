New Moon In Gemini Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 22-23, 2020

Welcome to a new beginning.

Your New Moon in Gemini during Gemini season horoscope and love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The New Moon in Gemini will occur on Friday, May 22 and last through May 23, 2020 — bringing a new cycle of opportunities for you.

This is an excellent time to pursue your goals and passions.

What does the New Moon in Gemini have in store for your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology?

You will be rewarded for committing to what you love, so put your all into it right now.

With the New Moon in Gemini, you may also want to work on your communication skills and express yourself freely at the moment.

Use the power of the universe to help you connect with others.

Try to have an open mind and listen to what others have to say, even if you initially disagree with their point of view.

It might surprise you that you have the ability to see things from a new perspective if you allow yourself to and are open to it.

You might even learn more about yourself by interacting with the world around you.

The New Moon in Gemini may also help you see what changes you can make in your life.

If there are some areas you need to improve on, then now you will see it with a lot of clarity.

You may be able to see the path that you should be on and what next steps you need to take.

Follow your intuition and let it guide you in the right direction.

When it comes to love and relationships, you may discover that you can easily converse with your love interest and get to know them on a much deeper level.

You could even see them for who they really are, so appreciate it and take advantage of that power right now.

Here's your New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading with astrology horoscope for all zodiac signs starting May 22 - May 23, 2020.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Aries, don’t let a love opportunity slip by! You may have a crush on someone and now is the perfect time to set up a cute date with them.

Although it could be a little bit nerve-wracking, you should make a move and show them you are interested in.

Chances are, they will appreciate how bold you are and be excited to get to know you better.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Taurus, you may have a certain special person on your mind right now.

You could be thinking about them so much that it is almost distracting.

Although it is fun to daydream, try not to forget about living in the present and focusing on things you must get done.

Accomplish your tasks and do what you need to do. This certain someone may even come to you when you least expect it.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Gemini, at times you do not enjoy saying what is on your mind and can be quite guarded.

Right now, it is important to express yourself and speak from your heart.

Talk openly and honestly with your partner even if it seems scary.

Tell them how much you love and care for them.

They will likely express their true and honest feelings right back to you.

Your deep conversation could even bring you both closer together.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Cancer, someone from your past may come back into your life in an unexpected way.

Although, it is important that you don’t push them away too quickly because they have changed a lot in the time that has passed.

Instead, give them a chance and be open to them. They may want to make amends and prove to you that they deserve to be in your life.

You could even learn a lot from them at the moment.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Leo, don’t judge a book by it’s cover at the moment.

Your love interest may show you a completely new side to them and it could take you by surprise.

They may open up to you and show you their softer and more vulnerable side.

They are bound to put their trust in you right now, so show them that you are there for them and care for them.

Your bond may even become stronger right now, so embrace it.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Virgo, you may be having a tough time with your partner at the moment.

Perhaps there was a miscommunication or misunderstanding and now it has become an even bigger issue.

Instead of allowing this problem to keep growing, try to nip it in the bud as soon as you can.

Get to the root of the problem and really discuss what is bothering both of you.

Once you talk it out, you will see that it can easily be solved and you can move on from it.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Libra, you could be feeling like you need to be left alone right now.

Although there is nothing wrong with your partner or relationship, you might simply just need some space.

It is possible that you have a lot on your plate and you need to focus on getting your goals accomplished without distractions.

So, take some time for yourself. However, express this to your partner so they don’t feel left in the dark.

Chances are, they will respect your needs and be there for you when you are ready to spend time with them again.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Strength

Scorpio, you might find that you are feeling very social right now.

You are the kind of person that can get along with anyone when you are feeling like you want to chat, so put yourself out there right now.

Maybe you should think about throwing a social event, like a book club or dinner party!

You can really make people feel connected and provide a fun time for the people you love.

You might even get along with someone that you didn’t see in a romantic way before, but you could see them in a completely new light now.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Sagittarius, you could have a lot on your plate right now and feeling very stressed out.

Instead of getting overwhelmed, try to do the things that you absolutely must do and put the rest on the back burner.

Take your mind off of your stressful responsibilities and spend time with your partner.

Do something relaxing together like watching a good movie or having a nice romantic dinner.

Once you feel calmer than you will be ready to tackle your tasks.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Capricorn, you may be feeling like talking about the deeper things in life right now.

You may want to ask some philosophical questions and try to figure out the meaning of life.

Well, you should have a deep conversation with your love interest because they could bring up excellent points and be able to dig deep with you.

So, don’t just scratch the surface right now. Really look for meaning and truth.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Aquarius, you could be feeling a little blue and sad at the moment.

However, you will enjoy feeling your feelings and connecting with the sadness within.

Maybe you should watch a sad movie or put on a sad playlist with your love interest.

You may be surprised that it actually may make you feel better and it could help you look on the bright side.

Journaling, painting, or writing poetry may also be excellent for you right now. Just do whatever helps you connect to your inner emotions.

New Moon in Gemini love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Pisces, you could be feeling very calm and serene right now.

It is possible that your partner is feeling the opposite and could be feeling a little bit stressed and scattered.

Your calm energy might help center them and bring them peace.

So, spread your positive energy around you and help bring balance to those who need it.

This should be an enjoyable time for you, so soak it up.

