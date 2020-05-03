Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 3, 2020

Enjoy your Sunday, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon is in the sign of Virgo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Patience for others will help you make it through the day, and you may have more in you than you realize.

A Virgo Moon can be hyper critical, and so when she forms a square with playful Venus in Gemini, all zodiac signs can experience a break in their harmony with others.

The Virgo Moon brings an energy that's pensive, thoughtful, and structured.

Patterns are noted, and it's easy to make things better if others are willing to agree.

However, it can be easy to think that a non-serious approach to today's responsibilities is out-of-bounds, as the Moon will also square dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

For all zodiac signs, it's a good idea to be mindful that everyone has their own way of handling the day's business.

Having an outlook that's broadly accepting can be a powerful way to build relationships thanks to the trine aspect shared between Pluto retrograde and the Moon.

Whether or not you're religious, the Moon's trine with benevolent Jupiter reminds us all that sometimes you just have to leave people's shortcomings to the Universe to judge.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with Mars preparing to enter Pisces, you're more spiritual and intuitive than usual.

Make the most of every situation you face. Loses may be on your mind today, so give yourself permission to grieve.

While you can't go back in time to reverse things that affected you beyond your control.

You can become stronger, wiser, and more resilient using the lessons you've learned.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the investment of your time can be hard for you to make today.

Turn to friends and delegate tasks that give them joy.

Perhaps money if you have been blessed with the ability to pay for the services they do for you.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, partnerships, and work are important to attend to today.

You may be more important in the life of a person who depends on you emotionally than you realize.

This can mean your commitment to work is not only invaluable to you, but to the overarching theme playing out in your life.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, learn from the examples and experiences of others.

Be a person who is observant today.

Dig into history or trends to add to your knowledge and to help you regain the insight you enjoy having.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, be resourceful. It's time to think about money.

Reach out to partners or associates who work in your industry.

Tap into the energy of the professionals in your industry.

Hear new ideas to get information that helps to position you in a favorable light.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, compromise is a theme for today.

Work with others, however, try to not be overly critical of others.

Resist the need to be 'right' if you can, especially if it divides a normally close relationship.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, be careful to avoid placing value on what can be lost.

See beyond the objects you own and reconsider your greatest time spent on relationships that are fulfilling.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today you shine. What you apply your energy to do will be easy for you to accomplish.

Anticipate making sharp decisions that are difficult on the surface but instinct tells you a cut-off from your life must be done.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your ability to lead is strengthening.

Don't let the past or experiences with parental figures make you doubt your capabilities today.

You have dreams and they are fitting for your role in life.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, let others shine. You can make someone's day by bringing out their best side and adding value by sharing your most favorable opinions.

Your kind words are needed to make someone's day.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, buy something for yourself. Invest in art, a home decor item.

Spruce up your home and give flair to an understated area of your home.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, embrace hope. Today, you'll be motivated by love.

Release people from your judgment.

Everyone makes mistakes and the forgiveness you give is a gift to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.