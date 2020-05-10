Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 10, 2020

May 10, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 10:45 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon sextiles Mars, and this can kick up our desire to compete with others.

The Taurus Sun will sextile Neptune in Pisces today. It's a great day for hanging out at home to make a family video, to work on the creative side of a business or to write a poem or some fiction.

The Sun is in conjunction with Mercury in Taurus, and this is a wonderful time for playing music or doing art.

The Sun in a trine with Pluto brings out hidden opportunities.

So, if you're looking for a job and have not had success with online searches, don't let the day go by without hunting for career opportunities.

The trine between the Sun and Jupiter can expand challenges but it can also present a variety of new opportunities for people who are determined to find them.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your ability to acquire more resources are high for you today.

Now is a good time to get creative and to review your skills.

Writing, social media, web creation, or working on an online relationship or joining a think tank community are all favorable choices to make today.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the power of illusion can help you to let loose and reduce stress.

Tonight indulge yourself in a movie binge and unplug from online.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you've ever been interested in studying astrology or the occult, today's a good day to learn.

Watch videos on astrology or pull out your tarot cards and books to challenge yourself to learn more.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a romantic or sentimental relationship can come to a close.

You may be ready to experience more or to make new friends at this time.

You may experience a revival in your relationships that helps to complete a chapter in your social life.

You could meet someone new soon that helps you to see things you missed.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, avoid taking on more than you can handle.

You may be experiencing a lot of opportunities coming your way.

Guard your time to keep you from feeling overwhelmed and unable to accomplish it all.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, take a break and explore a little fantasy or feed your imagination.

Do something creative, and perhaps, think of a holiday you love.

Maybe plan your upcoming costume for Halloween or start planning your holiday shopping.

Watch a movie you've seen already but have memorized the main lines and enjoy time with your family or friends.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there are things that you have an opportunity to make a great impression on others.

You may find that you're able to ease or restore peace to complicated relationships that may have been problematic for you in the past.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's a great day for you to explore your community and to visit areas that you love.

A simple drive around town or to the beach or park can become a refreshing change for you.

Do things that help you to restore your peace of mind.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a great day to put your feelers out for a job or to search for opportunities to get work in an area you're interested in.

You may have a chance to speak with someone in authority who can give you advice on what you're trying to accomplish.

If you don't have a mentor, this week, start to look for a coach to help you work on a strategy to achieve your goals.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's wonderful for you to claim a goal and attain it.

Your ambitious nature is strong and you are able to communicate your goals well with others, perhaps even getting the support of a friend you need.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, things transition and change unexpectedly but this can be the push forward you needed but didn't take for yourself.

You may be thinking reflectively, and if this does happen, honor it. Spend time, not regretting what you can't change, but embracing what you can.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be sure to take a stand for what it is that you need.

You may find your competitive side come out, perhaps surprising others.

You may find yourself in a position to show strength in an area you're not accustomed to doing.

But don't let your concern fester more than necessary, instead be a person of action.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

