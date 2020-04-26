Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For April 27 - May 3, 2020

Keep doing the best you can.

We're looking at the huge need to reach out and touch, and being that we're somewhat compromised in this desire, we're going to be doing a whole lot of online communicating instead. It's a good week and we should all be open to both change and positivity.

Good news is coming, though it may come in surprise packages. At least, that's what your weekly love horoscope and tarot card reading for April 27th to May 3rd, 2020 is about.

The urge to spend money is going to rev us up, and if you're sitting on some extra cash, you're probably going to be spending it randomly, just to feel alive again. The cards say: hold off! Don't go too crazy.

Lastly, we're all sort of rolling with the times now. We're getting used to the new ways and it's not as frightening as it was a few weeks ago. Remain vigilant and keep staying at home, and keep in mind that this isn't forever; so far, we're doing the best we can.

What's coming for your zodiac sign this week? Let's look at the Tarot cards and astrology.

Aries: Queen of Wands

This card represents you; it's your intelligence, your ability to make the right decisions. And you do make the right choice this week. Your friends and family trust you, and that means you have to be responsible for what you say and do.

People look up to you, so do the right thing by them. In love, you can expect respect and kindness coming your way.

Taurus: 10 of Pentacles

You must be one of those work-at-home people who just got a raise, if that's even possible, because it's a good week for you in money, Taurus.

If you're an essential worker, then your efforts will be appreciated. You'll feel it. In love, you might receive a super nice gift, or you might be treated by your loved one to something insanely fun, something that can be bought online.

Gemini: Page of Wands

This card represents you. Your childish side will show this week, and you will be feeling quite playful.

You've had enough of the doldrums and you're in the mood to bring out your hysterically funny side. Those who know you will be pleased to hear from you, and if you have a partner, they will be pleasantly surprised to see you back in happy form.

Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

You're not only doing all the right things this week, Cancer — you're being productive and bringing in the money, too. Nothing's stopped your creativity and that shows in the way you take care of your family and friends.

Expect to make food, bake cakes or breads, and get into some smart indulging. Those who love you will show you plenty of support this week.

Leo: 4 of Cups, Reversed

You're getting to that place where you and your partner are on each other's nerves. It's kind of what's going on with everyone these days.

Don't worry — things will smooth themselves out. You're strong enough to cope with the tension, and the love that is already in your life is going nowhere.

You're safe and sound in your relationship, it's just under a little more pressure than usual. You'll make it!

Virgo: 6 of Swords, Reversed

In love, it's a similar situation to that of Leo: you and your mate might take stabs at each other this week. Try to hold off on being too insulting; you don't want to hurt anyone and you certainly don't want to be hurt.

If you can keep the drama down, you'll be able to let the anxiety blow away. So, it's about controlling your desire to take pot shots at the person you love. Just remember: they love you, too.

Libra: King of Pentacles

This card represents you. And that means it's a good, solid week where you feel good about life despite the obstacles you've been facing.

You don't let things get you down — that's a Libra trait, and the people in your life are depending on your straightforward, intelligent support. You're good to the people in your life, so expect to be thanked for your own efforts.

Scorpio: 4 of Swords, Reversed

You may find that your patience is a little short this week, Scorpio. You might even snap at someone who is just not in the mood to be snapped at. It's okay because the moods and attitudes will cool down by Thursday.

But you're going to feel particularly on edge in love and in life. Hang tough. It's just about getting through it, and you will. You're smart enough to know that whatever is eating you will pass.

Sagittarius: 6 of Pentacles, Reversed

Expect some trouble in the home this week, Sagittarius. Nothing major, but we're looking at something like a plumbing issue or a broken appliance.

You may think everything in the world is falling on your head, but you'd be wrong. It's just a little upset and it won't hurt anyone or anything. Take a break with a friend online and have a heart to heart to make yourself feel better.

Capricorn: 3 of Pentacles

You never stopped working hard to keep things going, and that includes your relationship and home life. While your efforts haven't been paying off as they might have only a few months ago, they're still what's keeping things going.

You're a necessary part of the upkeep of your home, and everything you do is appreciated and valuable.

Aquarius: 9 of Swords, Reversed

You have now established your new way of life and it's finally taken root. You're not in the mood for love, and you're not in the mood for small talk.

This week, it's all about work and striving to make things good in your home. If you have access to the outdoors and can grow a garden, this is a great time to plant seeds. Go stab some soil with a spade!

Pisces: 2 of Swords

Once again, it's big decision time. As if you haven't had enough of those so far this year, right? Well, this time it's going to have something to do with kids and money.

You're going to choose whether or not to invest in something having to do with the kids in your life, and if there are no kids, then consider your choice to be a monetary one. Look to May 2nd for the outcome of this choice.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.