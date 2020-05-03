Full Moon In Scorpio Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From May 4 - 10, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings, and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of May 4 - May 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The week begins with the Moon in Libra and ends in Capricorn.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The Full Moon in Scorpio takes place this week — and it's bound to be full of love and happiness!

If you are in a relationship, you may notice that it is feeling very steady and constant at the moment.

You may find comfort and safety in your partner right now. If you have been wanting to take the next step in your relationship, you may discover that you are ready to do so.

If you are searching for a special someone, then you might meet someone that wants to sweep you off your feet.

Regardless, you may feel more willing and emotionally ready for a long-lasting relationship.

You might realize that you have learned a lot about yourself recently and are ready to apply it to a relationship.

Either way, this is a time for great growth and development so invest wisely and see what the world has to offer.

How does this week's Moon affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

The week begins with the moon in Libra. Use the Libra energy to focus on what you can get accomplished right now.

If you feel like there are certain aspects of your life that are a tad messy, then start tidying up!

If you have some problems that need to be dealt with, then face them head-on. You may feel ready for anything right now, so bring it on. May the fourth be with you.

On Wednesday, the Moon enters Scorpio. It is possible that you may feel everything very intensely right now. Your emotions could be heightened.

How does this week's Full Moon in Scorpio affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

On Thursday, there is a Full Moon in Scorpio.

With the full moon, you will be feeling very energized and passionate.

Any feelings you have maybe felt tenfold. Utilize this Full Moon to express your feelings and get rid of whatever is holding you back.

If something is not serving you, then leave it in the past. Make room for the good and let it in.

On Friday, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. With a Sagittarius moon, it may be easier for you to see the truth in certain situations.

Your intuition and gut instincts may give you a lot of insight right now, so trust what you are feeling and thinking.

On Sunday, the Moon enters Capricorn. With a Capricorn Moon, you may feel more inclined to follow your goals and get things accomplished.

This is an excellent day to get your work done so you do not have to carry too much into next week.

Prioritize and go through your to-do list.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings and best theme songs for the Full Moon in Scorpio during Taurus season for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, May 4 to Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Aries, this week you should be feeling pretty energetic and excited about life.

However, you could also be feeling like your head is in the clouds and like you want to escape to a fantasy land.

It is best if you focus on finding balance throughout the week and avoid getting stuck in your head.

It would be beneficial for you to do some writing, drawing, or any activity that lets you express yourself and your creative side.

In love, you might have a new love interest in your life that you are excited to show off to your friends.

This week is an excellent time to introduce them to your inner circle and your lover may even get along with them quite well.

Your friends will also enjoy seeing you so happy and like getting to know your sweetie.

Theme Song: "OK" by Wallows

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Taurus, if you have been considering redecorating or reorganizing your home then now is the time to do it.

Your home should be your place of comfort, so make it as cozy as possible.

Once you feel like your house is just the way you want it, your life will feel like it is going according to plan.

So, go out and buy some plants and candles. You work incredibly hard in your career and need a nice and comforting place to rest.

In love, there may be a small problem in your current relationship that needs to be addressed.

Although it may be nerve-wracking, dealing with it will be easier than you think.

Once it is sorted out, your relationship will become stronger and you and your partner will bond even more.

So, deal with the evident problem and then move on from it.

Theme Song: "Karma" by MARINA

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Gemini, your career goals could be held up at the moment. Instead of worrying about this, try to find peace and happiness.

Your career will get back on track soon and know that what you are experiencing is not permanent.

Try to be kind to yourself right now and focus on what is in your control.

In love, someone may reveal information to you about your relationship right now.

However, this information could be gossip so be sure to take it with a grain of salt.

Instead of letting it get to you, go directly to your partner and ask them to clarify this information for you.

Your love interest is bound to set the record straight and give you the honesty you need.

Theme Song: "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Cancer, a coworker may not be pulling their weight at work.

This person may be going through a difficult time in their personal life and this could cause them to slack off on their tasks.

Instead of letting it bother you, try to help them out and do them a favor right now.

Although it isn’t fun to do the job of two people, they will be sure to do a favor for you in the future when you are going through a hard time.

In love, you may be avoiding expressing how you feel regarding a certain subject with your partner.

Well, this week your love interest may not allow you to keep changing the topic.

Your significant other wants to know exactly what you are thinking so it is best you open up and be honest.

Chances are, it will be a lot easier to discuss than you think it will be.

Theme Song: "God is a Woman" by Ariana Grande

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Leo, you may have had plans to travel or take a trip somewhere right now.

However, these plans could have been put on hold and it makes you feel disheartened.

Instead of sinking into these negative feelings, realize that you now have something to look forward to.

Try to enjoy your time spent in the present and see if you can throw yourself a little at-home vacation.

