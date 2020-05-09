Venus Retrograde In Gemini Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 13 to June 25, 2020

You could learn a lot in your love life right now!

Your Venus retrograde tarot card reading is here with a love prediction for your zodiac sign starting May 13 lasting through June 25, 2020.

How will Venus retrograde affect your zodiac sign's love horoscope, according to astrology?

With Venus Retrograde in Gemini from May 13 to June 25, 2020, your love life may become a lot more interesting!

First off, Venus rules love, romance, pleasure, and beauty.

When Venus goes retrograde, certain things in your love life will come to the surface and you will have to face them head on.

It is a time to reflect on your relationship and make sure that you are getting what you need out of it.

If you are single and getting into a new romance, then an important life lesson may come with it.

If you are in a committed relationship but have not been very faithful to your partner, or vice versa, then the truth will come out right now.

Also, some past partners or past issues may complicate your current relationship.

These issues may arise because it is important that you deal with them so that you can move forward in a healthier way.

This is a great time to finally face things that have been holding you back.

Either way, you might see your partner or relationship through rose-colored glasses so try your best to see things for how they truly are.

Utilize the Gemini energy to really dig deep and find the truth to situations.

There may be moments during this Venus Retrograde, that you will see clarity and have strong intuitions, since it is in Gemini.

Here's your zodiac sign's love tarot card reading for Venus retrograde starting May 13 through June 25, 2020, per astrology:

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

Aries, you may notice that you are drawn to someone you don’t completely understand yet.

It is possible that they have a unique perspective and see the world in a very different way.

Regardless, you are very drawn to them and want to learn more.

It is best to give them a chance, try to get to know them, and you are bound to understand more about them.

Your differences could even strengthen your bond.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Taurus, your thoughts could be a little scattered and it is making it difficult to express yourself.

With your mind all over the place, some miscommunications and misunderstanding could occur in your current partnership right now.

However, try your best to say what is on your mind in a clear and honest way.

Chances are, your love interest will understand you more than you think so put your best foot forward.

Work towards clearing up the minor misunderstandings so they don’t get blown out of context.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Gemini, you may be feeling more social and chatty than you usually are.

Use this energy to get to know new people and get more involved with social activities.

You are bound to meet a lot of people that you would not normally mingle with otherwise.

These new people may be very fun and interesting.

You could even meet someone new that catches your eye, so don’t be afraid to really put yourself out there right now.

You have wonderfully magnetic energy so use it to your advantage.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Cancer, you might be getting weird mixed signals from your love interest right now.

It simply seems as if they go from hot one minute to cold the next.

However, don’t read into it too much because they may not even realize they are doing this.

Instead, just try to live in the present and enjoy your time with one another.

Focus on showing them how much you care about them and they are bound to return their good energy back.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Leo, you could have been thinking about someone special but haven’t talked to them too much yet. Perhaps you have been staring at them from afar but now it is the time to finally make a move. So, strike up a conversation and show them you are interested in them. Chances are, they are open to getting to know you more and will be glad you approached them. Instead of being hesitant, take matters into your own hands and you will be rewarded for it.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Virgo, you might be feeling like you need some time to focus on yourself right now.

Although you don’t want your partner feeling neglected, it would do you good to take the space you need at the moment.

Instead of running off to be by yourself, make sure that you tell your love interest so they don’t take it the wrong way.

Most likely, they will be happy that you communicated openly and will respect your space.

Just take the time to reconnect with your inner self and find some peace.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Libra, you may gain some clarity and insight when it comes to your current relationship right now.

You have probably been searching for some truths in regards to your partnership and now things will become more clear.

The truth might come to you in a very unique way so be open and receptive at the moment.

Try to pay attention to your dreams and subconscious because they may be trying to tell you something.

Perhaps the answers you have been looking for have been in front of you the whole time.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Scorpio, love is in the all around you right now. You might find yourself enjoying yourself and in a very happy mood during this time.

You are bound to connect with some wonderful friends and love interests that will give you love right back.

You may feel excited and wishing to share your good mood and positive energy to those around you, so do it.

Spread all the love you are feeling and wear your heart on your sleeve. This is going to be a great time for you, so enjoy it.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Sagittarius, you tend to be intense sometimes when it comes to showing your love interest how much you like them.

However, your intensity and power might make your partner feel a little hesitant and apprehensive right now.

Maybe you should try a subtle and softer approach. You can still show them how much you like them, but you don’t necessarily have to lay it on thick.

Be kind and show them your more vulnerable and sensitive side. They will open up to you when you are welcoming and comforting towards them.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Capricorn, it is possible that you have been spending too much time with your sweetheart and might need to take a breath.

There are things that you and your partner both need to work on when it comes to your career, so take the space to do that.

Try to find the right balance between your relationship and your aspirations.

Chances are, your relationship will become a lot stronger once you do so.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Aquarius, your friends or someone close to you might offer up their opinions on your relationship right now.

However, you don’t have to listen to their opinions if you did not ask for them.

Perhaps they are projecting their own fears and insecurities onto your relationship.

So, take it with a grain of salt and rely on your intuition instead.

Trust in your own judgement of your relationship.

Venus retrograde love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Pisces, you may have been yearning for a romantic date, so plan one with your partner.

At times you are not a fan of things that are traditional or conventional, so make a date that is unique and fun.

Maybe you and your partner can build a blanket fort and watch some funny cartoon.

Either way, do something that is romantic as well as exciting.

You might want to tap into that silly side of you so get ready to joke around and have a laugh.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.