Gemini Season Love Tarot Card Reading, For All Zodiac Signs, May 20-June 20, 2020

Welcome, Gemini season 2020!

Your love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology for Gemini Season which starts on May 20 and will last through June 20, 2020.

With the Sun in Gemini, you might find that you are more inclined to socialize right now!

Gemini season may make you want to express yourself and show the world who you really are.

What will the 2020 Gemini season have in store for love horoscope and your zodiac sign, according to the tarot and astrology?

You may even become more invested in dressing up and changing up your hairstyle during this time.

Although, you may be a little bit more guarded when it comes to showing your emotions and feelings.

Instead, you might prefer showing your feelings through what you are wearing and things of that nature.

You might also feel more curious at this time like you want to learn a little bit of everything.

If you have been wanting to learn a new hobby or take a class, then now is the perfect time to do so.

You could feel like you can soak up information like a sponge and get great enjoyment out of it.

However, you might want to dabble in learning a bunch of different things because you could get easily bored and want to jump from thing to thing.

You may even find yourself wanting to partake in intellectual conversations instead of just meaningless chit-chat.

It also helps that you could be feeling especially social and can probably strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

You most likely will thrive in any social situation right now and could possibly make a lot of new friends.

With the Sun in Gemini, you could be in a very positive mood and tend to see the bright side to situations. This should be an enjoyable and happy time for you, so soak it up.

Here's your Sun in Gemini love tarot card reading with astrology horoscope for all zodiac signs starting May 20 - June 20, 2020.

Gemini season love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Aries, right now is the perfect time to experiment and do things you wouldn’t normally do.

Try your best to get a little bit more out of your comfort zone. When it comes to making connections, put yourself out there, and be a social butterfly.

You are bound to meet some interesting people during this time and you should show them how unique you are also.

Wear that quirky outfit that you have been dying to wear and someone special will think you look magnificent.

Gemini season love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

Taurus, you may notice that you are in a silly and upbeat mood right now.

Well, your love interest could also be in a funny mood so enjoy your time together.

Let your worries melt away, relax, and have a good laugh with your partner.

This should be a happy time for both of you and it is bound to bring you closer together.

You will appreciate each other's presence and an optimistic attitude.

Gemini season love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, you could feel like your sweetheart is too focused on other things.

You could feel like they are neglecting you and not paying enough attention to you.

Instead of letting it get the best of you, know that they are not doing it on purpose.

It is possible that they don’t even realize they are acting like that and their mind is a little focused on other things.

You should take this time to focus on yourself and maybe get things done that you have been putting off.

Soon enough, they will show you how much they care for you.

Gemini season love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Cancer, it is possible that you have been looking for some answers in your relationship.

Well, right now you may gain a lot of insight and clarity regarding your partnership.

Perhaps the answers to your questions have been right in front of you all along.

Now that you have more information, you will know exactly how to proceed and what next step to take.

Most importantly, follow your gut and do what is best for you.

Gemini season love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Leo, love is in the air for you! You might have had your eye on a special someone for a while now.

Perhaps you didn’t even think they noticed you or felt the same way.

However, they are beginning to drop hints and show you that they are interested in.

So, be open to them and get ready for a fun time.

Go on a date with them and you might notice that your conversation flows.

You both have excellent chemistry together and you could feel a spark!

Gemini season love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Virgo, you may have been feeling a little sad as of recently.

It simply might feel like you can’t look on the bright side and there is a dark cloud looming over you.

Find comfort in knowing that this feeling will pass soon.

Pay attention to the people around you that are checking in and telling you how much they care for you.

There could be a certain person that keeps trying to put a smile on your face.

You may have overlooked this special person in the past but they might bring a lot of joy into your life.

Gemini season love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Libra, you could be feeling like you should do what others are doing right now.

You might be inclined to just conform and be a follower. However, you will be greatly rewarded if you decide to be a leader instead.

Although it could be a little difficult for you, try to take the reins and inspire others to do what you are doing.

You could even inspire someone special and they could admire you very much for being so brave and bold.

Gemini season love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Scorpio, you might meet someone very strange and weird right now.

You might want to make snap judgments of them and brush them off.

However, give them a chance to show them who they really are underneath their unique exterior.

You might find that they are very similar to you and could even help you embrace your own individuality.

You could possibly even fall for them, so don’t be quick to write them off.

Gemini season love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Death

Sagittarius, you could be feeling like your love interest has been acting very strange recently.

They may be acting a little clingy and seeking a lot of attention from you.

Although it might get under your skin, try to understand why they are acting in this way.

Perhaps they like you so much that they just don’t want to lose you.

So, appreciate their efforts and give them the attention they need right now. Show them that you are there for them.

Gemini season love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Star

Capricorn, you may be feeling like you know what is best and that everyone should listen to you at the moment.

However, you may be acting like a know-it-all especially towards your love interest.

Sometimes it is important for people to learn things by making their own mistakes, so let your partner do what they think is right.

If you are too overbearing and controlling, you might end up pushing them away or making them upset.

Gemini season love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Aquarius, you might have your eyes set on someone that is a bit of a rebel.

You might be thinking about them a lot but feel like you shouldn’t.

However, they might have a certain softness underneath their strong surface.

You might discover that they are actually a lot better for you then you might think.

So maybe you should go on a date with them and see if you can get them to open up to you more.

You might find that they are actually very sweet and kinder than they come off.

But they just tend to keep their walls up because they are scared of getting hurt.

Gemini season love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Pisces, you could be looking to have loads of fun right now.

It is possible that you have been in a bad mood and want to change it around.

So, go to a social gathering and hang out with fun people that are sure to change your mood.

You could meet someone that needs the exact same thing and you both could help each other a lot.

Be the social butterfly you are and get a little silly.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.