Treat yourself and you will notice that a little pampering will make you feel extra special.

In love, your current love interest may be getting on your nerves right now.

However, they do not mean to but it is possible that you just feel overwhelmed by their presence at the moment.

It would be beneficial for you to inform them that you need some space and distance so you can find some peace and calm.

Most likely, they will understand where you are coming from and respect your need for space.

Theme Song: "Only Human" by Jonas Brothers

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Virgo, you might notice that your coworkers may be ready to follow different pursuits right now.

The time has come for them to follow new opportunities and you may be wondering if you should do the same.

Before jumping onto the bandwagon, try to evaluate if your current job is giving you what you deserve or if you have outgrown it.

If you feel that it is time to take the next step, really make an action plan so you don’t make any rash decisions.

In love, make sure you don’t air you and your partner's dirty laundry in public right now.

You might be feeling dramatic and wanting to voice your relationship problems, but it is best you keep this discussion between you and your love interest.

If you decide to say what is bothering you in a more public setting, then it might embarrass your partner and won’t help the situation.

Theme Song: "Drag Me Down" by One Direction

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Libra, you may have a friend reach out to you with a new career opportunity this week.

Thank your friend for thinking of you but don’t commit right off the bat.

Before jumping into it, it is best that you look at it from all perspectives so you know what you are getting into.

You should want to prepare yourself as much as you can before accepting any offers. Take your time and start off on the right foot.

In love, you should be feeling very happy and lucky in love this week.

You may find that you are just feeling very optimistic and hopeful about where your love life is heading.

Enjoy your positive attitude and take advantage of it right now.

Share your wonderful feelings with the people around you and you will receive love right back.

Theme Song: "Green Light" by Lorde

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Death

Scorpio, communication could go awry for you this week.

It may seem like it is difficult for you to articulate your thoughts and even understand what other people are saying.

Instead of getting frustrated, try your best to be clear and concise when saying what is on your mind.

However, you might run into some miscommunications and misunderstandings this week but try not to let it get the best of you.

In love, it is in your best interest to show a great deal of compassion and care to your love interest right now.

Maybe you should surprise them with a gift or a romantic date to show them how much you care for them.

They might be feeling under-appreciated right now so try to turn their frown upside down and prioritize them as much as you can.

Theme Song: "Mother's Daughter" by Miley Cyrus

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Sagittarius, you are bound to be very practical and realistic at the moment.

You have many ideas that you can visualize successfully getting accomplished, so work on your goals this week.

Make sure that you set attainable goals and put yourself on the path to success.

Work hard and do things that you are passionate about and you are bound to get wonderful rewards for your efforts.

In love, you may have a carefree and go with the flow attitude right now.

So, simply relax with your sweetheart and enjoy your time together.

Appreciate their company and allow yourself to feel comfortable with them and you both will have a great time together.

Don’t focus too much on your worries right now and let them melt away.

Theme Song: "Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Capricorn, you might have a lot on your plate right now that you need to get accomplished.

However, it is best that you do not become too overwhelmed by what you need to get done.

Maybe you should focus on prioritizing what is necessary and leave the rest for a later date.

If you juggle too much at the moment it could leave you feeling burnt out and tired.

In love, you could be feeling incredibly social and want to bring your loved ones closer together.

So, spread your love and organize a get together for the people in your life you care deeply for.

Be the social butterfly that you are and enjoy having deep and meaningful talks with your loved ones.

Theme Song: "I Want It That Way" by Backsteet Boys

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Aquarius, you could get a fresh start this week when it comes to your career or personal relationships.

Either way, you may have been feeling a tad stuck and now you will get a push in the right direction.

Pay attention to the opportunities that open up for you because they could invite you on a very exciting adventure.

Buckle up because you are going places and all you need to do is take the first step.

In love, you may meet someone new who you wouldn’t normally connect with.

This special person is very different from you and you may not understand them right off the bat.

However, once you get to know them more you are bound to like what you see.

You could have a conversation with them that flows naturally and they may be in your life for a long time.

Theme Song: "That's How I Beat Shaq" by Aaron Carter

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Pisces, you have been planting the seeds for your future when it comes to career, love, and your passions.

You may have spent a lot of time and hard work investing in accomplishing meaningful goals.

Well, right now you might notice that everything is finally falling into place and things are going your way.

Take a breath to appreciate how far you have come and enjoy the rewards you are bound to get right now.

In love, you are extremely magnetic and captivating.

Someone around you might have their eye on you and it is possible that you have paid them too much attention in the past.

However, you might begin to notice them now and it is better late than never.

This special person has been right in front of you all along, so acknowledge them and see where it leads.

Theme Song: "White Mercedes" by Charli XCX

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.