Mercury In Taurus Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Monday, April 27, 2020

Mercury enters Taurus on Monday!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19, and the Moon is in Gemini entering Cancer at 1:28 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Moon will leave Gemini and enter the family-oriented zodiac sign of Cancer. Mercury leaves Aries and enters Taurus at 3:52 p.m. EST.

Mercury in Aries is assertive and bold, but in Taurus, it takes on a more relaxed nature and is pensive and thoughtful.

After a weekend of possibly taking in too much information, it's time to rest your body and mind and do some nesting instead.

You have been reading an abundance of news clips, TikTok videos while trying not to overeat.

So, as the Moon shifts gears tomorrow a nice change of pace can allow your zodiac sign some time to recoup from indulging too hard.

The Moon in Cancer is known for its moody temperament but it's also supercharged energy for loving others from a deep place that's unconditional and abiding.

The Moon is home in the zodiac sign of Cancer. Cancer is where the truest attributes of the Moon are expressed, naturally without force or manipulation.

Tomorrow's Moon energy can help you to work out some self-love goals.

Of course, there's always room for self-improvement, a way to improve your diet, to make exercise fun and practical.

With the Sun in Taurus conjunct Uranus, globally and collectively food and health are forcefully intertwined with the current pandemic.

It's begging for us all to make important life changes that are manageable solutions to how we acquire the things that we need. It's urging us to go digital when we can and to turn to our communities for the things that we need.

This can all change in our social contracts — the way we think about others and our relationship to self.

Tomorrow, Mercury in Aries harmonizes with the Cancer Moon, just a few hours before shifting gears and entering the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Taurus season is now full swing with the Sun, Uranus, and Mercury in the second solar house.

Love is here, but it's saying to get earthy, keep both feet on the ground, invent a new life for yourself, and be innovative.

Your wellness and self-care depend on you doing things that are best for yourself and the people that you love the most.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, make more room for family time. Do some nesting activities that allow you to recenter your thoughts on what matters most in your life.

Having a clear picture of why you do things and how they involve your loved ones will help you to see your life's big why clearly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, even if you're not a writer, do something that involves words.

Journal, read, or go for a long drive to clear your thoughts.

There may be some things that you need to process mentally, and taking time to focus on those matters will do you some good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow, take inventory of your 'haves' and not your 'have nots'.

You may have more than just money to count towards your personal wealth.

A skill. A relationship. A lifestyle. Your personal attributes.

Things that you often don't take into account beyond your bank account are all valuable. Take inventory of you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, set worry aside for the day.

You have a compassionate spirit and a soft heart, so tomorrow tend to your spirit.

Things can be tough for you to process right now, even though you have been putting a good front with a smile on your face.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tomorrow, lost causes can become apparent to you, and you may decide that it's high time to leave people to their own devices.

You can only help a person as much as they are willing to receive your advice and support, but today, you may decide that it's best to focus on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow, friendships that have been a fulfilling part of your life become a central theme.

You may notice the work that needs to be done to solidify your relationships.

You may also notice how people view you in comparison to how you imagined that they thought of you, which can be enlightening.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, there are certain things that you may not understand how things work.

You may even wonder why you can't just escape from it all and find someplace safe to rest your mind.

Life really is a beautiful adventure, and sometimes these moments help you to change your point of view about love and your purpose.

During moments of confusion, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.

However, take a step back tomorrow, and analyze your feelings and what you think you'd like to change once the overall situation improves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the way you think and feel can be transformed into something totally unexpected after this pandemic concludes.

Have old journals? Dig into them and see how much you've matured over the years?

Never journaled? Start now so you can look back at this time and observe the way your experiences transformed you into a better person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow, look over areas of your life that you feel are essential to your family and your personal existence.

Resources, items that you share with others, and even planning for the future are all areas to focus on.

You may not know how to make the most of what you have right now, so consult with a family member or friend who may have done a great job in organizing their own resources to get advice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your love life may go through a growth cycle, and you will want to be ready for the changes that you experience.

Sometimes when people and things are changing, it takes time to find your balance again. Give grace. It goes a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, stress can start early in the day when you allow others to have more control of your time than you should.

Reclaim your mental space. Even if it's hard to stay focused on what your choices are and what you control, challenge your fears and put them in their place. You own you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, create your own joy. You may feel tired or bored with being at home, but there's still room to create your own joy in life.

Set a goal for one thing that you can do to bring some form of happiness into your day. Think positively and aim high.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.