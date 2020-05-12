Jupiter Retrograde In Capricorn, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 14 to September 12th, 2020

Be kind and always do the right thing!

Your Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love horoscopes and astrology predictions are here for May 14-September 12, 2020, for all zodiac signs with a love tarot card reading, too.

With Jupiter retrograde, you will probably be more concerned with things that are outside of your day-to-day.

How will Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn impact your horoscope, according to astrology?

All zodiac signs will see a change in their luck when it comes to love, and since Jupiter is currently in the sign of its detriment, some horoscopes might be impacted in very odd ways.

First off, Jupiter rules over philosophy, religion, law, publishing, and long-distance travel.

You could notice that you are feeling unusual or off, but likely in a way that relates to one of these big topics.

Don’t be surprised if you start getting stressed out and begin to mull over important philosophical questions.

On the other hand, this Jupiter Retrograde in Capricorn won’t be as intense as other retrogrades so you don’t have to stress out too much.

Just be aware that Jupiter retrograde can bring issues concerning social expectation to the surface.

Most likely you will be more concerned about the bigger issues instead of your individual problems and needs.

You can use this time to really focus on doing the right thing, so if you have been wanting to do some volunteer work then you should do it.

When it comes to your relationships, you will likely see the bigger picture and be able to see how to lay the foundation for a good partnership.

Whether you are single or in a committed relationship, you will be inclined to be with someone who brings out the best in you!

Here's your love tarot card reading for Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn starting May 14 through September 12, 2020, by zodiac sign:

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Wheel of Fortune

Aries, you could be a little bit clouded in how you are looking at your current relationship.

You could be looking at it through rose-colored glasses and putting your love interest on a pedestal.

It is important that you try to see it for what it is.

Once you see the truth in your relationship, you might discover that it is even greater than you imagined.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Taurus, at times you can find love in the strangest of ways. Right now, someone may enter your life and it seems like it is completely out of the blue and coming out of left field. However, sometimes you find love when you least expect it. So, be open to new opportunities and welcome love in. Also, don’t judge a book by its cover because this special person may be unique, but in the best way.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Gemini, you may want to switch things up and make a change right now.

You are one that usually tends to stay in your comfort zone, but right now you could feel inclined to burst out of it.

So, do something spontaneous like dye your hair or try out a new style of fashion.

Show off what makes you original and your love interest is bound to enjoy your confidence and fun vibe.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Cancer, you might notice that there are some bumps in your relationship at the moment.

Perhaps you both are having trouble seeing things from the other person's perspective.

Instead of letting it get the best of your relationship, try to appreciate each other for your different ways of looking at things.

Sometimes it is necessary to simply agree to disagree.

Your relationship could become a lot stronger once you begin to really appreciate what sets you apart.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Leo, you may be feeling like your partner is not paying too much attention to you right now.

However, they may be dealing with something difficult to handle and it could be putting them in a bad mood.

So, find comfort in knowing that it isn’t personal and try to show them that you are there for them if they need you.

Chances are, they will open up to you once they feel ready to share.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The World

Virgo, you could be getting ready to go on a first date with someone new.

Perhaps they have caught your eye for a while and you are excited to finally get to know them more.

As you connect to them more and more, you may notice that the conversation flows almost effortlessly.

In fact, it could even feel like you have known them your whole life.

So, enjoy learning about them because they might stick around for a while.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Libra, you could be able to see the truth about some small things in your relationship at the moment.

When first trying to make an impression, your partner may have been exaggerating the truth or sharing tiny white lies to get you to see them in the best light.

Now that you have gotten to know them much better, you could be noticing they were pretending a little bit.

Show them compassion and kindness right now so they know that you aren’t mad at them for it.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Scorpio, you may be in a very romantic and passionate mood right now.

So, maybe you should start planning some sweet dates for your love interest.

Spoil them with a home cooked meal or give them a thoughtful gift.

They will likely be feeling the passion as well, so enjoy each other's company.

Show them how much you love and care for them.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Sagittarius, you have been working very hard recently.

Although, you should try your best to make time for your friends right now.

You may have not been giving them the attention they deserve, so check in on them and tell them they are in your thoughts.

They are bound to appreciate your kind gesture and it will brighten up their day.

One of your friends may even be going through a difficult time and they will love knowing you are there for them.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Capricorn, someone close to you may begin to give you their opinion on your relationship.

However, you don’t have to consider their perspective if you don’t want to. Instead, trust your gut and your partnership.

Although, you should know that this particular person is only sharing their opinion because they care about you and want what is best for you.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, you could find yourself a little scatter brained and all over the place right now.

You could also feel forgetful and like you keep losing track of time.

Be sure to write down all of your appointments so that you don’t miss anything.

While you are at it, keep track of your dates so that you don’t miss out on a romantic evening with your sweetie.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Pisces, you may be feeling easily annoyed and irritated at the moment.

It just seems like any comment could set you off.

So, try to control your temper in front of your sweetheart because you don’t want to react in a way that you can’t take back.

Simply just explain to them how you are feeling and they will be mindful of it.

Once you take time to really settle down, you’ll feel a lot better.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.