Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 8, 2020

Changes are hard but you can do it.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, May 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus for one more week! The Moon in Scorpio enters the sign of Sagittarius at 3:18 a.m. EST.

What do Friday's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs today?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

The Powerhouse understands how hardships can make you feel as though things will never change.

In fact, people born with an 8 Life Path Number have experienced loss that causes deep sadness, and perhaps depression.

Martha Stewart is an 8. She built an empire, then due to a poor decision, entered a dark chapter of her life and overcame it.

If you asked her, she may say that depression is a thing that can happen to anyone no matter what their social status is.

When you feel discouraged about change it is something that follows you into relationships and everything you do.

With the Full Moon in Scorpio bringing powerful, transformative energy to all zodiac signs, life can feel hard. Mercury squared Mars and now, it's time to face the truth about why we feel frustrated and angry. However, you don't have to let it keep you down though.

Every day is about getting up and not letting your depression keep you down.

As the north and south nodes now spend time in the freedom signs of Sagittarius and Gemini, you can separate from the emotional aspects of this tough time and come up with solutions.

Always remember that you are the one that can overcome your negative emotions, and Venus retrograde which begins next week, will support those choices.

You are the one that can make changes. You don't have to hide this side of yourself anymore. Embrace who you are and plan accordingly.

Never fear asking for help either because there are so many people out there that would jump at the chance to help you.

So, on your really bad days, don't be scared to ask someone for help.

We all need someone in our corner to get through.

And all you need to focus on is staying strong and letting yourself feel everything you are feeling.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, May 8, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Aries, if no one has told you lately, you are loved.

It can be hard to go on with your everyday life if you don't feel as if you are appreciated in life.

So, instead of getting irritated about it, take some time to focus your love so their love is given freely to you in return.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Taurus, sometimes the best ways to love are found in the most creative ways.

You have to try to build a relationship based on love and kindness.

Nothing will keep you from being with your soulmate.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Gemini, sometimes the best love you can find is the simplest.

Relationships don't have to be complex, you can still have a fulfilling relationship without all the added extra baggage.

You first have to let your past go so that you can move forward.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Cancer, time is something that can stand still when you meet that person that you cannot live without.

You will feel everything fall into place and everything will feel right in the world.

Sometimes you don't even need time to fall into your relationship, because you loved them from the first second you met.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Leo, sometimes you don't know who you are getting into a relationship with.

And relationships can take time to evolve into love.

So, you just have to let yourself feel the emotions that are deeply connected between you and your partner.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Virgo, time flies when you are having fun.

So, it's OK to slow things down in your relationship because you find that things are going too fast.

You just have to trust your judgment and let yourself be free.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Libra, you may be feeling the deep maternal desire to push your relationship faster than you are actually willing to go.

You have to proceed as you feel comfortable, not because you feel your biological clock ticking.

When you are ready for the next steps, you will know deep down in your soul.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Scorpio, remember, you have worked super hard at making your relationship work.

But, if it has not, then you may want to consider moving on.

It's OK if you choose to because there is someone better for you out there and you don't want to be stuck in a loveless relationship if you don't have to.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Sagittarius, true love can be hard to find.

Some days you believe that your soulmate is riding a turtle through the desert to get to you.

Remember, the best love you will find in life is going to be through waiting.

So, don't lose your dream because you deserve all the happiness in the world.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Capricorn, always remember that love is hard, but you chose to spend your life with this person.

So, you may have to do things you don't normally do, but that does not mean to cater to him for long periods of time because your feelings and desires matter also.

So, take up a strong backbone and shock him by actually talking back.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Aquarius, who knows where life is going to lead us but it's going to be well worth the wait.

You must have patience when you don't really know where your relationship is going to go next.

So, take a step back, evaluate, and even talk to your partner so that you can both resolve each other's feelings of inadequacy.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Pisces, some of the best relationship goals you can have are those where you talk about everything.

Some days you just have to talk and get it out.

Share with your partner and settle things together so that you can be stronger as a unit.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.